Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Utah's housing, homeless crisis is at a peak. What are state, city leaders doing about it?
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the past week, there's been a lot of movement to pump tens of millions of dollars — including $55 million at the state level and $6 million from Salt Lake City — toward funding affordable housing and homelessness projects across the state of Utah.
violetskyadventures.com
The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion
One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
kslnewsradio.com
A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape
SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
It'll be an action-packed weekend with activities and events happening in Utah!
A car show, scarecrow walk, pride festival and events to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month are just some of the family-friendly activities happening this weekend in Utah.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
upr.org
SLC's drought tolerant turf is such a hit, other communities in Utah want some
SALT LAKE CITY — A special blend of grasses that uses less water and still looks good has proven to be such a hit, other communities want it. "It’s been an incredible hit," said Dr. Kelly Kopp, a professor of plant, soils and climate at Utah State University, who helped design it. "I can’t tell you the amount of people who have contacted me."
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route
When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
kjzz.com
Desert tortoises illegally removed from wild need caring Utahns to adopt them
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Division of Wildlife Resources is now accepting adoption applications for people looking for a four-legged companion -- with a shell. According to a statement issued by the department Friday, DWR has received nearly 20 desert tortoises that were either illegally removed from the wild or traveled outside their protected habitat by themselves.
utahbusiness.com
Deseret Power breaks ground on a solar project in rural Utah
Uintah County — Deseret Power broke ground on a new 15 megawatt solar project adjacent to the company’s Bonanza Power Plant that will provide low-cost electricity to rural cooperative customers throughout the state of Utah and the West. “Deseret Power is a leader in affordable, reliable energy for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Using wetlands to improve the Great Salt Lake
UTAH (ABC4) – The Great Salt Lake’s ecosystem supports 75 percent of all wetlands in Utah. The Nature Conservancy is working on a project to create 40 acres of new wetlands just outside of Layton. The new wetlands will serve to create habitat for migratory birds, manage runoff rainwater, and improve the quality of the […]
More scattered storms up north with drier conditions down south
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve Utah! After a couple of unsettled days across the state with widespread showers and storms, the next couple of days will bring some change. In central and northern Utah, we’ll be looking at more unsettled weather with the potential for scattered showers and storms […]
kjzz.com
Local Utah Republican announces entry on ballot during YouTube rap video
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A local Republican has announced she will be on the ballot for the District 12 Senate race. In a recent video posted to YouTube, Linda Paulson can be seen dancing and rapping about her campaign and political values. "I'm pro religious freedom, life, police,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kslnewsradio.com
Utah lawmakers issue stern warning to doctors about abortion
SALT LAKE CITY — A group of Utah State lawmakers just issued a nails-tough warning to abortion providers. Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield and Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, issued a stern warning in the form of a letter Thursday to doctors that abortions remain a felony in Utah. The letter...
Utah leads nation in road rage and confrontational driving
UTAH (ABC4) – We’ve all been there. Driving along I-15 with another car tailing closely behind or being on the receiving end of a car horn honked in annoyance or anger. Most of us have seen our fair share of birds being flipped while driving. As much as we may not like to admit it, […]
kjzz.com
Two dead in plane crash near Utah/Idaho border
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities are investigating a plane crash that killed two people in southeast Idaho, not far from the Utah border. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho, a plane crash was reported east of Preston around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday morning. Deputies located...
kjzz.com
Oregon couple identified as victims in plane crash near Utah-Idaho border
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Idaho have identified the victims of a small aircraft crash west of Bear Lake. According to a Thursday update from FCSO, the two were a married couple from Oregon. "We are still waiting to make sure all family...
New Riverton businesses signal growing economy
As Utah’s economy continues to grow, new businesses continue to open their doors to waiting customers. Mountain View Village is undergoing a major expansion.
Three Utah drives to see colorful fall leaves
So you want to see the mountains adorned in autumn foliage, but you're worried about the traffic jams up Big Cottonwood Canyon. Good news: Trees grow on pretty much all of our mountains.Here are three of our favorite fall color drives:The Wasatch Back Autumn forests carpet the mountains northeast of the Alpine Loop. Details: Start in Midway and take Cascade Springs Drive to the springs. Then take Forest Road 114 east to State Road 92 (the Alpine Loop) south and take Provo Canyon to the Utah Valley. The range of habitats and colors on this route is extraordinary. Emigration Canyon...
KUTV
Maryland family of five found shot dead had Utah connections
Authorities identified five members of a family found shot to death inside their Maryland home Friday. The family also had ties to Utah. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, his wife Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children - Teresa, 14, Nora, 11 and Finn, 8, all died from gunshot wounds according to the medical examiner.
Comments / 0