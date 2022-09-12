ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Beige flags: the warning signs that announce you’re too boring to date

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cUU08_0hs29Ae300
Photograph: ajr_images/Posed by model. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Name: Beige flags.

Age: Very old, although TikTok gave it a name recently.

Appearance: A red flag, but much more boring.

Ah, red flags I know about. Me too. They are early warning signs for a relationship. Maybe you meet someone who lies a lot, or follows slightly too many fitness models on Instagram, or responds to simple prompts with startling aggression.

Argh! I hate that so much! Yes. Well, it’s important to note these red flags, because ignoring them might mean that you find yourself trapped in a partnership with someone you come to hate, let’s say, one month shy of 30 years.

Hey, Pass Notes has been going for one month shy of 30 years. What a weird coincidence.

So, what is a beige flag? If a red flag means that the person you’re romantically interested in is incompatible with your personality type, a beige flag means that they’re boring.

How do you work that out? If you’ve spent any time on dating apps, you’ll notice that most profiles have a habit of lapsing into meaningless platitudes. Perhaps they list their interests as something as nondescript as “food”, or claim to enjoy soulless mainstream sitcoms.

How dreary. It gets worse. Perhaps they spout pointless opinions. Maybe they make a fuss about whether pineapple belongs on pizza or their dislike of the word “moist”.

Pineapple on a pizza? So gross! When, in fact, anybody with anything remotely interesting going on in their lives won’t care about something as hackneyed as the great Hawaiian pizza debate.

OK, but jam definitely goes first on a scone, right? Christ. I’m so tired.

You think of something better to talk about, then. That’s not up to me. You set up a dating profile to stand out from the crowd, but you’ve filled it with the same basic, unexceptional cookie-cutter observations and interests as everyone else. Nothing about you stands out. You are a walking, talking beige flag. Why should I waste my time on you?

Fine. How would you stand out? I’d make it clear that I am half of the Guardian’s famous Pass Notes feature.

That won’t get you laid. It will, but only with a very, very, very, very, very, very specific type of person.

What about the rest of us? Remember, it’s a battlefield out there. Use whatever makes you stand out the most. Have you ever been struck by lightning? Were you once bitten by a tiger? Did you invent toothpaste?

No. Hawaiian pizza it is, then. Best of luck.

Do say: “Avoid beige flags at all costs.”

Don’t say: “Or maybe you’re too picky, and your fruitless search for romantic perfection will doom you to die alone.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Private investigators share the five warning signs you're dating a cheater

A team of private investigators have revealed five warning signs that indicate you're in a relationship with someone who's cheating. No one wants to find out their other half is being unfaithful, but in the circumstance that you do end up in such a relationship, hopefully the tips which come from 'Australia’s leading team of licensed and experienced private investigators' will help you nip it in the bud early on.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beige#Red Flags#Fitness#Tiktok
Tyla

Psychologist reveals the way to make someone instantly like you

If you're trying to get a guy's attention, but all the love letters, sonnets, and winky-face emojis are getting you nowhere, we've found the woman for the job. A psychologist and relationship therapist has shared her favourite tips and tactics to get a man to like you using the power of *the mind* - and some psychology basics.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Guardian

The Guardian

443K+
Followers
101K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy