ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Comments / 0

 

GATLINBURG EAT & DRINK

More
 

GATLINBURG THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

TDOT: Lane closures planned for East Emory Road starting Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Beginning on Monday, September 19, there will be lane closures on East Emory Road between Maynardville Highway and Tazewell Pike for resurfacing operations, according to TDOT. The lane closure will occur daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. Lane closures will not take...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

TSR entrance is closed down lock, stock and barrel(s)

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Just like so many other road projects experienced over the years, this latest where Towe String Road meets the four- lane, will also be an inconvenience to all concerned. At just past 7pm Tuesday, the barriers were set closing off Towe String Road from Hwy...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevier Co. Mayor works to create solution for Buc-ee’s traffic

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters has a plan to add exit 408 to I-40, another entrance to Sevier County, due to higher traffic volumes expected when the world’s largest convenience store, Buc-ee’s, opens. “We’ve been working with the state and the federal highway administration...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Driver airlifted after Hawkins County dump truck crash

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Newport man was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a single-vehicle crash involving a dump truck that had been hauling a load of gravel Thursday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to the scene at 7:15 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report. A narrative […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gatlinburg, TN
Traffic
Pigeon Forge, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Gatlinburg, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
wvlt.tv

Man dies after hitting deer with motorcycle in Lenoir City

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was killed after he hit a deer in Lenoir City Wednesday evening, according to a report obtained by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol says Lenoir City resident Mark Thompson was driving his Kawasaki motorcycle on Lakeview Road near Beals Chapel Road when he hit a deer and was thrown from the bike.
LENOIR CITY, TN
WATE

One person dead after motorcycle crash in Lenoir City

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Lakeview Road in Lenoir City. Tennessee Highway Patrol reported there was a fatal motorcycle crash on 6620 Lakeview Road near Beals Chapel Road Wednesday, Sept. 14. Mark Thompson, 65, of Lenoir City was riding his...
LENOIR CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with Chick-Fil-A confirmed that a second location will open in Sevier County in the coming year. Currently, the only Chick-Fil-A in Sevier County is located on the Parkway in Sevierville right next door to Wal-Mart. This creates a lot of traffic in the area for customers trying to get to each store.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Construction Maintenance#Spur
wvlt.tv

Largest expansion ever planned for Wilderness at the Smokies

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A business that’s Sevierville’s largest tax contributor is planning a new $40 million investment that is set to open next year. Wilderness at the Smokies plans to add new rooms and expand its indoor water park area. 40,000 square feet of space will be...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WYSH AM 1380

OREM launches reactor demolition, marking first at Oak Ridge

(UCOR) For the first time in Oak Ridge history, EM crews have begun demolishing a former reactor facility, reaching another important milestone for cleanup at the site. EM Oak Ridge cleanup contractor UCOR began tearing down the Bulk Shielding Reactor, also known as Building 3010, at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) last week.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Demolition on former radioactive reactor in Oak Ridge underway

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Demolition of the Bulk Shielding Reactor at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory has begun. According to the Department of Energy, this is the first time in Oak Ridge history that crews have taken down a former reactor facility. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management (OREM) […]
OAK RIDGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy