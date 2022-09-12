This is Irie. She was brought into a local shelter like this, with her fur all matted. At 9 pounds, this Maltese mix was only about a year old when she was rescued. At the rescue, the local shelter shaved off all the matted fur. They even had to cut off some mats with scissors! After her long overdue haircut, she looked like a completely different pup!

