Seth Meyers appreciates the work Sean Hannity did on a recent Fox News segment. “I just wish someone would put all the Trump scandals into, I don’t know, one giant list so we could get a sense of Trump’s corruption,” Meyers said on “Late Night” Wednesday. “I mean, maybe some young hotshot journalist intent on taking down the former president and the whole conservative establishment. Maybe someone like this man.”

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO