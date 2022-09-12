ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

longisland.com

Go Ghost Hunting on Long Island This Weekend

Want to be a ghost hunter? The crew of the Long Island Paranormal Investigators is going to spend the night exploring two old homes on the East End of Long Island you’re invited to join them! Find out what it really takes to be a Paranormal Investigator. Get a chance to participate in experiments to test various paranormal theories, learn about the paranormal, hear great spooky stories and maybe even leave with one of your own.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

New Museum Set to Open Highlighting Jewish History on Long Island

On October 3rd the Long Island Jewish History Museum will open its doors to the public for the first time. It is located within the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County at 100 Crescent Beach Road in Glen Cove. A preview of the museum will be available to members of the media on Wednesday September 21st beginning at 12 noon.
GLEN COVE, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $27 Million Project to Improve Connectivity from Long Island Expressway to Crooked Hill Road in Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction is beginning on a $27 million project to modify Exit 53 of the Long Island Expressway to provide motorists quicker access to shopping, commerce and recreation on and near Crooked Hill Road. This project will provide a direct link from the Expressway to several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, Brentwood State Park, and other local residences and businesses, while alleviating congestion on area local roads and the Long Island Expressway Service Roads. Visuals for the project can be viewed here.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
101.5 WPDH

Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?

Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
News 12

Photos: Memorial Field Memories

It is the beginning of a new era in Mount Vernon as Memorial Field has been rebuilt and is set to reopen later this month. Do you have any pictures of this historic landmark? We would like to see them!. Share your photos using the form below, and they may...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
PIX11

Beheaded animals found in garbage bags on side of LI road: SPCA

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — The remains of beheaded chickens and goats were found in black garbage bags on the side of a Long Island road Sunday, according to the Suffolk County SPCA. Authorities made the grisly discovery at Round Swamp Road in Melville, near the Northern State Parkway. Police also found fruits and vegetables in […]
MELVILLE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident

Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
KISS 104.1

New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles

Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
Daily Voice

MS-13 Member Admits To Babylon Murder, Attempted Murder In Bay Shore, Other Crimes

An MS-13 member has admitted to his role in the fatal beating and stabbing of a victim on Long Island in 2015 and an attempted murder in 2013. On Thursday, Sept. 15, Reynaldo Lopez-Alvarado pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in connection with his role in the Nov. 19, 2015, murder of Cesar Rivera-Vasquez and an attempted murder on April 9, 2013, in Bay Shore, said Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
BAY SHORE, NY
longisland.com

Peconic Bay Medical Center Orthopedic Surgeons Ranked Best in New York & U.S.

Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) is excited to announce that Dr. Michael Ciminiello, chair of the department of orthopedic surgery, has been named the number one best surgeon for hip and knee replacement in New York State, and among the best in the country, according to healthcare ranking and research service Dexur.

