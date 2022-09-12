ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Extremely Local News: Why Chicago’s geysers erupted during storm

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. What Caused Chicago’s Urban Geysers During Sunday’s Storm? Experts Explain The Rare Phenomenon: Chicago’s water spouts were no geothermal reaction. Instead, plumbers and city officials said they were caused by air trapped in the sewers during the heavy rains.
What has been the date of the city’s earliest snowfall in the fall?

I know we are still having warm weather, but what has been the date of the city’s earliest snowfall in the fall?. Chicago’s snow season historically begins around Halloween, the average date of the season’s first snowflakes. Since 1884 when the city’s snow climatology was launched, the start of the city’s snow season has varied tremendously, starting as early as Sept. 25 with traces of snow in 1928 and 1942 and as late as December 5 in 1999 the city finally logged the 1999-2000 season’s first snowfall (0.1”). The city’s earliest official occurrence of measurable snow was on Oct. 12, 2006, when both Midway and O’Hare recorded 0.3 inches. Though the snow fell with great intensity that day, it quickly melted in the city, but it was a different story in the suburbs, where up to 2 inches accumulated, creating a wintry landscape against a background of bright fall foliage.
Downpours left basements, streets flooded on North, Northwest sides; problem recurring for some

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sheets of rainfall on Sunday overwhelmed the sewers and created wild images of water flooding viaducts and gushing out of drains like geysers.On Monday, an intense cleanup was in progress. Meanwhile, CBS 2's Chris Tye explored where the storms hit, the calls for service, and why certain neighborhoods get hit the hardest most often.In Rogers Park, everyone who lives 1700 block of West Columbia Avenue – between Ravenswood and Hermitage avenues – ended up with water in their basements.The rainy Sunday gave way there to a Monday of insurance estimators, industrial suction vacs, and people reflecting on...
Mexican Independence Day Celebrations in Chicago, Suburbs Set For This Weekend

Thousands are expected to take to the streets in Chicago and at gatherings across the suburbs to celebrate Mexican Independence Day Friday and into the weekend. The holiday, which falls on Friday, Sept. 16, celebrates Mexico’s declaration of independence from Spain in 1810. In Chicago, it's often marked with a wide variety of celebrations, including fireworks and flag-waving cars driving through the city.
Heavy downpours bring flooding to Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- So much rain fell so fast in the Chicago area Sunday that it overwhelmed the sewers, sending water into the streets and flooding viaducts. A viewer sent video near Irving Park and Kolmar showing a good Samaritan wading through high water to reach a woman who was stranded in her car. He pulled her out through a window and got her to higher ground. Luckily she was not hurt. In Melrose Park cars were stuck in deep rainwater that was not training. One person could be seen carrying a dog to safety because the water was just that deep.There was...
Chicago house partially collapses after gas explosion on South Side

CHICAGO - A house has partially collapsed following a gas explosion in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the gas explosion in the 6600 block of South Claremont Avenue caused both sides of a home to collapse. Two neighboring homes were also damaged...
Far Northwest Side Neighbors Rally To Help Dog Recovering From Car Crash That Critically Injured Man

NORWOOD PARK — Neighbors are raising money to help with a dog’s recovery after a driver hit her, her owner and another dog this week in Norwood Park. The dog is hospitalized with serious injuries; its owner was also hospitalized in critical condition, and the other dog died. The surviving dog’s vet bills are expected to cost more than $20,000 — but neighbors have donated, and a local animal foundation is chipping in.
