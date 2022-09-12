Crowds cheered King Charles III in the Welsh capital Friday -- though a handful protested -- while in London, the public was told they faced a wait of up to 24 hours to file past the coffin of the late queen. Large crowds chanted "God Save the King" as Charles shook hands with well-wishers following a multi-faith service in Llandaff Cathedral, and at Cardiff Castle, on the last of his visits to the UK's four nations.

