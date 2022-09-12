Read full article on original website
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Herald and Tribune
Battle in Greene Stadium ends in Boone victory
You might’ve thought the 1985 Chicago Bears were clashing with the 1986 New York Giants when Daniel Boone played Elizabethton on Friday at East Tennessee State University’s William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. Offenses sputtered, punters had starring roles and Daniel Boone’s Dalton Cloyd recovered a fumble in the...
elizabethton.com
Bobbie Cale Stevens
Bobbie Cale Stevens, 55, Hampton, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 7, 1967 in Elizabethton. Bobbie was a graduate of Hampton High School. He was a former employee of Elk River Golf Course. He loved to play the guitar and play golf. He attended Harmony Free Will Baptist Church.
elizabethton.com
8th Grade Night successful for Jr. Lady Cyclones on pitch
On a night set aside to honor the T.A. Dugger Jr. Lady Cyclone soccer team, it was only fitting that a pair of eighth graders pave the way for a victory on the pitch against the visiting Unicoi Co. Jr. Lady Blue Devils. Behind a first half hat trick from...
elizabethton.com
Sponsors, players sought for golf tourney to benefit East Tennessee Christian Home
Registration and sponsorship is underway for the 18th annual golf tournament sponsored by friends of the East Tennessee Christian Home & Academy. The tournament, which will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Elizabethton Golf Course, raises funds to help with operations and expenses of the home. “This...
Arby’s Classic announces 2022 basketball field
Bristol, TN — The 39th annual Arby’s Classic, one of the premier basketball tournaments in the country, returns to Tennessee High’s Viking Hall Dec. 27-31 and will once again feature an impressive group of teams and top-rated players from across the country.Among the 18 teams participating in the 2022 Arby’s Classic are three defending state […]
elizabethton.com
Christine Williams Blevins
Christine Williams Blevins, 89, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Life Care Center of Elizabethton, with her loving daughter by her side. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Willie and Arthie Densmore Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Clyde Blevins, who passed away August 9, 2017.
elizabethton.com
Lady Cyclones leave heart on floor in five-set loss to East
The Elizabethton Lady Cyclone volleyball team has grown by leaps and bounds and that was exhibited on the floor against Sullivan East as the Lady Cyclones responded to a pre second set, fire-lighting discussion from assistant coach Patrick Roberts that awoke an inner beast that had the Lady Patriots on the ropes in the conference showdown.
High School Standouts: Happy Valley’s Moore carrying on family tradition
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Running track runs in the Moore family. “My sister ran track in middle school and in high school,” Happy Valley junior Marcida Moore said. “So basically, I followed her. I just do what she does.” Marcida and her sister, Holly, have competed in nearly all the same sports since middle school […]
elizabethton.com
Our time will come…Witten sees growth despite starting season 0-3
Going into the fourth week of football for the Elizabethton Cyclones, many are beginning to grumble about the Cyclones inability to put points on the scoreboard and win games. Starting 0-3 is something most didn’t imagine seeing for a team that has been to the state playoffs for three consecutive years winning two and claiming runner-up in 2021.
elizabethton.com
Lady Cyclones play to a tie on Monday night
Lady Cyclones play to a tie on Monday night with Chucky-Doak. The Elizabethton High Lady Cyclones soccer team hosted the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights at Citizens Bank Stadium playing to a 1-1 tie. Chucky-Doak continues to stay atop District 1A with a 3-0 Conference record and 6-0-2 overall record while Elizabethton remains tied for second in conference play with Tennessee High with a 2-1 conference and 4-5 overall record.
Packed weekend on and off the track at BMS
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Get your engines ready — race weekend is upon us as we get ready for Bass Pro Shops Night Race Saturday. There are plenty of races in the days leading up and a lot more fun at the Speedway. First up, it’s a double-header race night Thursday. The Bush’s Beans 200, […]
wcyb.com
Dobyns-Bennett, Greeneville headline local teams playing in Arby's Classic
(WCYB) — Five local schools from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are participating in the Arby's Classic later this year. Three schools are defending state champions: Dobyns-Bennett, Greeneville, and Norcross, the Georgia 7A Champions. Other local teams that will participate include Tennessee High and Twin Springs. Both schools participated...
atozsports.com
Here’s more proof that Tennessee fans remain undefeated
I might be a little biased, but Tennessee football has the best fanbase in America. The Big Orange faithful are loud, proud, and loyal, even through the recent tough times that Vol football has faced. And in addition to purchasing tons of tickets for games and buying loads of merchandise,...
elizabethton.com
Roger Bowers authors book on Watauga Settlement pioneer, Leonard Bowers
Carter County celebrates its Revolutionary War heritage every Sept. 25 with the reenactment of the 1780 Gathering of the Overmountain Men. And, this year a descendent of Revolutionary War soldier Leonard Bowers will be on hand to promote his new book “LEONARD BOWERS: A Revolutionary War Soldier and East Tennessee Pioneer.”
elizabethton.com
Elizabethton Woman’s Club presents scholarships to two local students
The Elizabethton Woman’s Club has presented scholarships to two Carter County high school students to honor deceased members of the club. Alana Parsons of Unaka High School was presented with the Jo Voigt Memorial Scholarship. Alana was valedictorian her class and plans to attend Lees-McRae College to major in Exercise Science. She was an outstanding softball player for Unaka High, winning a number of All-Star awards.
elizabethton.com
‘Miss Relay For Life’ Pageant crowns many a queen
The inaugural “Miss Relay For Life” Pageant is now in the books after a number of queens were crowned Sept. 10 at the Forever Yours Wedding & Event Center. Many contestants gathered to compete in the very first “Miss Relay For Life” Pageant in Elizabethton, said Director Amy Simmons. “This meaningful pageant was part of the larger ‘Relay For Life’ event held at the American Legion Building,” she said.
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Science Hill’s Gilmore leaving a legacy of giving back
Julia Gilmore is a senior at Science Hill who has raised over $80,000 for St. Jude over the last nine years. This year she has already raised over $27,000 during her ninth annual “Project Imagination” fundraiser. Gilmore moved to Johnson City from Chicago, Illinois, in 2018, but her...
elizabethton.com
Elizabethton Senior Center Schedule
Schedule of activities at the Elizabethton Senior Center for the week of September 19-23: The billiard room and fitness room are open and no appointments necessary. Monday: Just Keep Movin’ — Cardio, Toning, Strength Building, 9-10 a.m.; “Intro into Fall Prevention” webinar. Join us at the Center for an educational webinar with Dr. Karon Uzzell-Bagget and Dr. Deborah Tuggle for an intoduction into Fall Prevention, 11 a.m.; Lunch — Chicken Tenders, 11 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 12:15-1:15 p.m., with Instructor, Shirley Gomillian, $3; Gentle-flow Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m., with Instructor, Carrie Maggard, $3.
elizabethton.com
East TN Ballet Academy set casting dates for Nutcracker production
The East Tennessee Ballet Academy has set casting dates for the annual production of The Nutcracker, which will be performed December 17 and 18 at the Bonnie Kate Theatre in Elizabethton. Casting is open to boys and girls ages 5-18 years old with both dancing and non-dancing roles available. There...
Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Bristol
TENNESSEE TITAN: Last September on the .533-mile Bristol Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson led a race-high 175 laps en route to his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series victory on the Tennessee track. The win, which was his sixth of a 10-victory championship season, was his first of two consecutive playoff elimination race wins.
