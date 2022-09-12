Four newcomers to open at Streets of Cranberry

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shoppers in Cranberry will soon have a new place to get coffee, tacos and women’s intimates along with a new exercise studio.

According an announcement, the Streets of Cranberry has lined up four new tenants to open at the open air shopping center in the coming weeks for the fall season.

Soma, the national women’s intimates retailer by the same company that operates Chico’s, is set to open Friday, Sept. 9. It is located between a J.Jill location and Old Navy.

Maxine’s Coffee House also is a newcomer to the property, accessing a new patio at the development.

