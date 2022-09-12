Kyle Busch leaving Joe Gibbs racing
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Kyle Busch is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing and will join Richard Childress Racing beginning with the 2023 season, according to a report in The Athletic .
An official announcement on the departure is anticipated to be coming on Tuesday.2023 NASCAR All-Star Race to be held at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Governor Roy Cooper speaks
Busch has had massive success with JGR, winning two cup titles and building a massively successful Toyota truck team. Busch had raced with JGR since 2008.
