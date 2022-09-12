Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Troy opens Trojan Invitational with ASU sweep
The Troy Trojans (5-5) opened up their home volleyball schedule on Thursday night with a clean sweep of the Alabama State Hornets (1-12). Troy won all three sets 25-18, 25-18 and 25-21 to pick up their 35th straight win over the Hornets. The win was the opening match in Troy’s Trojan Invitational, which will continue Friday and Saturday.
Troy Messenger
Troy opens home schedule with Trojan Invitational
The Troy Trojans will open the home portion of their volleyball schedule this Thursday for the Trojan Invitational. Alabama State, Jacksonville and Gardner-Webb will join the Trojans for three days of volleyball action from Sept. 15 through Sept. 17. This will be Troy’s first chance to play a regular season match in Trojan Arena this season.
Troy Messenger
Troy travels to App State for conference opener
The Troy Trojans (1-1, 0-0) open up Sun Belt Conference play this Saturday with a road matchup against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1, 0-0). The nation’s eyes will be on Boone, NC, as ESPN College GameDay will be in town for the showdown between Troy and Appalachian State. The attention comes after the Mountaineers upset No. 6-ranked Texas A&M last week, just a week after nearly upsetting the ACC’s North Carolina, as well. Troy coach Jon Sumrall sent a message to his team that all of that attention is as a result of what the Mountaineers have done, not the Trojans.
Troy Messenger
Troy football to honor 1987 and 2007 championship teams
The Troy Trojans football team will host Southern Miss on Oct. 8 and will be celebrating Letterwinners Day during the game. The school will now also honor the 1987 Division II National Championship team and the 2007 Sun Belt Champions, as well. All former football letterwinners are welcomed back to...
Troy Messenger
Pike Liberal Arts returns to action this Friday on the road
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (0-3) are back on the road this week heading to Florida for a game with the Port St. Joe Tiger Sharks (1-1). Pike is coming off a bye week in which the banged up Patriots got some much needed rest heading into another long road trip.
Troy Messenger
PLAS terminates head football coach’s contract
On Thursday, Sept. 15, Pike Liberal Arts School terminated the contract of head football coach and athletic director Travis Baxley for “breach of contract,” The Messenger learned. Baxley has been the PLAS head coach since June after a brief one-week coaching stint from longtime coach Hugh Mountain. Baxley...
southeastagnet.com
Alabama YCLP Council Heading to Nebraska
The Alabama Cattlemen’s Association (ACA) continues to cultivate future leaders through their Young Cattlemen’s Leadership Program (YCLP), which is funded in part by the Alabama State Beef Checkoff. And according to ACA Executive Vice President Erin Beasley, YCLP Council members will be taking part in an upcoming trip to Nebraska.
wdhn.com
What you see is what you’re going to get!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — With clear skies and low dew points, expect low temperatures to drop into the low and middle 60s tonight. Friday will be absolutely perfect for our football fans out and about across the Wiregrass! We’ll be seasonably warm during the afternoon hours with mostly sunny skies. At the start of the game, expect temperatures to be around 80 degrees. By the time the games end, we’ll already be dropping into the low 70s and upper 60s, so a light jacket isn’t a bad idea if you are cold-natured.
Troy Messenger
And the winner is … Bailey Brown
After A Highly-Contested Fundraiser In The Humane Society Of Pike County’s 2023 Pet Photo Contest, Donna Bailey Brown Has Captured The Title Of The Hspc’s 2023 Calendar Cover Pet. The Pretty Long-Haired English Cream Miniature Dachshund Is Puppy Loved By Her “Parents,” Charla And Bobby Brown Of Troy....
Troy Messenger
Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama
At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
wtvy.com
Former Ozark City Superintendent, retired Army Lt. Colonel passes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Ozark City Schools Superintendent, Michael M. Lenhart, passed away September 12. He served the school district from 2007-2014. Ozark City Schools released a statement regarding Mr. Lenhart’s passing:. “We honor and salute Mr. Michael Lenhart and his family during their time of bereavement. Mr....
WSFA
Select Alabama elementary schools to receive additional state funding
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millions of dollars are headed to select Alabama classrooms. It’s part of a new initiative to improve schools. $15 million will be allocated to certain elementary schools. During the 2022 State of the State address, Gov. Kay Ivey proposed a grade-specific education improvement project. “I...
wtvy.com
Healthwest Dental Associates expands and rebrands
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dr. Bayne Heersink and Dr. Wilkerson Mahone, dentists at Healthwest Dental are excited to welcome two new dentists to their practice this month. Dr. Jordan Rains and Dr. Riley Rains, a husband and wife team, focus on pediatrics and family dentistry. Both pf them have practiced in Missouri and have decided to move South as they grow their family.
Troy Messenger
‘Remember Rex’ Tribute exhibit brings bluegrass to the Wiregrass
“Oh, yes, people do,” said Kari Barley, curator of Landmark Park’s Alabama Agriculture Museum. “Anyone in the Wiregrass area and beyond who knows anything about bluegrass music, knows about Rex Locklar,” Barley said. Landmark Park in Dothan hosted the Landmark Park Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, September 10.
wtvy.com
Something’s brewing in downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new brewery will open soon right in-between Diablos and KBC on North Foster Street. Brian Walker, Owner of Circle City Brewing expresses, “We’re getting a lot of messages and emails and texts: when are you opening, when are you opening?”. Brew equipment is...
Troy Messenger
‘Cruise In’ to downtown Troy on Saturday
When there’s a bit of nip in the air, it’s crusin’ time. So, turn your motors on and Cruise In to downtown Troy on Saturday morning between 10 a.m. and noon. Leigh Anne Windham, Troy community development director, said, all owners of cars of distinction are invited to get up, crank up and cruise in for the City of Troy’s downtown Cruise In.
Troy Messenger
Fatal motorcycle crash in Pike County on Thursday
A single-vehicle crash on Thursday claimed the lives of two men in Pike County. The crash occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, when a 2003 Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, left the roadway and overturned. The crash fatally injured both Richards and the passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood. Both Richards and McQuagge were pronounced dead at the scene.
wtvy.com
4 your health: Preparing for fall viruses
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are many illnesses that circulate in the fall like the flu, the common cold, and COVID-19 still lingers. Each of these viruses have similar symptoms like sneezing, coughing, fever, fatigue, so it can be hard to tell which one you have been bogged down with.
Blount EMS to be replaced after 27 years of service
ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — After 27 years of service, Blount EMS is forced to call it quits. The move comes after the Blount County 911 board elected to enter into a contract with another provider: Lifeguard Ambulance. Blount EMS employees are understandably upset about the change after years of dedication to the community, but they understand […]
WSFA
Borden Dairy discontinues milk supply for 100 Alabama school districts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - School systems across the state are scrambling to find a new milk vendor after Borden Dairy Production closes two of their facilities. Those plants provide milk for about 400,000 students. The email many school districts saw in their inbox last month from Borden was tough to...
