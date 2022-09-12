Read full article on original website
31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off in Dutchess County
The 31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicked off in Dutchess County on Friday.
longisland.com
Go Ghost Hunting on Long Island This Weekend
Want to be a ghost hunter? The crew of the Long Island Paranormal Investigators is going to spend the night exploring two old homes on the East End of Long Island you’re invited to join them! Find out what it really takes to be a Paranormal Investigator. Get a chance to participate in experiments to test various paranormal theories, learn about the paranormal, hear great spooky stories and maybe even leave with one of your own.
longisland.com
New Museum Set to Open Highlighting Jewish History on Long Island
On October 3rd the Long Island Jewish History Museum will open its doors to the public for the first time. It is located within the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County at 100 Crescent Beach Road in Glen Cove. A preview of the museum will be available to members of the media on Wednesday September 21st beginning at 12 noon.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $27 Million Project to Improve Connectivity from Long Island Expressway to Crooked Hill Road in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction is beginning on a $27 million project to modify Exit 53 of the Long Island Expressway to provide motorists quicker access to shopping, commerce and recreation on and near Crooked Hill Road. This project will provide a direct link from the Expressway to several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, Brentwood State Park, and other local residences and businesses, while alleviating congestion on area local roads and the Long Island Expressway Service Roads. Visuals for the project can be viewed here.
Bed Bath & Beyond location to close in Mount Vernon
Southern Westchester is losing a Bed Bath & Beyond location. Merchandise is marked down by 10% to 30% at the location on East Sanford Boulevard in Mount Vernon.
Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?
Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this month
On Thursday, shoppers in New York state will have a new option for discount grocery shopping when Aldi opens its newest store location. Aldi, the popular discount grocery store, will be opening its newest store location in Rotterdam, New York, this week.
News 12
Photos: Memorial Field Memories
It is the beginning of a new era in Mount Vernon as Memorial Field has been rebuilt and is set to reopen later this month. Do you have any pictures of this historic landmark? We would like to see them!. Share your photos using the form below, and they may...
20-year-old from Monroe recovering from stroke in Oregon as family tries to raise money to bring him home
The 2020 Fairchild Wheeler high school graduate had a stroke while living in Oregon and his family is now trying to raise money to get him back to Connecticut.
Beheaded animals found in garbage bags on side of LI road: SPCA
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — The remains of beheaded chickens and goats were found in black garbage bags on the side of a Long Island road Sunday, according to the Suffolk County SPCA. Authorities made the grisly discovery at Round Swamp Road in Melville, near the Northern State Parkway. Police also found fruits and vegetables in […]
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles
Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
fox5ny.com
Nearly 8 million New Yorkers jolted from bed as phones blare Flash Flood, Tornado Warnings
NEW YORK - Nearly 8 million people in New York City had a much earlier wake-up call than usual Tuesday morning when Flash Flood and Tornado Warnings triggered blaring Wireless Emergency Alerts on cell phones across the warned areas of the Big Apple. A line of thunderstorms packing torrential rainfall...
NBC New York
Wild Sideline Brawl After 42-Point Loss Lands 8 Long Island Players Suspensions
Eight football players from a Long Island high school have been suspended after a massive on-field brawl during a Friday night game. NBC 4 New York obtained video of the fight that broke out at the end of Friday's game at Mount Sinai High School. Cellphone video shows punches flying...
MS-13 Member Admits To Babylon Murder, Attempted Murder In Bay Shore, Other Crimes
An MS-13 member has admitted to his role in the fatal beating and stabbing of a victim on Long Island in 2015 and an attempted murder in 2013. On Thursday, Sept. 15, Reynaldo Lopez-Alvarado pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in connection with his role in the Nov. 19, 2015, murder of Cesar Rivera-Vasquez and an attempted murder on April 9, 2013, in Bay Shore, said Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
Long Island officials vow justice after 19-year-old gunned down at McDonald's
The 19-year-old victim was gunned down at a McDonald's in Hempstead that concerned parents say is frequented by students after the school day ends.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New York’s plan to put pot dealers with convictions first in line hits snags
New York State is the first state in the nation to put people with past marijuana-related criminal convictions first in line for legal retail licenses — but those applicants say they’re finding the application, due by Sept. 26, dauntingly complex. Hector Bonilla is one of more than 450...
longisland.com
Peconic Bay Medical Center Orthopedic Surgeons Ranked Best in New York & U.S.
Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) is excited to announce that Dr. Michael Ciminiello, chair of the department of orthopedic surgery, has been named the number one best surgeon for hip and knee replacement in New York State, and among the best in the country, according to healthcare ranking and research service Dexur.
Two Regions In New York State Have Super High COVID-19 Rates
Summer was so amazing, I think we forgot about COVID-19 in New York State. But, it's still hanging around. As a matter of fact, two New York State regions have really high rates. I don't know about you, but I had a really good summer! For the first time in...
Newsday's probe into housing discrimination on Long Island still has the real estate industry reeling
An aerial drone image of Long Island. A three-year investigation by Newsday into housing discrimination in Nassau and Suffolk counties continues to train a critical eye on the real estate industry. The "Long Island Divided" investigation was published in 2019, but the report is still ruffling feathers in suburbia. [ more › ]
