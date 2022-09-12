ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

violetskyadventures.com

The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion

One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape

SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
103.5 KISSFM

The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route

When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
BOISE, ID
kjzz.com

Desert tortoises illegally removed from wild need caring Utahns to adopt them

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Division of Wildlife Resources is now accepting adoption applications for people looking for a four-legged companion -- with a shell. According to a statement issued by the department Friday, DWR has received nearly 20 desert tortoises that were either illegally removed from the wild or traveled outside their protected habitat by themselves.
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

Deseret Power breaks ground on a solar project in rural Utah

Uintah County — Deseret Power broke ground on a new 15 megawatt solar project adjacent to the company’s Bonanza Power Plant that will provide low-cost electricity to rural cooperative customers throughout the state of Utah and the West. “Deseret Power is a leader in affordable, reliable energy for...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Using wetlands to improve the Great Salt Lake

UTAH (ABC4) – The Great Salt Lake’s ecosystem supports 75 percent of all wetlands in Utah.  The Nature Conservancy is working on a project to create 40 acres of new wetlands just outside of Layton. The new wetlands will serve to create habitat for migratory birds, manage runoff rainwater, and improve the quality of the […]
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

More scattered storms up north with drier conditions down south

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve Utah! After a couple of unsettled days across the state with widespread showers and storms, the next couple of days will bring some change. In central and northern Utah, we’ll be looking at more unsettled weather with the potential for scattered showers and storms […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah lawmakers issue stern warning to doctors about abortion

SALT LAKE CITY — A group of Utah State lawmakers just issued a nails-tough warning to abortion providers. Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield and Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, issued a stern warning in the form of a letter Thursday to doctors that abortions remain a felony in Utah. The letter...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah leads nation in road rage and confrontational driving

UTAH (ABC4) – We’ve all been there. Driving along I-15 with another car tailing closely behind or being on the receiving end of a car horn honked in annoyance or anger. Most of us have seen our fair share of birds being flipped while driving. As much as we may not like to admit it, […]
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Two dead in plane crash near Utah/Idaho border

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities are investigating a plane crash that killed two people in southeast Idaho, not far from the Utah border. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho, a plane crash was reported east of Preston around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday morning. Deputies located...
PRESTON, ID
Axios Salt Lake City

Three Utah drives to see colorful fall leaves

So you want to see the mountains adorned in autumn foliage, but you're worried about the traffic jams up Big Cottonwood Canyon. Good news: Trees grow on pretty much all of our mountains.Here are three of our favorite fall color drives:The Wasatch Back Autumn forests carpet the mountains northeast of the Alpine Loop. Details: Start in Midway and take Cascade Springs Drive to the springs. Then take Forest Road 114 east to State Road 92 (the Alpine Loop) south and take Provo Canyon to the Utah Valley. The range of habitats and colors on this route is extraordinary. Emigration Canyon...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Maryland family of five found shot dead had Utah connections

Authorities identified five members of a family found shot to death inside their Maryland home Friday. The family also had ties to Utah. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, his wife Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children - Teresa, 14, Nora, 11 and Finn, 8, all died from gunshot wounds according to the medical examiner.
UTAH STATE

