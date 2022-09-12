ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Fallon Thinks He Knows The Real Reason For Trump’s ‘Suspicious’ Golf Trip

Jimmy Fallon took a swing at solving the mystery of former President Donald Trump’s unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area on Monday. Trump reportedly walked around his Virginia golf resort with a large group of people, but they weren’t playing golf. According to Newsweek, that group included Trump National Golf Club manager Joe Roediger, the course’s grounds director Brad Enie and Trump Organization executive vice president for development Lawrence Glick. Trump later revealed in a post on Truth Social that the golf course visit was a “working” trip.
Seth Meyers Flags Trump Ally Who Just Made Him Look Really Bad

Seth Meyers appreciates the work Sean Hannity did on a recent Fox News segment. “I just wish someone would put all the Trump scandals into, I don’t know, one giant list so we could get a sense of Trump’s corruption,” Meyers said on “Late Night” Wednesday. “I mean, maybe some young hotshot journalist intent on taking down the former president and the whole conservative establishment. Maybe someone like this man.”
Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Sore Spot With An Insult He Really Hates

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump on Thursday by using one of the insults the former president hates the most. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host pointed to new revelations in the upcoming book The Divider by Peter Baker of The New York Times and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser that claim Trump’s attempts to purchase Greenland from Denmark went a lot further than was originally reported.
Trump’s Day In Court

During President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, his lawyers denied he abused his power and said the Senate should care more about looking into Joe and Hunter Biden.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
