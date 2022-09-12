Bobbie Lee Jennings age 85 of Lake City passed away on September 7, 2022 at her residence. Bobbie was born in Anderson County on February 10, 1937 to the late Robert Johnson and Ethel Elkins. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church. She was employed with First American Bank prior to becoming ill. Vanderbilt gave her 6 months to live but the Lord was not ready for her, that was thirty five years ago. Although she has been bedfast for thirty five years, she maintained a great attitude and a heart warming smile. When visiting Bobbie, people commented on what a wonderful blessing it was to spend time with her. She loved having people visit and she especially loved the visits to Granny Grunt from her 4 legged grandson, Bo She is preceded in death by her Parents, Sisters: Ruby Slover, Bonnie Taylor, Ann Johnson, Irene Hendren. She is Survived by:

ROCKY TOP, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO