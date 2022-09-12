Q. We were told by a building inspector that we need a permit for making our garage into a bedroom and bathroom. He gave us 10 days to “respond.” He told us we just need an architect to file a sketch of the room; he would even help us expedite the permit. We called around and are being told some crazy things and high costs to prepare the sketch. Why are we being told we need all these things, like a survey, a possible Sandy repair permit, an energy report, etc.? The inspector didn’t say we needed any of this. Who’s telling us the truth? We’re so confused.

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO