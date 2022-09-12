Read full article on original website
Officials reopen long line to view Queen Elizabeth II's casket in London, warn of 24-hour wait
So many people are turning out to view Queen Elizabeth II's casket as she lies in state that officials on Friday temporarily paused, and later reopened, the line when the wait time became exceedingly long.
King Charles feted in Wales as queue wait to see late queen hits 24 hours
Crowds cheered King Charles III in the Welsh capital Friday -- though a handful protested -- while in London, the public was told they faced a wait of up to 24 hours to file past the coffin of the late queen. Large crowds chanted "God Save the King" as Charles shook hands with well-wishers following a multi-faith service in Llandaff Cathedral, and at Cardiff Castle, on the last of his visits to the UK's four nations.
