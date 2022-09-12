ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carle Place, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

Freeport program gaining traction

The Freeport girls’ soccer team has made big strides since Helen Saballos took over the program during the abridged spring 2021 season and will look to take another leap this fall with a fuller roster. After having trouble fielding a team in her first season, Saballos had 45 players...
FREEPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

West Hempstead and Malverne head back to school

Summer has come to a close for students in West Hempstead and Malverne as they returned to school on Sept. 1 and Sept. 6, respectively. Students in West Hempstead were greeted by sunshine of the morning of Sept. 1. This school year notably marks the start of the newly formed West Hempstead Secondary School.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Lynbrook ‘Lights it up Gold’ for Mary

In an effort to raise awareness of pediatric cancer, the Village of Lynbrook held a special tree lighting ceremony on Monday night to “light it up gold” in honor of the Mary Ruchalski Foundation. Mary Ruchalski was a seventh grade student at St. Agnes Cathedral school in Rockville...
LYNBROOK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Welcome back to Lawrence Woodmere Academy

For the first time in three years, Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Woodmere welcomed back students and parents with a barbecue on its campus on Woodmere Boulevard on Sept. 10. The non-sectarian private school served up an assortment of fun, food and attractions on a beautiful, sunny Saturday. HELP SUPPORT LOCAL...
WOODMERE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Leaders decry latest discovery of antisemitic graffiti

Politicians, religious leaders and residents said they are united in their fight against antisemitism after swastikas were recently discovered at Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. The swastikas were found in the park’s bathrooms on Sept. 3, clearly etched into the bathrooms’ paper towel holders, officials said. This is...
SEAFORD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Brandeis school in Lawrence is recast as a Hebrew academy

More than 90 years after opening its doors and a decade after ending its association with the Solomon Schechter school systems, the Brandeis School, in Lawrence, has rebranded as the Brandeis Hebrew Academy. With alterations to its religious philosophy, teaching styles and curriculum, Head of School Raz Levin said it...
LAWRENCE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Superintendent’s Conference Day Returns

The Superintendent’s Conference Day welcomed returning staff members and encouraged them all to strive for new heights. Administrators, educators, and staff met for the first Superintendent’s Conference Day in person since 2019 in the Freeport High School Performing Arts Center. The morning session began with the presentation of...
FREEPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Lightening sets fire to Glen Cove home

Violent thunderstorms traveled through Glen Cove and the surrounding areas on Tuesday causing an early morning fire at 149 Landing Road. At 5:35 a.m. the Glen Cove Police, along with the Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Glenwood Landing, and Locust Valley fire departments responded to the blaze which took 45 minutes to extinguish. No one was injured, but the damage from fire, smoke and water necessitated the Red Cross to assist both families to relocate.
GLEN COVE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Lynbrook honors those lost on 9/11

It has been 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, tragedy, when two commercial jetliners were hijacked and sent crashing into the World Trade Center, causing the two historic towers to come crumbling to the ground in a cloud of dust and debris and claiming the lives of 2,977 people, including 20 from Lynbrook.
LYNBROOK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Malverne continues gold tree tradition

For the third year in a row, the fountain outside Malverne’s LIRR station was the site of a ceremony calling attention to childhood cancer in memory of a Rockville Centre girl. Highlighting the now annual ceremony is a tree lit up in gold, and the village’s fountain also dyed...
MALVERNE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Franklin Square honors those lost on — and after — Sept. 11

Neighbors gathered last Saturday evening at the edge of Rath Park to remember those lost in the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center. They unveiled a new stone in memory of Fire Commissioner Joseph Torregrossa and others who have died of 9/11-related illnesses. The community, Franklin Square &...
FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Finally, a school year free of the pandemic

This school year could be the first since 2019-20 in which the coronavirus pandemic is no longer a dominating factor for students, teachers and parents, according to local school officials. Public schools in Wantagh and Seaford, as well as those across the country, were profoundly affected when the World Health...
WANTAGH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Cedarhurst village hosts its 21st anniversary of Sept. 11

The Five Towns and nearby communities lost seven people that Tuesday in 2001. Thomas Jurgens, 26; Neil Levin, 47; Kevin O’Rourke, 44; Bettina Browne Radburn, 49; Joseph Rivelli Jr., 43; Howard Selwyn, 47; and Ira Zaslow, 57, were remembered on Sunday as were those who have died since from 9/11-related illnesses.
CEDARHURST, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Chief lifeguard turns in his whistle after 53 years

Paul Gillespie has been looking at the sea for 53 years, either from his perch on a lifeguard stand or while supervising others who save lives at the ocean. He will continue gazing at the water in the future, no doubt, but not quite the same way. This summer has been his last as the city’s chief lifeguard.
LONG BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Village law combats hate

In light of reports of antisemitic propaganda popping up across South Shore communities, the Village of Rockville Centre passed a resolution pledging to combat antisemitism and to educate residents on ways to identify and report such acts when they occur. “Antisemitism, including harassment on the basis of actual or perceived...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Changes for the Nassau County Correctional Center

Nassau County Sheriff James Dzurenda, who was appointed to the post in 2020, has resigned. Undersheriff Anthony LaRocco has been named acting sheriff. There was no reason given by County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s office for Dzurenda’s Sept. 6 resignation, and Dzurenda could not be reached for comment by press time.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Sea Cliff gathers to mourn and remember Sept. 11

It was a solemn day on Sunday in Sea Cliff as residents gathered to remember and mourn the tragic massacre that occurred on September 11, 2001. Residents, public officials, firefighters and religious leaders gathered outside the children’s library to honor the memory of the Americans who lost their lives in the senseless terrorist attack 21 years ago.
SEA CLIFF, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Making the garage into living space

Q. We were told by a building inspector that we need a permit for making our garage into a bedroom and bathroom. He gave us 10 days to “respond.” He told us we just need an architect to file a sketch of the room; he would even help us expedite the permit. We called around and are being told some crazy things and high costs to prepare the sketch. Why are we being told we need all these things, like a survey, a possible Sandy repair permit, an energy report, etc.? The inspector didn’t say we needed any of this. Who’s telling us the truth? We’re so confused.
GARDEN CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Recalling 9/11, 21 years later

Twenty-one years may have passed since Sept. 11, 2001, the day America was attacked by hijacked jetliners that slammed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center, but Al Fuentes is among those who can never forget. “On this day each year, the night before, I start getting flashbacks,”...
LONG BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

School buses set to activate side cameras

Speedsters zipping through stop signs and red lights in the Village of Rockville Centre have become a major concern, especially for parents of schoolchildren, as they send their kids back to school after two years of remote learning and mask mandates necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic. “Pay attention to stopped...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY

