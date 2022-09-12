Read full article on original website
Related
Make Sure You Go Into Fall Owning This Everyday Essential
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. With fall quickly approaching now is the perfect time to do a closet clean-up. As much as we love our sundresses and halter tops, autumn lets us sport our comfier favorites. Cozy loungewear is a seasonal staple, and we’re excited to start snuggling up in our cutest and cuddliest attire.
Hacker gains ‘full access’ to Uber’s networks using one of oldest tricks in the book
An Uber employee just fell for social engineering 101. Soumil Kumar/PexelsA still unidentified person conned an Uber employee into handing over a vital security password.
IFLScience
"World's Most Advanced Humanoid Robot" Can Now Have Full Conversations
Recently, we met Ameca, a half-impressive, half absolutely terrifying robot with realistic facial expressions, designed to be a smooth interface between human and robot interaction. It’s all incredibly "Uncanny Valley", but nonetheless a remarkable display of current technological improvements. Well, Ameca just got an upgrade. A team of UK...
Patagonia founder rejects billionaire status, but he's still saving $700 million in taxes
Yvon Chouinard may not want to be a billionaire—but he is benefitting from a type of deal more and more billionaires are making.
RELATED PEOPLE
IFLScience
Seeing The World Through A Dog's Eyes Reveals Interesting Difference To Human Vision
New research coming to a dog cinema near you showed a bunch of canines videos while they hung out in an MRI to see how their visual processing works. The results revealed intriguing insights into the differences between the ways that dogs and humans view the world, and there’s more to it than a positive outlook (find you a partner that looks at you the way a dog looks at fox poop).
Comments / 0