Columbia, SC

Columbia offering free pet adoptions

Columbia Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions September 16 – 21. “We are looking forward to participating in this year’s annual Clear the Shelters event. Clear the Shelters is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters. All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, September 16 – September 21, making this the perfect opportunity to adopt,” said Victoria Riles Columbia Animal Services Superintendent.
Local Living: State Fair time and pet adoption special

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our Look at Local Living, it’s almost time for the South Carolina State Fair. If you are looking to get some State Fair tickets in advance, you can grab a discount. According to fair officials, discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual State...
Pet of the Week: Spongebob!

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO)- Meet Spongebob! He is our Pet of the Week at Lexington County Animal Services. Shelter staff say he is a 1-year-old Cur-mix. He came to the shelter as an owner surrender and has been there for about 3 months searching for his forever home. Spongebob is...
OPA! Greek festival returns to downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A Columbia annual event is back in full capacity after a drive-thru event last year. The Columbia Greek Festival returns to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church downtown this weekend, kicking off the fun Thursday. Food and other vendors as well as entertainment and more...
RCSD plans to destroy homeless camp near Forest Acres

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A large homeless camp identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will soon be no more. Friday, the department will oversee cleanup of a private property where it believes many individuals were staying and committing crimes. “What you see behind me is a part...
Richland Library Main offering free virtual health care clinics in September

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library Main is providing free Virtual Health Care Clinics every Thursday in September from 9 am to 4:30 pm. The service is in partnership with Cooperative Health. The clinics will provide preventative care for those who are uninsured, underinsured, and insured. The service aims to...
Midlands county seeking 911 dispatchers

Lee Co., SC (WOLO)–Lee County 911 is searching for dispatchers. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the dispatch center is seeking candidates 19 or older with their high school diploma or GED. Officials say eligible employees should be able to work different shifts including weekends...
Suds & Grub Beer & BBQ Festival returns Friday after two-year hiatus

Since 1985, PALSS, Inc. has been working to support people in South Carolina battling HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases and infections. On Saturday, Sept. 16, all are invited to support that mission and enjoy great food, drinks and entertainment in the process. The Suds & Grub Beer & BBQ...
Opa! Columbia’s Greek Festival is back and it’s bigger and better than ever

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s truly one of the most popular, most highly-attended, and most delicious festivals in our state - Columbia’s Greek Festival. Niki Stewart and Kiki Rothman are two of the chairwomen of the massive community party. And they’re authentically Greek and know how to make the rest of us feel like part of the family.
Law enforcement agencies in the Midlands honor Hispanic Heritage Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Law enforcement agencies in the Midlands gathered to honor Hispanic Heritage Month and introduced a new tool that helps break down language barriers in order to build relationships between officers and hispanic communities. Cayce, Lexington, and Richland law enforcement celebrating the heritage month with a...
Interluxe.com Announces Sept. 26 Auction of $1.8 Million, Historic 6,926 Sq. Ft. Family Compound in Sumter, SC

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022/ EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe, a leader in luxury real estate auctions, announced its latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings, a historic four-structure private family English Tudor Revival style compound on 1.09 plus acres designed by Swedish architect J. Carroll Johnson, who was University of South Carolina’s first resident architect, in Sumter, South Carolina. Previously listed for $1.8 million, the bidding for 403 West Calhoun St. in Sumter’s historic district, an hour East of Columbia, will begin online only Monday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m. (EDT), with a starting bid of $500K at Interluxe.com.
Man accused of selling beer, liquor from his pickup truck at Finlay Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 55-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to sell beer out of his pickup truck to an undercover officer at Finlay Park, Columbia Police say. Police say Gene A. Smith, Jr. unlawfully sold beer to an undercover officer Wednesday afternoon at Finlay Park in downtown Columbia. During the course of the investigation, officers seized Smith’s truck and several bottles of beer and alcohol.
