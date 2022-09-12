Kyle Busch leaving Joe Gibbs racing

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Kyle Busch is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing and will join Richard Childress Racing beginning with the 2023 season, according to a report in The Athletic .

An official announcement on the departure is anticipated to be coming on Tuesday.

Busch has had massive success with JGR, winning two cup titles and building a massively successful Toyota truck team. Busch had raced with JGR since 2008.

