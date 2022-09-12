Read full article on original website
Charity softball game pits city vs. county
Officials from the Anderson County and Clinton city governments will square off in a charity softball game on Saturday morning at Lakefront Park in Clinton. The game will be played starting at 10 am Saturday, September 17th, and admission is just $1 per person, which also includes one raffle ticket. You can purchase raffle tickets inside as well, for $1 each or six for $5. In addition, concessions will be sold.
Smokies blow late lead, fall to Lookouts
The Tennessee Smokies fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts 5-3 Thursday night at AT&T Field. The Lookouts took the lead for good against Tennessee’s bullpen in a three-run sixth inning. The Smokies (70-64, 33-32) got off to a fast start, getting a two run lead thanks to RBI singles from...
MEDIC to compete against Florida blood center in advance of Gator, Vol football showdown
MEDIC Regional Blood Center will compete against Florida’s LifeSouth Blood Center from September 19th through the 23rd in the annual blood drive competition leading up to next weekend’s Florida/UT football game in Knoxville. All donors will receive a special edition tie-dye orange t-shirt and coupons for Texas Roadhouse, Salsarita’s, Papa John’s, Smoothie King, and Dunkin. All donors are automatically entered to win a tailgate basket.
Vols head coach Josh Heupel has perfect response when asked about playing backups against Akron
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel isn’t letting himself, his coaching staff or his team look past the Akron Zips this weekend to UT’s game against the Florida Gators on September 24. Not even the tiniest bit. Heupel took a question from a fan during Vol Calls on...
Tennessee is reloading on offense with 5-star QB Nicholaus Iamaleava
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper and Andrew provide intel on the top offensive commit for Tennessee in their 2023 class 5-star QB Nicholaus Iamaleava.
How to Stream Vols-Akron Game on SEC Network+ and ESPN+
(utsports.com) As part of the Southeastern Conference’s agreement with ESPN, select SEC football games are available on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ this fall, including No. 15 Tennessee’s non-conference matchup against Akron at 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The digital-only broadcast will be called by Drew Carter...
Knoxville's Forgotten Champion: The Story of Big John Tate Part 1
Knoxville is a city built on sports from the Vols to Olympians to Hall-of-Famers. One world champion, however, has been lost to time. This is his story.
Spyre Sports brings more than $4 million in NIL deals for UT athletes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Spyre Sports, a sports marketing collective in Knoxville, said it has generated $4.5 million in revenue for UT athletes, through Name, Image, and Likeness deals. "Those might be birthday parties, a youth football camp, Christmas parties, meet and greets, and so forth," said Hunter Baddour, the...
Tennessee Vols junior will be a big fan favorite after his comments on Tuesday
Tennessee Vols junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is guaranteed to be a fan favorite after the comments he made on Tuesday during a media session with reporters. Hyatt, who struggled as a sophomore last season due to having his focus in the wrong places (something he’s admitted), has rebounded this season to become an important player for the Vols.
Tennessee Vols morning report: Schedule change, Florida game sold out
As you might expect, everything surrounding the Tennessee Vols athletics program right now centers around football, and that was never more true than Wednesday. Story after update story heavily with news around that specific program. Our morning update on Rocky Top leads with another round of weekly press conferences, two...
Tennessee football player Savion Herring charged with domestic assault
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive lineman Savion Herring was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, for a domestic assault incident, according to logs from the University of Tennessee Police Department. An arrest warrant said he was involved in an incident with his girlfriend Sunday, Sept. 11 in Stokely Hall at...
Bobbie Lee Jennings age 85 of Lake City
Bobbie Lee Jennings age 85 of Lake City passed away on September 7, 2022 at her residence. Bobbie was born in Anderson County on February 10, 1937 to the late Robert Johnson and Ethel Elkins. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church. She was employed with First American Bank prior to becoming ill. Vanderbilt gave her 6 months to live but the Lord was not ready for her, that was thirty five years ago. Although she has been bedfast for thirty five years, she maintained a great attitude and a heart warming smile. When visiting Bobbie, people commented on what a wonderful blessing it was to spend time with her. She loved having people visit and she especially loved the visits to Granny Grunt from her 4 legged grandson, Bo She is preceded in death by her Parents, Sisters: Ruby Slover, Bonnie Taylor, Ann Johnson, Irene Hendren. She is Survived by:
Mountain View Park Day is Saturday
Everyone, especially former students at Mountain View School, is invited to attend, bring a covered dish or drink, and spend an afternoon with your friends and neighbors. Lunch is expected to begin around noon or 12:30 on Saturday and, again, everyone is welcome to come out and spend a fun afternoon in the park!
Final ORNL FCU Summer Session is Saturday
(ORNL FCU) Bluegrass groups Songs From The Road Band and Henhouse Prowlers will headline ORNL Federal Credit Union’s final Summer Sessions concert this Saturday, September 17 at 6:00 PM. The concert is FREE to the public and will be held from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the amphitheater in Bissell Park, 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge, TN. Local food truck vendors will be on-site serving delicious treats and drinks.
Gary Dennis West age 62, of Caryville
Gary Dennis West age 62, of Caryville passed away on September 7, 2022 at his residence. Gary was born on June 26, 1960 in New York to the late Virdeth west and Ruby Wilson. Gary lived in Cleveland Ohio and has lived in Tennessee for forty five years. He was of the Baptist faith and went to Temple Baptist Church in Knoxville. He is preceded in death by his parents Virdeth West and Ruby West and wife Edith Byrge West and brother Jerry West.
A 'Thriller' in Knoxville: The Jacksons' Victory Tour at Neyland Stadium
The Jacksons performed three concerts in Knoxville in 1984. This is a look at the process of putting on shows of such magnitude and the impact they had on Knoxville.
While four East Tennessee school districts ranked low in state report, two others achieved success
TENNESSEE, USA — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. However, two school districts were considered "exemplary" in the report. They were Newport City Schools and the Tennessee Schools for the...
Benefit gospel singing set for Sept. 24
A benefit gospel singing to help a local family (the Beards) will be held on Saturday, September 24th at 6 pm at the Senior Citizens’ Building in Wartburg. Bluegrass group Whitewater will play, as will the Roy Freels Singers. For more information on this benefit concert, call 865-253-0017 or...
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
‘Win this Truck’ for just $250
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How’d you like a brand new 2022 pick up truck for only 250 bucks? Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, and that’s what the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains has put together for a fundraiser. The clubs are selling tickets and...
