HollywoodLife

Make Sure You Go Into Fall Owning This Everyday Essential

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. With fall quickly approaching now is the perfect time to do a closet clean-up. As much as we love our sundresses and halter tops, autumn lets us sport our comfier favorites. Cozy loungewear is a seasonal staple, and we’re excited to start snuggling up in our cutest and cuddliest attire.
IFLScience

"World's Most Advanced Humanoid Robot" Can Now Have Full Conversations

Recently, we met Ameca, a half-impressive, half absolutely terrifying robot with realistic facial expressions, designed to be a smooth interface between human and robot interaction. It’s all incredibly "Uncanny Valley", but nonetheless a remarkable display of current technological improvements. Well, Ameca just got an upgrade. A team of UK...
IFLScience

Seeing The World Through A Dog's Eyes Reveals Interesting Difference To Human Vision

New research coming to a dog cinema near you showed a bunch of canines videos while they hung out in an MRI to see how their visual processing works. The results revealed intriguing insights into the differences between the ways that dogs and humans view the world, and there’s more to it than a positive outlook (find you a partner that looks at you the way a dog looks at fox poop).
