A middle school administrator in Utah who was accused in May of calling a student the N-word, indeed used the ugly racial slur, according to an internal investigation by the Granite School District. In a note to parents obtained by The Daily Beast, Bennion Junior High Principal Jacob Brown referenced the incident, which occurred as the 8th-grader joined a pro-choice demonstration, as “unfortunate.” The administrator, who was identified by KJZZ as Bennion’s vice principal, has been transferred to another school in the district, which one disappointed parent described to The Daily Beast as a non-punishment. “[W]e understand the responsibility is on our faculty and staff to improve,” Brown wrote in his message. “With these things in mind, we have charted a new course. In the coming months, you will see a more concerted effort to connect with our students and community. A sense of belonging is critical for our students to succeed in school and life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.

