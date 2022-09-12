Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport program gaining traction
The Freeport girls’ soccer team has made big strides since Helen Saballos took over the program during the abridged spring 2021 season and will look to take another leap this fall with a fuller roster. After having trouble fielding a team in her first season, Saballos had 45 players...
Herald Community Newspapers
West Hempstead and Malverne head back to school
Summer has come to a close for students in West Hempstead and Malverne as they returned to school on Sept. 1 and Sept. 6, respectively. Students in West Hempstead were greeted by sunshine of the morning of Sept. 1. This school year notably marks the start of the newly formed West Hempstead Secondary School.
Herald Community Newspapers
Lynbrook ‘Lights it up Gold’ for Mary
In an effort to raise awareness of pediatric cancer, the Village of Lynbrook held a special tree lighting ceremony on Monday night to “light it up gold” in honor of the Mary Ruchalski Foundation. Mary Ruchalski was a seventh grade student at St. Agnes Cathedral school in Rockville...
Herald Community Newspapers
Welcome back to Lawrence Woodmere Academy
For the first time in three years, Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Woodmere welcomed back students and parents with a barbecue on its campus on Woodmere Boulevard on Sept. 10. The non-sectarian private school served up an assortment of fun, food and attractions on a beautiful, sunny Saturday. HELP SUPPORT LOCAL...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald Community Newspapers
Leaders decry latest discovery of antisemitic graffiti
Politicians, religious leaders and residents said they are united in their fight against antisemitism after swastikas were recently discovered at Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. The swastikas were found in the park’s bathrooms on Sept. 3, clearly etched into the bathrooms’ paper towel holders, officials said. This is...
Herald Community Newspapers
Brandeis school in Lawrence is recast as a Hebrew academy
More than 90 years after opening its doors and a decade after ending its association with the Solomon Schechter school systems, the Brandeis School, in Lawrence, has rebranded as the Brandeis Hebrew Academy. With alterations to its religious philosophy, teaching styles and curriculum, Head of School Raz Levin said it...
Herald Community Newspapers
Superintendent’s Conference Day Returns
The Superintendent’s Conference Day welcomed returning staff members and encouraged them all to strive for new heights. Administrators, educators, and staff met for the first Superintendent’s Conference Day in person since 2019 in the Freeport High School Performing Arts Center. The morning session began with the presentation of...
Herald Community Newspapers
Lightening sets fire to Glen Cove home
Violent thunderstorms traveled through Glen Cove and the surrounding areas on Tuesday causing an early morning fire at 149 Landing Road. At 5:35 a.m. the Glen Cove Police, along with the Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Glenwood Landing, and Locust Valley fire departments responded to the blaze which took 45 minutes to extinguish. No one was injured, but the damage from fire, smoke and water necessitated the Red Cross to assist both families to relocate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald Community Newspapers
Lynbrook honors those lost on 9/11
It has been 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, tragedy, when two commercial jetliners were hijacked and sent crashing into the World Trade Center, causing the two historic towers to come crumbling to the ground in a cloud of dust and debris and claiming the lives of 2,977 people, including 20 from Lynbrook.
Herald Community Newspapers
Malverne continues gold tree tradition
For the third year in a row, the fountain outside Malverne’s LIRR station was the site of a ceremony calling attention to childhood cancer in memory of a Rockville Centre girl. Highlighting the now annual ceremony is a tree lit up in gold, and the village’s fountain also dyed...
Herald Community Newspapers
Franklin Square honors those lost on — and after — Sept. 11
Neighbors gathered last Saturday evening at the edge of Rath Park to remember those lost in the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center. They unveiled a new stone in memory of Fire Commissioner Joseph Torregrossa and others who have died of 9/11-related illnesses. The community, Franklin Square &...
Herald Community Newspapers
Finally, a school year free of the pandemic
This school year could be the first since 2019-20 in which the coronavirus pandemic is no longer a dominating factor for students, teachers and parents, according to local school officials. Public schools in Wantagh and Seaford, as well as those across the country, were profoundly affected when the World Health...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald Community Newspapers
Cedarhurst village hosts its 21st anniversary of Sept. 11
The Five Towns and nearby communities lost seven people that Tuesday in 2001. Thomas Jurgens, 26; Neil Levin, 47; Kevin O’Rourke, 44; Bettina Browne Radburn, 49; Joseph Rivelli Jr., 43; Howard Selwyn, 47; and Ira Zaslow, 57, were remembered on Sunday as were those who have died since from 9/11-related illnesses.
Herald Community Newspapers
Chief lifeguard turns in his whistle after 53 years
Paul Gillespie has been looking at the sea for 53 years, either from his perch on a lifeguard stand or while supervising others who save lives at the ocean. He will continue gazing at the water in the future, no doubt, but not quite the same way. This summer has been his last as the city’s chief lifeguard.
Herald Community Newspapers
Village law combats hate
In light of reports of antisemitic propaganda popping up across South Shore communities, the Village of Rockville Centre passed a resolution pledging to combat antisemitism and to educate residents on ways to identify and report such acts when they occur. “Antisemitism, including harassment on the basis of actual or perceived...
Herald Community Newspapers
Changes for the Nassau County Correctional Center
Nassau County Sheriff James Dzurenda, who was appointed to the post in 2020, has resigned. Undersheriff Anthony LaRocco has been named acting sheriff. There was no reason given by County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s office for Dzurenda’s Sept. 6 resignation, and Dzurenda could not be reached for comment by press time.
Herald Community Newspapers
Sea Cliff gathers to mourn and remember Sept. 11
It was a solemn day on Sunday in Sea Cliff as residents gathered to remember and mourn the tragic massacre that occurred on September 11, 2001. Residents, public officials, firefighters and religious leaders gathered outside the children’s library to honor the memory of the Americans who lost their lives in the senseless terrorist attack 21 years ago.
Herald Community Newspapers
Making the garage into living space
Q. We were told by a building inspector that we need a permit for making our garage into a bedroom and bathroom. He gave us 10 days to “respond.” He told us we just need an architect to file a sketch of the room; he would even help us expedite the permit. We called around and are being told some crazy things and high costs to prepare the sketch. Why are we being told we need all these things, like a survey, a possible Sandy repair permit, an energy report, etc.? The inspector didn’t say we needed any of this. Who’s telling us the truth? We’re so confused.
Herald Community Newspapers
Recalling 9/11, 21 years later
Twenty-one years may have passed since Sept. 11, 2001, the day America was attacked by hijacked jetliners that slammed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center, but Al Fuentes is among those who can never forget. “On this day each year, the night before, I start getting flashbacks,”...
Herald Community Newspapers
School buses set to activate side cameras
Speedsters zipping through stop signs and red lights in the Village of Rockville Centre have become a major concern, especially for parents of schoolchildren, as they send their kids back to school after two years of remote learning and mask mandates necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic. “Pay attention to stopped...
Comments / 0