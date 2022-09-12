The Troy Trojans (1-1, 0-0) open up Sun Belt Conference play this Saturday with a road matchup against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1, 0-0). The nation’s eyes will be on Boone, NC, as ESPN College GameDay will be in town for the showdown between Troy and Appalachian State. The attention comes after the Mountaineers upset No. 6-ranked Texas A&M last week, just a week after nearly upsetting the ACC’s North Carolina, as well. Troy coach Jon Sumrall sent a message to his team that all of that attention is as a result of what the Mountaineers have done, not the Trojans.

TROY, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO