Police: Man attacked woman with ‘bladed weapon’ in Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person of interest in connection to an incident in which a man attacked a woman with a “bladed weapon.”
According to police, the assault took place at around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. The victim reported being attacked by a Hispanic man with a “bladed weapon” on the 800 block of Denton Circle.Pair suspected of Colonial Heights jewelry heist worth more than $15k, police investigating
The man pictured is wanted as a person of interest in connection to this incident as police say he was the last person to be seen with the victim before the attack. Anyone who recognizes him or has information related to this incident is asked to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 1