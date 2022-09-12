Read full article on original website
GATLINBURG EAT & DRINK
GATLINBURG THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Soak in a Tub Overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains for a Good CauseMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Bryson City, NC
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North CarolinaTravel MavenBryson City, NC
Related
TDOT: Lane closures planned for East Emory Road starting Monday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Beginning on Monday, September 19, there will be lane closures on East Emory Road between Maynardville Highway and Tazewell Pike for resurfacing operations, according to TDOT. The lane closure will occur daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. Lane closures will not take...
1450wlaf.com
TSR entrance is closed down lock, stock and barrel(s)
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Just like so many other road projects experienced over the years, this latest where Towe String Road meets the four- lane, will also be an inconvenience to all concerned. At just past 7pm Tuesday, the barriers were set closing off Towe String Road from Hwy...
wvlt.tv
Sevier Co. Mayor works to create solution for Buc-ee’s traffic
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters has a plan to add exit 408 to I-40, another entrance to Sevier County, due to higher traffic volumes expected when the world’s largest convenience store, Buc-ee’s, opens. “We’ve been working with the state and the federal highway administration...
Driver airlifted after Hawkins County dump truck crash
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Newport man was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a single-vehicle crash involving a dump truck that had been hauling a load of gravel Thursday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to the scene at 7:15 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report. A narrative […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Man dies after hitting deer with motorcycle in Lenoir City
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was killed after he hit a deer in Lenoir City Wednesday evening, according to a report obtained by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol says Lenoir City resident Mark Thompson was driving his Kawasaki motorcycle on Lakeview Road near Beals Chapel Road when he hit a deer and was thrown from the bike.
WATE
One person dead after motorcycle crash in Lenoir City
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Lakeview Road in Lenoir City. Tennessee Highway Patrol reported there was a fatal motorcycle crash on 6620 Lakeview Road near Beals Chapel Road Wednesday, Sept. 14. Mark Thompson, 65, of Lenoir City was riding his...
wvlt.tv
Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with Chick-Fil-A confirmed that a second location will open in Sevier County in the coming year. Currently, the only Chick-Fil-A in Sevier County is located on the Parkway in Sevierville right next door to Wal-Mart. This creates a lot of traffic in the area for customers trying to get to each store.
Knoxville Fire: Interior damage in condo fire
Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department are working a reported structure fire Wednesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One injured in paragliding accident in Morristown
The Morristown Police Department is responding to a report a paragliding accident Thursday morning.
wvlt.tv
Largest expansion ever planned for Wilderness at the Smokies
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A business that’s Sevierville’s largest tax contributor is planning a new $40 million investment that is set to open next year. Wilderness at the Smokies plans to add new rooms and expand its indoor water park area. 40,000 square feet of space will be...
Greene Co. residents rally against proposed removal of beloved swimming hole
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Residents neighboring the Horse Creek Recreation Area gathered inside the park Wednesday to sign a petition to prevent the removal of a popular swimming hole. The U.S. Forest Service operates the park and in a proposed improvement plan, a dam that created the swimming hole would be removed from the […]
When to expect peak fall color in the Smoky Mountains
With temperature cool downs beginning to feel a bit more like fall, the trees are beginning to change colors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Two flee after car crash during traffic stop, Tennessee Highway Patrol says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are searching for a man and a woman after they ran away during a traffic stop, according to a statement released on Tuesday. THP officers said they tried to pull over a car that was committing a traffic violation near West Oldham...
1 Person Dead In A Pedestrian Crash In Alcoa (Alcoa, TN)
According to the Alcoa Police Department, one person died in a pedestrian crash on Alcoa Highway on Tuesday morning. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
WYSH AM 1380
OREM launches reactor demolition, marking first at Oak Ridge
(UCOR) For the first time in Oak Ridge history, EM crews have begun demolishing a former reactor facility, reaching another important milestone for cleanup at the site. EM Oak Ridge cleanup contractor UCOR began tearing down the Bulk Shielding Reactor, also known as Building 3010, at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) last week.
waynecountynews.net
Farmer’s Almanac Predicting Frosty Precipitation This Winter Season
Tennessee weather can always be a little flip-floppy. Just when you think the heat of summer is coming to an end, it seems like the weather warms right back up again. But don’t worry, cold lovers – winter is coming!. Winter in Tennessee can be a bit of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Ambulance hits and kills pedestrian walking along the highway, authorities say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – An ambulance hit and killed a pedestrian in Tennessee early Tuesday morning, according to a news release obtained by WVLT. The City of Alcoa said the crash happened just after midnight when an American Medical Response ambulance was driving on Alcoa Highway. The ambulance...
Demolition on former radioactive reactor in Oak Ridge underway
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Demolition of the Bulk Shielding Reactor at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory has begun. According to the Department of Energy, this is the first time in Oak Ridge history that crews have taken down a former reactor facility. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management (OREM) […]
Sevierville TN Will Soon Be Home to Exciting New Smokies Attraction
The first time I went to Gatlinburg, it was 1982 and there wasn't much to do EXCEPT Gatlinburg. My sister and I checked out Ripley's Believe It or Not and jumped into a crystal clear Smoky Mountain stream fully clothed. But aside from that, well... WHAT ISN'T THERE TO DO...
WATE
Brown slime found inside Blount County restaurant’s ice maker
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly a dozen violations were marked down at a breakfast and lunch spot in Blount County. The grade is a 76 at IHOP, the one at 906 Turner Street, in Maryville. That 76 is a passing score. IHOP, 906 Turner St, Maryville — Grade: 76,...
Comments / 0