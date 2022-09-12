NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the appointment of Kevin Mathison as the airline’s vice president, enterprise planning. In this role, Kevin will support the airline’s efforts to deliver an efficient and reliable operation for its customers and crewmembers. Mathison will report to Dave Clark, JetBlue’s head of revenue and planning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005614/en/ Kevin Mathison (Photo: Business Wire)

