Kyle Busch leaving Joe Gibbs racing

By Brayden Stamps
 4 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Kyle Busch is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing and will join Richard Childress Racing beginning with the 2023 season, according to a report in The Athletic .

An official announcement on the departure is anticipated to be coming on Tuesday.

2023 NASCAR All-Star Race to be held at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Governor Roy Cooper speaks

Busch has had massive success with JGR, winning two cup titles and building a massively successful Toyota truck team. Busch had raced with JGR since 2008.

