WSVN-TV

1 dead in three-car crash in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A three-car crash has left one person dead. Coconut Creek Police and Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the crash at the 4800 block of Sample Road, just before 2:45 p.m., Thursday. A second person involved in the crash was transported as a trauma...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
CBS News

At least 1 dead in Coconut Creek fatal crash

MIAMI - Police were investigating a crash Thursday afternoon that resulted in at least one death. The crash happened near the corner of Lyons Road and Sample Road. Images from Chopper 4 showed three vehicles, a black pick-up truck a blue sedan and a silver compact car. The silver vehicle...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
WSVN-TV

Bus collides with vehicle in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A school bus crashed in Miami. The bus collided with another driver in the area of Southwest 37th Avenue and 28th Street, Wednesday. According to police, there were no children on the bus, and the driver was OK. The driver of the car needed help after getting...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Pembroke Pines church steeple left charred

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire was put out inside a Pembroke Pines church that left its steeple charred. Damage to the steeple was visible from 7Skyforce on Wednesday. Firefighters were able to contain the flames, keeping them from spreading to the rest of the church on South Flamingo Road and Southwest 14th Street.
NBC Miami

8 Cars Destroyed in Fire at Hard Rock Stadium During Dolphins Game

A massive plume of smoke was seen rising from outside Hard Rock Stadium during the Miami Dolphins game Sunday after officials said several cars caught fire in the parking lot. The fire broke out as the Dolphins were taking on the New England Patriots inside the stadium. According to Miami-Dade...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Unhappy Customer Accused of Beating Contractor with Bat in Coconut Creek

A Wynmoor community resident wasn’t happy with the remodeling job in his Coconut Creek apartment, so he struck the contractor on the back of his head with a baseball bat and held him until he agreed to a refund, police said. Gennady Barakon, 60, was arrested Monday on charges...
cbs12.com

Dramatic Photos: Pregnant woman airlifted from crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pregnant woman involved in a car crash on Tuesday night had to be airlifted to the hospital. The Delray Beach Fire Rescue said the woman was in a crash on the northbound entrance to I-95 on Atlantic Avenue, firefighter-paramedics brought the woman to the Atlantic High School athletic fields where Trauma Hawk picked her up to take her to St. Mary’s Medical Center. Paramedics said the woman was a stable trauma alert.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Police Capt. Javier Ortiz fired from department

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police Department captain has been fired. On Tuesday, MPD Chief Manuel Morales confirmed that he fired Police Capt. Javier Ortiz. In a statement to 7News, Morales said in part, “Any member of the Miami Police Department who does not carry out the department’s mission is unworthy of serving the residents and stakeholders they vowed to uphold as a sworn member of the police department.”
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Heavy rains prompt flooding concerns for parts of S. Florida

MIAMI - The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for several arears in South Florida as slow moving storms roll across the region, dropping heavy rain and bringing gusty winds.The flood advisory for Miami/Dade County to Miami Beach extends through 2:45 p.m. from Pompano Beach to Deerfield Beach. The heavy rain is expected for downtown Miami."A few more showers and storms are likely through the early evening," CBS Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said at 1 pm. The wet weather is expected to keep a lid on the high temperatures.The mercury is expected to only reach the upper 80s to low 90s  The persistent wet weather is the result of a very moist, unstable atmosphere south of a stalled frontal boundary.  That deep tropical moisture will keep the storm chance high for the rest of the week. Thursday will likely be the soggiest day of the week with widespread storms and heavy downpours possible. This weekend the rain chance will come back down to normal with the chance for our typical scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday. 
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

2 men accused of stealing over $46,000 worth of flowers from company in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – Police have arrested two men for allegedly stealing over $46,000 worth of flowers from a flower company in Doral, authorities said. According to the Doral Police Department, Aldo Martin Rodriguez Mendoza, 21, and Steveen Blandon Alvarado, 20, were arrested Tuesday morning after the two men stole different variations of flowers from the US Bouquet Company at 1500 NW 95th Ave.
DORAL, FL

