Police: Man attacked woman with ‘bladed weapon’ in Fredericksburg

By Will Gonzalez
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jk6ip_0hs2AQ6300

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person of interest in connection to an incident in which a man attacked a woman with a “bladed weapon.”

According to police, the assault took place at around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. The victim reported being attacked by a Hispanic man with a “bladed weapon” on the 800 block of Denton Circle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S498a_0hs2AQ6300
The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person of interest in connection to an incident in which a man attacked a woman with a “bladed weapon.” (Photo: Fredericksburg Police)
Pair suspected of Colonial Heights jewelry heist worth more than $15k, police investigating

The man pictured is wanted as a person of interest in connection to this incident as police say he was the last person to be seen with the victim before the attack. Anyone who recognizes him or has information related to this incident is asked to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122.

Comments / 1

H8SJWS 73
3d ago

Keep flooding the country with'em. You have no idea who any of these people are, how old, their history. No, just let CITIZENS be subjected to whatever they brought across the border with'em. Then be called racist for having a problem with it!

Reply
3
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Hispanic#Colonial Heights#Fredericksburg Police#Nexstar Media Inc
