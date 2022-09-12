Read full article on original website
Related
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
AHDC Hosting New Food Truck Festival — “Alexandria Housing Development Corporation invites you to our first-ever food truck festival in Alexandria’s West End!” [Alexandria Living Magazine]. It’s Thursday — Clear throughout the day. High of 77 and low of 64. Sunrise at 6:51 am and sunset...
alxnow.com
100 years: Alexandria celebrates centenarians at City Hall
Phillip Melville was just 19 years old when he escaped Nazi-occupied France in 1942. The retired civil engineer just turned 100, and on Tuesday (September 13) his longevity was recognized with a certificate on National Centenarian’s Day at City Hall. Melville has lived in and around Alexandria for 50...
ffxnow.com
Inova gets green light for new Springfield hospital from Fairfax County
Construction on a new hospital next to Inova’s existing Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex is expected to begin late next year after the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning plan at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday). The board voted unanimously to bring 985,000 square feet of medical space to the 21-acre...
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: H Street Fest, Plane Pull and More to Do in the DC Area
When is the last time you visited some of D.C.’s iconic monuments or museums? Between COVID, summer travel, humidity, mosquitos… maybe it’s been a while. The Air and Space Museum’s National Mall building will reopen Oct. 14 with eight galleries that have been updated and redesigned. Free, timed tickets are available now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
DC rapper 'No Savage', suspect in Tysons Corner shooting, to appear in Fairfax Co. court
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Editor's Note: This story originally reported that Noah Settles would appear in court Thursday, Sept. 15. Settles was not scheduled to appear in court on that date. It appears the court date was moved. D.C. rapper "No Savage", who has been accused of shooting...
Amazon Funds $150 Million Affordable Housing Project In Washington DC
Amazon is partnering up with D.C. developers to build over 1,200 affordable housing units — a nearly $150 million project. Half of the units will be for low-income families and many of them will be located in close proximity to a metro station. Amazon's D.C. project, which comes after...
mymcmedia.org
County Celebrates Affordable Housing Opening in Rockville
The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) pledged to support the preservation and renovation of 177 income-restricted affordable units at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville by financing with a 40-year Housing Initiative Fund (HIF) loan of $5,342,517. Through lending, DHCA supported preserving 118 affordable units and producing...
Amazon announces new affordable housing projects across D.C.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When Amazon first announced its move of HQ2 to Arlington, Va., it also announced an investment of over $2 billion to create and preserve 20,000 affordable housing units. They’ve already started on projects in Virginia but are now expanding their commitment to the rest of the DMV. Their latest project […]
NBC Washington
Judge Orders Alexandria ‘Werewolf' Killer Off Social Media After Dating Profile Sparks Concern
A man who killed a stranger in Alexandria, Virginia, because he believed the victim was a werewolf while having a mental break must stay off social media, a judge said Thursday. His online dating profile had raised concerns. Four years ago, Pankaj Bhasin, then 34, stabbed Brad Jackson more than...
WJLA
Alexandria nurse aide program offers education and jobs for high school students
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria students are leaving high school with diplomas and the training to go into the medical field. Alexandria City Public Schools has offered a nurse aide training program for years. But now the program coupled with the Governors Health Sciences Academy is giving students a chance to earn college credit at no cost, while training future nurses and doctors.
fox5dc.com
Waterfront Wednesdays in Old Town Alexandria
For a limited time, Old Town Alexandria has more to offer then just great food and drinks! FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado tells us all about the new Waterfront Wednesdays event.
Inside Nova
Fairfax officials may act on Vienna home they consider blighted
Fairfax County supervisors are slated Sept. 13 to authorize a public hearing on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. to discuss a spot-blight-abatement plan that would raze a dilapidated home in the Vienna area and recoup demolition expenses from the homeowner. Neighboring residents since 2016 have complained about the poor condition...
WJLA
Motion filed to limit Internet access for Alexandria's acquitted 'Werewolf killer'
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria's Commonwealth Attorney Bryan Porter has filed a motion in Circuit Court to amend the condition of Pankaj Bhasin's May 2022 release. Bhasin, who was known as the "werewolf killer," was acquitted on murder charges after a judge accepted his insanity plea in the July 2018 stabbing death of 65-year-old Bradford Jackson.
WAMU
After a tragedy, one woman is fighting for suicide barriers on a D.C. bridge
Dr. Chelsea Van Thof still remembers that night in mid-April, standing on the Duke Ellington Bridge in Adams Morgan. Through the gates that line the bridge, she could see the police lights some 130 feet below in Rock Creek Park, and she had a terrified feeling that was where she would find her long-term partner, Dr. Peter Tripp.
alxnow.com
Alexandria balks at proposed statewide water rate increase
The City of Alexandria has issued a formal objection to a water rate increase proposed by Virginia American Water. Virginia American Water, a statewide utility company, requested authority from the state to increase its rates to create a sales revenue totaling $14.3 million — a 27.6% increase over current revenues.
washingtoninformer.com
Celebrate Africa Festival Returns to Prince George’s County
The M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s County is pleased to announce its plans for this year’s Celebrate Africa festival, happening Sept. 25, from noon-6 p.m. at Bladensburg Waterfront Park. This award-winning festival is a day full of celebratory events and joyous performances honoring the artistic and cultural contributions of the African immigrant community to Prince George’s County. Celebrate Africa is free and open to the public.
alxnow.com
Why aren’t Metro shuttles using the Route 1 dedicated bus lanes?
One of the many frustrations facing Alexandria commuters during the Metro shutdown has been buses stuck in traffic next to dedicated bus lanes, but WMATA says adding shuttles would overload the existing transitway. Among the many frustrations, which included long lines for shuttles, commuters were left wondering why their buses...
Two men hurt in shooting near Petworth Metro station in Northwest DC
Police said they were looking for a red Kia Soul in connection to a double shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Northwest.
fox5dc.com
Families struggling with school bus issues
Parents in Prince George's County are contacting FOX 5 over bus problems persisting. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Hyattsville where students have had to wait as late as 9 a.m. to catch their bus.
WTOP
DC school administrators to receive pay increase under new agreement with city
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday signed a new agreement with the union representing school principals that District officials say will help them improve recruitment and retention efforts. The new agreement with the Council of School Officers, which represents 840 D.C. Public School administrators and service providers, is the first...
Comments / 0