wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Why Chicago’s geysers erupted during storm
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. What Caused Chicago’s Urban Geysers During Sunday’s Storm? Experts Explain The Rare Phenomenon: Chicago’s water spouts were no geothermal reaction. Instead, plumbers and city officials said they were caused by air trapped in the sewers during the heavy rains.
WGNtv.com
What has been the date of the city’s earliest snowfall in the fall?
I know we are still having warm weather, but what has been the date of the city’s earliest snowfall in the fall?. Chicago’s snow season historically begins around Halloween, the average date of the season’s first snowflakes. Since 1884 when the city’s snow climatology was launched, the start of the city’s snow season has varied tremendously, starting as early as Sept. 25 with traces of snow in 1928 and 1942 and as late as December 5 in 1999 the city finally logged the 1999-2000 season’s first snowfall (0.1”). The city’s earliest official occurrence of measurable snow was on Oct. 12, 2006, when both Midway and O’Hare recorded 0.3 inches. Though the snow fell with great intensity that day, it quickly melted in the city, but it was a different story in the suburbs, where up to 2 inches accumulated, creating a wintry landscape against a background of bright fall foliage.
Downpours left basements, streets flooded on North, Northwest sides; problem recurring for some
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sheets of rainfall on Sunday overwhelmed the sewers and created wild images of water flooding viaducts and gushing out of drains like geysers.On Monday, an intense cleanup was in progress. Meanwhile, CBS 2's Chris Tye explored where the storms hit, the calls for service, and why certain neighborhoods get hit the hardest most often.In Rogers Park, everyone who lives 1700 block of West Columbia Avenue – between Ravenswood and Hermitage avenues – ended up with water in their basements.The rainy Sunday gave way there to a Monday of insurance estimators, industrial suction vacs, and people reflecting on...
Chicago Lawn house badly damaged by gas explosion, Chicago fire officials say
A Chicago Lawn home has been badly damaged by a gas explosion Wednesday afternoon, Chicago fire officials said.
Mexican Independence Day Celebrations in Chicago, Suburbs Set For This Weekend
Thousands are expected to take to the streets in Chicago and at gatherings across the suburbs to celebrate Mexican Independence Day Friday and into the weekend. The holiday, which falls on Friday, Sept. 16, celebrates Mexico’s declaration of independence from Spain in 1810. In Chicago, it's often marked with a wide variety of celebrations, including fireworks and flag-waving cars driving through the city.
Heavy downpours bring flooding to Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- So much rain fell so fast in the Chicago area Sunday that it overwhelmed the sewers, sending water into the streets and flooding viaducts. A viewer sent video near Irving Park and Kolmar showing a good Samaritan wading through high water to reach a woman who was stranded in her car. He pulled her out through a window and got her to higher ground. Luckily she was not hurt. In Melrose Park cars were stuck in deep rainwater that was not training. One person could be seen carrying a dog to safety because the water was just that deep.There was...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago house partially collapses after gas explosion on South Side
CHICAGO - A house has partially collapsed following a gas explosion in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the gas explosion in the 6600 block of South Claremont Avenue caused both sides of a home to collapse. Two neighboring homes were also damaged...
Bed, Bath & Beyond to Close 6 Illinois Stores, Including 4 in Chicago Area
Bed, Bath & Beyond last month announced that by the end of the year, it will close approximately 20% of its "lower producing" stores as the chain deals with months of declining sales and a changing workforce. On Thursday, the full list of 56 locations was announced. Of the brick...
Revelers Take to Chicago Streets for Mexican Independence Day Celebrations
Mexican Independence Day takes place on Friday, and area residents are expected to celebrate the occasion in style in coming days, with city officials expecting heavier-than-usual traffic on Chicago streets. The holiday, which falls on Friday, celebrates Mexico’s declaration of independence from Spain in 1810, and is often marked with...
Bed, Bath & Beyond Slated to Close 6 Stores in Illinois, Over 50 Nationwide Before End of Year
Longtime home goods retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond announced Thursday that more than 50 stores nationwide will close prior to year's end as the chain deals with months of declining sales and a changing workforce. Of the 56 locations the retailer is shuttering, six of the stores are in Illinois,...
fox32chicago.com
INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Water jets into the air as Chicago is hit by flooding
CHICAGO - Crazy video shows water jetting into the air as Chicago was hit by relentless rain and flooding on Sunday, leaving residents unable to leave homes or even drive in some areas. This video was taken in Albany Park at Harding and Lawrence in the morning. Streets all over...
Metra Cancels Some Train Schedules on 4 Chicago-Area Lines Ahead of Potential Rail Worker Strike
In preparation for a potential freight rail worker strike Friday, Metra on Wednesday said it will curtail service for several Chicago-area train lines beginning Thursday night. The affected lines are ones that shuttle thousands commuters to and from the suburbs and the city: BNSF, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific West...
Far Northwest Side Neighbors Rally To Help Dog Recovering From Car Crash That Critically Injured Man
NORWOOD PARK — Neighbors are raising money to help with a dog’s recovery after a driver hit her, her owner and another dog this week in Norwood Park. The dog is hospitalized with serious injuries; its owner was also hospitalized in critical condition, and the other dog died. The surviving dog’s vet bills are expected to cost more than $20,000 — but neighbors have donated, and a local animal foundation is chipping in.
What Caused Chicago’s Urban Geysers During Sunday’s Storm? Experts Explain The Rare Phenomenon
CHICAGO — Montrose and Harding avenues looked like a scene from Yellowstone National Park for a few minutes Sunday morning. As a torrential downpour flooded some North Side neighborhoods, an enormous spout of water shot from an overwhelmed sewer main at Montrose and Harding avenues. It wasn’t unlike the national park’s famous geysers.
Man Injured in Chicago Lawn Gas Explosion, Authorities Say
A man was hospitalized after a gas explosion badly-damaged his home in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, officials said. According to Chicago fire officials, the explosion occurred in the 6600 block of South Claremont Wednesday. Authorities say that the force of the explosion caused at least two sides of...
fox40jackson.com
‘Chicago Fire’ shooting was ‘unbelievable,’ funeral home director says real blaze nearby made scene ‘chaotic’
A shooting near a “Chicago Fire” production set was just part of the “unbelievable” scene that unfolded Wednesday in front of A.A. Rayner & Sons Funeral Homes. A real fire broke out down the street, causing confusion among residents who thought the actors were real firefighters choosing not to respond to the blaze.
‘Supercell’ Storm Soaks Chicago, Causing Massive Flooding Amid Torrential Downpour
CHICAGO — A “supercell” rainstorm Sunday inundated streets and caused cars to stall and water pipes to burst across the city’s North Side, leaving hundreds of Chicagoans with flooded basements and entire blocks under water. Residents reported basements flooded with more than 1 foot of water...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Flooding: Basements, roads waterlogged, geysers shooting from the streets
Chicago was hit by torrential rains on Sunday, flooding roads and homes. Water jetted out of manholes and into the sky in some neighborhoods. Nate Rodgers reports.
Harvey mayor caught in firefight on North Side as his security opens fire on possible robbers
Someone in Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark’s security detail opened fire while responding to a possible robbery in Old Town Wednesday afternoon, but it was unclear whether anyone was hit. The Chicago Fire Department said no ambulance was called.
Intense rains lead to flooding in roads and homes on Chicago's North Side
Heavy downpours led to flooding on the roads — and inside some buildings — on Chicago’s North Side today. Ald. Samantha Nugent (39th) said her office started getting calls shortly after 9 a.m. Nugent said it appeared to be worse in Mayfair.
