Charity softball game pits city vs. county

Officials from the Anderson County and Clinton city governments will square off in a charity softball game on Saturday morning at Lakefront Park in Clinton. The game will be played starting at 10 am Saturday, September 17th, and admission is just $1 per person, which also includes one raffle ticket. You can purchase raffle tickets inside as well, for $1 each or six for $5. In addition, concessions will be sold.
Smokies blow late lead, fall to Lookouts

The Tennessee Smokies fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts 5-3 Thursday night at AT&T Field. The Lookouts took the lead for good against Tennessee’s bullpen in a three-run sixth inning. The Smokies (70-64, 33-32) got off to a fast start, getting a two run lead thanks to RBI singles from...
MEDIC to compete against Florida blood center in advance of Gator, Vol football showdown

MEDIC Regional Blood Center will compete against Florida’s LifeSouth Blood Center from September 19th through the 23rd in the annual blood drive competition leading up to next weekend’s Florida/UT football game in Knoxville. All donors will receive a special edition tie-dye orange t-shirt and coupons for Texas Roadhouse, Salsarita’s, Papa John’s, Smoothie King, and Dunkin. All donors are automatically entered to win a tailgate basket.
How to Stream Vols-Akron Game on SEC Network+ and ESPN+

(utsports.com) As part of the Southeastern Conference’s agreement with ESPN, select SEC football games are available on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ this fall, including No. 15 Tennessee’s non-conference matchup against Akron at 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The digital-only broadcast will be called by Drew Carter...
Tennessee Vols junior will be a big fan favorite after his comments on Tuesday

Tennessee Vols junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is guaranteed to be a fan favorite after the comments he made on Tuesday during a media session with reporters. Hyatt, who struggled as a sophomore last season due to having his focus in the wrong places (something he’s admitted), has rebounded this season to become an important player for the Vols.
Tennessee football player Savion Herring charged with domestic assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive lineman Savion Herring was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, for a domestic assault incident, according to logs from the University of Tennessee Police Department. An arrest warrant said he was involved in an incident with his girlfriend Sunday, Sept. 11 in Stokely Hall at...
Bobbie Lee Jennings age 85 of Lake City

Bobbie Lee Jennings age 85 of Lake City passed away on September 7, 2022 at her residence. Bobbie was born in Anderson County on February 10, 1937 to the late Robert Johnson and Ethel Elkins. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church. She was employed with First American Bank prior to becoming ill. Vanderbilt gave her 6 months to live but the Lord was not ready for her, that was thirty five years ago. Although she has been bedfast for thirty five years, she maintained a great attitude and a heart warming smile. When visiting Bobbie, people commented on what a wonderful blessing it was to spend time with her. She loved having people visit and she especially loved the visits to Granny Grunt from her 4 legged grandson, Bo She is preceded in death by her Parents, Sisters: Ruby Slover, Bonnie Taylor, Ann Johnson, Irene Hendren. She is Survived by:
Mountain View Park Day is Saturday

Everyone, especially former students at Mountain View School, is invited to attend, bring a covered dish or drink, and spend an afternoon with your friends and neighbors. Lunch is expected to begin around noon or 12:30 on Saturday and, again, everyone is welcome to come out and spend a fun afternoon in the park!
Final ORNL FCU Summer Session is Saturday

(ORNL FCU) Bluegrass groups Songs From The Road Band and Henhouse Prowlers will headline ORNL Federal Credit Union’s final Summer Sessions concert this Saturday, September 17 at 6:00 PM. The concert is FREE to the public and will be held from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the amphitheater in Bissell Park, 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge, TN. Local food truck vendors will be on-site serving delicious treats and drinks.
Gary Dennis West age 62, of Caryville

Gary Dennis West age 62, of Caryville passed away on September 7, 2022 at his residence. Gary was born on June 26, 1960 in New York to the late Virdeth west and Ruby Wilson. Gary lived in Cleveland Ohio and has lived in Tennessee for forty five years. He was of the Baptist faith and went to Temple Baptist Church in Knoxville. He is preceded in death by his parents Virdeth West and Ruby West and wife Edith Byrge West and brother Jerry West.
Benefit gospel singing set for Sept. 24

A benefit gospel singing to help a local family (the Beards) will be held on Saturday, September 24th at 6 pm at the Senior Citizens’ Building in Wartburg. Bluegrass group Whitewater will play, as will the Roy Freels Singers. For more information on this benefit concert, call 865-253-0017 or...
‘Win this Truck’ for just $250

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How’d you like a brand new 2022 pick up truck for only 250 bucks? Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, and that’s what the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains has put together for a fundraiser. The clubs are selling tickets and...
