Kevin Hart to perform in Mobile: What you need to know

UPDATE (9/12 10:43 a.m.): According to officials with the Mobile Civic Center, the time of the event has been changed to 8 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Famous comedian Kevin Hart is set to perform his comedy show “Reality Check” at the Mobile Civic Center in November, according to a release from the Mobile Civic Center.

WHAT TO KNOW:

The show will be held at the Mobile Civic Center Arena.

The date of the event is Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster starting Sept. 16 at $41.

Phones will not be allowed in the arena. Phones will be put in an individual Yondr pouch and can be opened at the end of the show.

Over the years Hart has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening ten films at number one at the box office and grossing more than in $4.23 billion global revenue. Hart has also become a successful Entrepreneur; he is Chairman of HARTBEAT; a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together. The next generation media company unites Hartbeat Productions’ best-in-class TV & film production capabilities with Laugh Out Loud’s expansive distribution network, along with its marketing, sales, experiential, branded content, digital and social capabilities. Hart is also the Founder of HartBeat Ventures. Together, these companies play an integral role part in building Hart’s eco-system for extraordinary growth and creativity. Mobile Civic Center

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Mobile Civic Center or the Saenger Theatre.

