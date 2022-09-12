ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

alxnow.com

Morning Notes

AHDC Hosting New Food Truck Festival — “Alexandria Housing Development Corporation invites you to our first-ever food truck festival in Alexandria’s West End!” [Alexandria Living Magazine]. It’s Thursday — Clear throughout the day. High of 77 and low of 64. Sunrise at 6:51 am and sunset...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

100 years: Alexandria celebrates centenarians at City Hall

Phillip Melville was just 19 years old when he escaped Nazi-occupied France in 1942. The retired civil engineer just turned 100, and on Tuesday (September 13) his longevity was recognized with a certificate on National Centenarian’s Day at City Hall. Melville has lived in and around Alexandria for 50...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Inova gets green light for new Springfield hospital from Fairfax County

Construction on a new hospital next to Inova’s existing Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex is expected to begin late next year after the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning plan at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday). The board voted unanimously to bring 985,000 square feet of medical space to the 21-acre...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

The Weekend Scene: H Street Fest, Plane Pull and More to Do in the DC Area

When is the last time you visited some of D.C.’s iconic monuments or museums? Between COVID, summer travel, humidity, mosquitos… maybe it’s been a while. The Air and Space Museum’s National Mall building will reopen Oct. 14 with eight galleries that have been updated and redesigned. Free, timed tickets are available now.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

County Celebrates Affordable Housing Opening in Rockville

The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) pledged to support the preservation and renovation of 177 income-restricted affordable units at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville by financing with a 40-year Housing Initiative Fund (HIF) loan of $5,342,517. Through lending, DHCA supported preserving 118 affordable units and producing...
DC News Now

Amazon announces new affordable housing projects across D.C.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When Amazon first announced its move of HQ2 to Arlington, Va., it also announced an investment of over $2 billion to create and preserve 20,000 affordable housing units. They’ve already started on projects in Virginia but are now expanding their commitment to the rest of the DMV. Their latest project […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Alexandria nurse aide program offers education and jobs for high school students

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria students are leaving high school with diplomas and the training to go into the medical field. Alexandria City Public Schools has offered a nurse aide training program for years. But now the program coupled with the Governors Health Sciences Academy is giving students a chance to earn college credit at no cost, while training future nurses and doctors.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax officials may act on Vienna home they consider blighted

Fairfax County supervisors are slated Sept. 13 to authorize a public hearing on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. to discuss a spot-blight-abatement plan that would raze a dilapidated home in the Vienna area and recoup demolition expenses from the homeowner. Neighboring residents since 2016 have complained about the poor condition...
VIENNA, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria balks at proposed statewide water rate increase

The City of Alexandria has issued a formal objection to a water rate increase proposed by Virginia American Water. Virginia American Water, a statewide utility company, requested authority from the state to increase its rates to create a sales revenue totaling $14.3 million — a 27.6% increase over current revenues.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
washingtoninformer.com

Celebrate Africa Festival Returns to Prince George’s County

The M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s County is pleased to announce its plans for this year’s Celebrate Africa festival, happening Sept. 25, from noon-6 p.m. at Bladensburg Waterfront Park. This award-winning festival is a day full of celebratory events and joyous performances honoring the artistic and cultural contributions of the African immigrant community to Prince George’s County. Celebrate Africa is free and open to the public.
BLADENSBURG, MD
alxnow.com

Why aren’t Metro shuttles using the Route 1 dedicated bus lanes?

One of the many frustrations facing Alexandria commuters during the Metro shutdown has been buses stuck in traffic next to dedicated bus lanes, but WMATA says adding shuttles would overload the existing transitway. Among the many frustrations, which included long lines for shuttles, commuters were left wondering why their buses...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Families struggling with school bus issues

Parents in Prince George's County are contacting FOX 5 over bus problems persisting. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Hyattsville where students have had to wait as late as 9 a.m. to catch their bus.

