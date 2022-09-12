-TheScore Bet is back with more celebrities to endorse online sports betting. The latest campaign features spots with comedic actor Jon Lovitz and Suits star Patrick J. Adams. A third spot with Russel Peters will launch later this fall. TheScore Bet worked in partnership with Toronto-based agency Diamond on the campaign creative and strategy. The spots were directed by comedy veterans The Director Brothers, Ryan McNeely and Josh Martin. The campaign personifies the Bet Mode function that is available to all theScore app users, with signature humor from Lovitz and Adams.

GAMBLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO