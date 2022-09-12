ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022

Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
Squid Game Creator Addresses Reality Spinoff Controversy

Squid Game showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk has spoken out about Netflix’s planned reality competition based on the series. Hwang Dong-hyuk, who won the Outstanding Directing award at the 74th Emmy awards Monday night, was asked by the press about his thoughts on the planned competition series. “I think that even...
Week of Sept. 5 Morning Show Ratings: NBC’s Today Beats ABC’s Good Morning America in Adults 25-54

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. The post-Labor Day week—and the first week of the unofficial fall season—saw NBC’s Today show regain the top spot over ABC’s Good Morning America in the advertiser-friendly demo of adults 25-54.
Week of Sept. 5 Evening News Ratings: ABC Remains No. 1 in All Measurements; NBC Largest A25-54 Audience in 5 Months

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir averaged 7.35 million total viewers and 1.26 million adults 25-54 for the week of Sept. 5, which began on Labor Day. ABC’s evening newscast has now defeated its competition from NBC and CBS 197 of the past 198 weeks in average total viewers—and 126 of the last 128 weeks among adults 25-54.
YouTube Adds Sounds From Shorts Playlist

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). YouTube took a page from the TikTok playbook with its debut Wednesday of a feature that enables creators...
Brandweek Podcast: The Creator Economy With GirlBossTown

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). On Episode 3 of Brandweek: The Podcast, senior producer Al Mannarino and general manager of podcasts John Heil...
HBO Max Removes Cigarettes from Select Movie Posters

HBO Max has quietly removed another thing from its streaming library: cigarettes from several movie posters it displays on the service. Twitter users first noticed the missing smokes in movie posters for McCabe & Mrs. Miller and The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean. In the posters, Paul Newman and Warren Beatty appear to be gesturing in the edited posters since they no longer have cigarettes between their fingers, per Vulture.
Wednesday Stir

-TheScore Bet is back with more celebrities to endorse online sports betting. The latest campaign features spots with comedic actor Jon Lovitz and Suits star Patrick J. Adams. A third spot with Russel Peters will launch later this fall. TheScore Bet worked in partnership with Toronto-based agency Diamond on the campaign creative and strategy. The spots were directed by comedy veterans The Director Brothers, Ryan McNeely and Josh Martin. The campaign personifies the Bet Mode function that is available to all theScore app users, with signature humor from Lovitz and Adams.
