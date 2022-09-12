Read full article on original website
Bobbie Lee Jennings age 85 of Lake City
Bobbie Lee Jennings age 85 of Lake City passed away on September 7, 2022 at her residence. Bobbie was born in Anderson County on February 10, 1937 to the late Robert Johnson and Ethel Elkins. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church. She was employed with First American Bank prior to becoming ill. Vanderbilt gave her 6 months to live but the Lord was not ready for her, that was thirty five years ago. Although she has been bedfast for thirty five years, she maintained a great attitude and a heart warming smile. When visiting Bobbie, people commented on what a wonderful blessing it was to spend time with her. She loved having people visit and she especially loved the visits to Granny Grunt from her 4 legged grandson, Bo She is preceded in death by her Parents, Sisters: Ruby Slover, Bonnie Taylor, Ann Johnson, Irene Hendren. She is Survived by:
Linda George Duncan of Clinton
Linda George Duncan of Clinton, passed away on Monday September 12, 2022. She was longtime member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton. Linda is preceded in death by parents, Johnny and Billie George. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Lynn Duncan; son and daughter-in-law, Gregg and Leslie Duncan; and granddaughters, Eliza and Hannah. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. www.holleygamble.com.
Final ORNL FCU Summer Session is Saturday
(ORNL FCU) Bluegrass groups Songs From The Road Band and Henhouse Prowlers will headline ORNL Federal Credit Union’s final Summer Sessions concert this Saturday, September 17 at 6:00 PM. The concert is FREE to the public and will be held from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the amphitheater in Bissell Park, 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge, TN. Local food truck vendors will be on-site serving delicious treats and drinks.
Gary Dennis West age 62, of Caryville
Gary Dennis West age 62, of Caryville passed away on September 7, 2022 at his residence. Gary was born on June 26, 1960 in New York to the late Virdeth west and Ruby Wilson. Gary lived in Cleveland Ohio and has lived in Tennessee for forty five years. He was of the Baptist faith and went to Temple Baptist Church in Knoxville. He is preceded in death by his parents Virdeth West and Ruby West and wife Edith Byrge West and brother Jerry West.
MEDIC to compete against Florida blood center in advance of Gator, Vol football showdown
MEDIC Regional Blood Center will compete against Florida’s LifeSouth Blood Center from September 19th through the 23rd in the annual blood drive competition leading up to next weekend’s Florida/UT football game in Knoxville. All donors will receive a special edition tie-dye orange t-shirt and coupons for Texas Roadhouse, Salsarita’s, Papa John’s, Smoothie King, and Dunkin. All donors are automatically entered to win a tailgate basket.
Anna Lee Daniels Huddleston, age 88, of Harriman
Anna Lee Daniels Huddleston, age 88, of Harriman, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at her home Monday, September 12, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born January 6, 1934 in Harriman and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Anna Lee attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness in Harriman.
Charity softball game pits city vs. county
Officials from the Anderson County and Clinton city governments will square off in a charity softball game on Saturday morning at Lakefront Park in Clinton. The game will be played starting at 10 am Saturday, September 17th, and admission is just $1 per person, which also includes one raffle ticket. You can purchase raffle tickets inside as well, for $1 each or six for $5. In addition, concessions will be sold.
Benefit gospel singing set for Sept. 24
A benefit gospel singing to help a local family (the Beards) will be held on Saturday, September 24th at 6 pm at the Senior Citizens’ Building in Wartburg. Bluegrass group Whitewater will play, as will the Roy Freels Singers. For more information on this benefit concert, call 865-253-0017 or...
OREM launches reactor demolition, marking first at Oak Ridge
(UCOR) For the first time in Oak Ridge history, EM crews have begun demolishing a former reactor facility, reaching another important milestone for cleanup at the site. EM Oak Ridge cleanup contractor UCOR began tearing down the Bulk Shielding Reactor, also known as Building 3010, at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) last week.
Artists, sponsors sought for OR Street Painting Festival
(Roane State Foundation) The Oak Ridge Street Painting Festival has been around since 2000, benefitting numerous Roane State students over the years. The annual celebration will be held Saturday, October 8, in Oak Ridge’s Historic Jackson Square. The festival is being coordinated by the Rotary Club of Oak Ridge, Roane State, and the college’s nonprofit Roane State Foundation.
Smokies blow late lead, fall to Lookouts
The Tennessee Smokies fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts 5-3 Thursday night at AT&T Field. The Lookouts took the lead for good against Tennessee’s bullpen in a three-run sixth inning. The Smokies (70-64, 33-32) got off to a fast start, getting a two run lead thanks to RBI singles from...
FBI conducts ‘court-authorized’ activity at OR healthcare business
A home healthcare business in Oak Ridge was visited by several FBI agents Wednesday afternoon as part of what the agency described only as “court-authorized activity” in support of an ongoing investigation. Officials did not describe the nature of that investigation. Agents wearing gloves and shirts identifying themselves...
Workshop to focus on American Nuclear land
Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation Deputy Commissioner Greg Young and TDEC’s Director of Remediation Steve Sanders will be at the Anderson County Courthouse this evening (Thursday, September 15th) for a County Commission workshop about the American Nuclear Corporation. The workshop will be held from 6 to 8 pm...
