Read full article on original website
Douglas
3d ago
well are they eating humans plastic & chemiclas! poor Mother Nature cannot keep up with humans destroying this planet!
Reply(1)
7
Related
One Green Planet
Fran the Beloved 50-Foot Humpback Whale Found Washed Up Dead on Beach in California After Being Struck by Ship
A famous and beloved 50-foot humpback whale washed up dead on a beach in California after she was hit and killed by a ship strike. The whale named Fran washed up on Halfmoon Bay on August 29, according to Whales of Guerrero. Fran was known to locals and research groups and was seen swimming off the coast of the United States and Mexico. According to the organization, Fran was the 2nd most sighted whale in the area.
The Most Venomous Insect In The US Is Found In Florida & It's Common During Fall Season
Not only is Florida home to the deadliest tree in the world, but also the most venomous insect in the U.S. It's called the puss caterpillar, and, according to the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, it really can make a mark. They are more common in the Sunshine State...
A dangerous invasive species of giant lizard in Florida
Some very interesting animals are roaming in our world, one of which is this dog-sized lizard that has become an internet sensation. A new invasive species of dog-sized lizard called Tegus.
A Bony Fish Weighing an Impressive 2.5 Tons Was Caught Off the Coast of Japan
The ocean sunfish or common mola (Mola mola) is one of the heaviest bony fishes in the world weighing between 545 and 4,409 pounds. The name Mola means "millstone" in Latin and refers to the circular shape of the fish.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A sudden strange mass die-off in America could be responsible for the deaths of millions of birds
New Mexico has recently gone through an unexpected mass die-off of migratory birds that killed millions of birds at one go. Several hundreds of birds were discovered across several places in the land of New Mexico. Scientists have finally realised that this finding of unexpected bird carcasses is not a mere coincidence.
Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
IFLScience
"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of California
Nobody spends two decades without human contact by choice. It happens, but only as the result of horrific situations like the genocide of Indigenous peoples or extreme miscarriages of justice. But there is an exception: Juana Maria. Long before the “man of the hole” was doomed to spend his last 26 years in solitude, Juana Maria was stuck, almost entirely alone, on an island off the coast of California for around 18 years – and the reason, most likely, was sheer luck.
REVEALED: Florida man, 44, who died after eating raw oysters had cocaine, fentanyl, cannabis and deadly bacteria from warm seawater in his system
A south Florida man, who died in July after eating raw oysters that contained a dangerous bacteria from warm seawater, had cocaine, cannabis and fentanyl among other drugs in his system, a medical examiner's report has revealed. An autopsy for Roger 'Rocky' Pinckney, 44, concluded that oxycodone, and opiates were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat
An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
A Woman Moved To The US From Russia & She Thinks Ohio Is Prettier And Better Than Florida
A Slavic woman who now lives in the United States often shares her thoughts on life in her new country via her popular TikTok account @lena_baikovacole. Elena Cole, who moved from St. Petersburg, Russia, now lives in Ohio, and she thinks that the state is prettier and better than the sunny state of Florida.
Florida woman with world's longest locks grows hair to 110 feet
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Florida woman who holds the Guinness World Record for longest locks said her tendrils of hair have now reached a length of 110 feet. Asha Mandela, 60, was first awarded the record for longest locks (locs) in 2009, when her locks were measured at 19 feet and 6.5 inches, and the record-holder said her hair has now reached a length of 110 feet.
The disappearance of a Texas river led to the reveal of 113 million-year-old tracks of a carnivorous dinosaur
Dinosaur tracks (generic image)Credit: edmondo gnerre; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Paluxy River in Texas is most famous for the presence of dinosaur footprints on its riverbed. The river flows through the Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Moment Great White Shark Devours Porpoise off Coast of Maine Caught On Film
According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, there has been an increase in the number of sharks off the coast of New England.
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
The most dangerous tree in the world, which can cause blindness, is found in Florida
Florida is home to several types of exotic fauna and flora. Among those beautiful trees and plants reside the famous Manchineel, the deadliest tree in the world (The Guinness Book of World Records).
Rare giant squid with ‘largest eye of any animal’ washes up on South African beach
A giant squid washed up on the shore of Scarborough Beach in South Africa’s Western Cape.Video and images show the beast dead on the rocks as a marine biologist moves the stretchy flesh and tentacles to reveal its sharp, black beak.Tim Dee, an author from Bristol, UK, was birdwatching in the area and decided to go see the dead cephalopod after it was posted on a local community group earlier that day.A marine biologist is seen moving the squid’s tentacles and arms to reveal its beak, which is comparable to one of a parrot’s due to its shape.The beak...
Squish, squash, stomp: It's OK to kill this beautiful but invasive insect, experts say
State agricultural departments across the United States are asking you to commit murder -- bug murder, that is.Your victim: the spotted lanternfly, or Lycorma delicatula, a beautiful creature with large brownish gray wings with black spots that open to reveal striking red underwings.Your mission, should you choose to accept it: "Kill it! Squash it, smash it ... just get rid of it," pleads the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on a website alert.Native to China, the invasive bug was first detected stateside in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. With no natural predators in the US, lanternflies have since spread to numerous counties and adjacent states, including...
Shocking Drone Video Shows Alligator Attacking Florida Man
The gator's bite was enough to crush a portion of the man's skull and break his jaw.
Tropical storm warning in effect for south Texas
A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of South Texas as a strong system moves through the Gulf of Mexico. The Weather Channel's Dr. Rick Knabb has the latest.
Comments / 12