Cheeseburgers And Comedy Coming To Downtown Cheyenne
For the last 20 years, Canada has gifted us with a funny(if it's your type of humor), quirky and ridiculous show, The Trailer Park Boys. Before Letter Kenny took Hulu by storm, The Trailer Park Boys were popping up on random television channels and Netflix across the United States. Several...
Need A Jolt Of Java? New Mobile Coffee Shop Hits Cheyenne
I love that we have plenty of options for coffee in Cheyenne, and it's really cool that we have a new way to get coffee into our veins via a brand-new mobile coffee vendor. More precisely, a coffee trailer. HOW FANCY! This is the stuff they get in bigger cities. You can drive around and find mobile coffee trailers and they usually have the best coffee you can find. The new mobile coffee trailer is called Barret Creek Coffee.
Mayor: Downtown Cheyenne Is Like a Supermodel Without Front Teeth
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins believes it will take everyone working together to see the Hynds Building and adjacent "hole" successfully redeveloped. "We took steps on that path this week with a meeting attended by Betsey (Hale) from LEADS and a developer wanting to make the project happen," Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column.
Get Ready! Another Packed Weekend In Cheyenne
We made it to another weekend, thankfully, we had a short week. We really needed it. I can tell the extra sleep you got, you appreciated. That's what it's all about. You. And now we need to talk about how to keep you entertained this weekend. We have plenty of things to check out around town to keep us excited.
Cheyenne Mayor: Company May Help With Cheyenne Housing
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says a North Dakota company that recently visited Cheyenne may be willing to invest in projects to help address Cheyenne's housing issues. The mayor made the comments in his ''Mayor's Minute" column on Friday, Sept. 9. Collins did not name the company. A lack of affordable...
THIS WEEKEND: In Laramie
Happy FriYAY everyone! Maybe it was the effects of the long weekend we had last week, but I was hit with one of those days where I just did not want to do anything. Or maybe because the weather was just hot. But anyway, the weekend is here again YAY! Here are some fun events for you to enjoy!
THIS SUNDAY: 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Event
The Laramie Firefighters IAFF Local 946 will hold a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event, this Sunday, September 11th. Laramie Fire Fighters Local 946 is a union that promotes the safety and welfare of career firefighters and EMTs. They are collaborating with Associated Students of the University of Wyoming (ASUW) and...
Say WATT? Wyo Light Co. is Open in Laramie
This year, Laramie folks won't have to worry or stress about putting up and cleaning up their Christmas lights. Wyo Light Co. is here to the rescue. Wyo Light Co. is a family-run, small business, that will you help you in handling all of your holiday lighting needs, start to finish. From design and installation to removal and storage, Wyo Light Co. will provide you with a hassle-free holiday season.
Gear up for gameday: Air Force
LARAMIE -- Losers of 14 of their last 15 games, including the previous 17 Mountain West contests over a four-year span, no one gave Wyoming much of a chance on that sunny October day in 2002 inside War Memorial Stadium. No. 22 Air Force was in town. Motivated after Notre...
Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert for Southeast Wyoming
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for much of southeast Wyoming, including Cheyenne and Laramie, through 1 p.m. Tuesday because of wildfire smoke. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the smoke is coming from the fires burning in Idaho. The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young...
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Albany County Fire Restrictions Starting Sept. 14
The Albany County Fire Warden has imposed County-wide fire restrictions that will go into effect beginning on Wednesday, September 14th, and will remain in effect until no later than November 1st, 2022, unless lifted or extended by the County Fire Warden. These restrictions include open burning and fireworks. For more...
YOU’RE INVITED: Meet the Laramie Police Chief Candidates
According to a release by the City of Laramie's office, seven semifinalist candidates for Laramie Police Chief sat for interviews last week. The interview was before two panels comprised of 15 local professionals from law enforcement, partner agencies, and community interest groups. Three finalists have been invited to participate in...
Red Flag Warning Issued for Parts of Southeast Wyoming
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of southeast Wyoming from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph and low relative humidity values around 10% to 15% will be felt today, creating hazardous fire weather conditions.
Man Arrested for Felony DWUI Charges in Laramie
A Laramie man is facing felony DWUI charges from an arrest on Sunday. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Sunrise Court for a report of a domestic disturbance. Further investigation resulted in 33-year-old Sean W. Costin being charged...
Cheyenne Police Taking Applicants for Citizen’s Police Academy
Registration is now open for the Cheyenne Police Department’s fall 2022 Citizen's Police Academy. The five-week academy, free and open to the public, begins on Oct. 3 and runs through Nov. 4. "The academy is an interactive program that takes citizens behind the scenes of the police department," Public...
Stretch of I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Under Dense Fog Advisory
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the South Laramie Range and adjacent foothills, including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, until 10 a.m. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile at times. Dense Fog Advisory through 10AM MDT for the...
Man Charged With Murder in Laramie County Homicide
A Greeley, Colorado man arrested in connection with a Laramie County homicide investigation has been charged with first-degree murder. Rodrigo Romero, 31, made his initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon. Romero is accused of shooting and killing a 37-year-old man at a home in the 300 block...
Nearly $65K Worth of Equipment Stolen From Laramie County Cell Tower Sites
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole $64,800 worth of equipment from two cell tower sites in the county. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the thefts occurred on Aug. 10 in the area of Chalk Bluffs and U.S. 85. "Twenty-two microwave...
