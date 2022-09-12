Read full article on original website
Stephen Colbert Shows Trump’s Path Down ‘Nutball Treason Highway’ In Damning Supercut
The "Late Show" host explains how he's been ahead of the game when it comes to the former president.
Trump's Rambling Jan. 6 Call Interrupted By Chicken Head With 'Fart Noises' Sign
Former President Donald Trump called in to a rally in support of Jan. 6 rioters that was held outside the Washington D.C. jail on Tuesday, attacked the police for defending the U.S. Capitol and indicated support for the insurrectionists. Then things took a turn for the weird. As Trump spoke...
Jimmy Fallon Thinks He Knows The Real Reason For Trump’s ‘Suspicious’ Golf Trip
Jimmy Fallon took a swing at solving the mystery of former President Donald Trump’s unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area on Monday. Trump reportedly walked around his Virginia golf resort with a large group of people, but they weren’t playing golf. According to Newsweek, that group included Trump National Golf Club manager Joe Roediger, the course’s grounds director Brad Enie and Trump Organization executive vice president for development Lawrence Glick. Trump later revealed in a post on Truth Social that the golf course visit was a “working” trip.
Trump Says Americans Won't 'Stand' For Charges Against Him, Warns Of Trouble
Daring to indict him would trigger “problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before," Trump ominously warned.
Seth Meyers Flags Trump Ally Who Just Made Him Look Really Bad
Seth Meyers appreciates the work Sean Hannity did on a recent Fox News segment. “I just wish someone would put all the Trump scandals into, I don’t know, one giant list so we could get a sense of Trump’s corruption,” Meyers said on “Late Night” Wednesday. “I mean, maybe some young hotshot journalist intent on taking down the former president and the whole conservative establishment. Maybe someone like this man.”
Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Sore Spot With An Insult He Really Hates
Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump on Thursday by using one of the insults the former president hates the most. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host pointed to new revelations in the upcoming book The Divider by Peter Baker of The New York Times and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser that claim Trump’s attempts to purchase Greenland from Denmark went a lot further than was originally reported.
Trump Defends ‘Hang Mike Pence’ Chants
In a new audio clip, Donald Trump stood up for his supporters who chanted “Hang Mike Pence” on Jan. 6.
Robert De Niro Burns The GOP In Most Unexpected Way On 'The Late Show'
Robert De Niro, who once called Donald Trump’s stint as president “like living in an abusive household,” is no fan of the political party that put him in office either. (Watch the video below.) Answering a round of softball questions with prepared responses during “The Colbert Questionert”...
Man Seen Crushing Officer With Shield During Capitol Siege Convicted Of 7 Felonies
Patrick Edward McCaughey III had been filmed pressing a riot shield against police during last year's riot in Washington.
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
MAGA Lawmaker Strikes Again
Lauren Boebert is making headlines once again and all for the wrong reasons.
Pelosi On Abortion: Some Republicans Think 'Life Begins At The Candlelight Dinner'
Many GOP senators don't want to talk about Lindsey Graham's national abortion ban bill because of "conflict" in their party, said the House speaker.
Trump’s Day In Court
During President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, his lawyers denied he abused his power and said the Senate should care more about looking into Joe and Hunter Biden.
Sean Hannity Lists Investigations Into Donald Trump To Make Point But It Backfires
Host Sean Hannity of Fox News thought it would be a good idea to list the investigations into Donald Trump on Monday to prove that Democrats are only trying to smear him. But to many on Twitter, the long on-screen scroll served only as an indictment of the former president.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Involved In Car Crash In Kyiv
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suffered no serious injuries from a car crash early Thursday morning in Kyiv, his press secretary said in a statement. According to Sergii Nykyforov, another car collided with the president’s car and his escort vehicles. “The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries...
Capitol Rioter Who Wore A ‘Camp Auschwitz’ Hoodie Sentenced To 75 Days In Prison
Robert Keith Packer traveled just over three hours from Virginia to attend the rally of former President Donald Trump.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
Stephen Colbert Taunts Sen. Josh Hawley With Painful Reminder Of His Recent Past
The "Late Show" host said the senator is probably pretty nervous over this piece of news.
'My Pillow Guy' Mike Lindell Claims The FBI Trapped Him At A Hardee's Drive-Thru
Lindell was sued for his conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and was subject to a Twitter ban for repeating them.
Armed Man Arrested After Declaring Trump 'President King' At Dairy Queen
An armed Donald Trump supporter who told cops he wanted to restore the “President King of the United States” was arrested at a Dairy Queen in Pennsylvania, where he said he wanted to kill Democrats and liberals, WTAJ-TV reported. Jan Stawovy, 61, was arrested without a struggle on...
