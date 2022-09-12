Read full article on original website
NYPD: Man, 22, reported missing from Arden Heights
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who has been reported missing from Arden Heights. Carlos Lopez, 22, was last seen on Tuesday at around 7 a.m. leaving his residence in the vicinity of Dover Green, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Sanitation worker seriously injured in grisly Staten Island incident involving garbage truck: Witness
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A city Sanitation Department (DSNY) worker suffered a grisly injury Tuesday morning after a garbage truck rolled over his leg, witnesses said. Police cordoned off a section of Duncan Street, between Rome and Sparkhill avenues, as the incident was investigated. A city Sanitation Department garbage truck was observed on scene within the NYPD’s caution tape.
Marine’s uniforms are missing: Police found his car, stolen on Staten Island, without them still inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man had his United States Marine Corps uniforms swiped from his car that was stolen in Castleton Corners last week. Michael Ariza, who served between 2016 and 2020, said uniforms issued to him throughout his armed forces career — including his dress blues and other uniforms that bear his name — were in the trunk of his car on Sept. 12, when someone entered the vehicle.
Cops: All 3 young men reported missing from 121st Precinct found safe
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD confirmed that three young men reported missing last week in the 121st Precinct have been located and are safe. Police previously asked for the public’s help to locate Christopher Basile, 19, of Mariners Harbor; Gabriel Willams, 22, of Elm Park; and Jesse Krah, 19, of Port Richmond.
Cops seek tips in burglary in Stapleton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD reached out for tips on social media to locate an individual sought for questioning in connection with a burglary in Stapleton. A photo posted on the 120th Precinct Twitter feed shows an individual near an open door to a truck on Prospect Street on Sept. 12 around 11:40 a.m.
Staten Island man’s murder convictions in parents’ deaths were tossed. Here’s what comes next.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s back to Square One for the Annadale man whose murder convictions in the 2010 deaths of his parents were overturned two years ago. At a conference on Tuesday, prosecutors and the defense re-confirmed the findings of court-ordered psychiatric tests from last year which found Eric Bellucci unfit for trial.
NYPD: 12 pounds of marijuana found in luxury car during Staten Island traffic stop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that more than 12 pounds of marijuana was found in the trunk of a luxury car driven by a 25-year-old man in his Clifton community. Julius McGill was driving a blue, 2022 Mercedes-Benz without a valid driver’s license on Aug. 20 around 8:10 p.m. at the corner of Park Hill Avenue and Sobel Court, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Residents of this Staten Island community say thieves are accessing locked cars. Are high-tech devices at work?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For more than two years, police have been imploring borough residents to lock their car doors amid a surge in car break-ins and grand larceny autos, a majority of which have involved unlocked vehicles. But residents of Mariners Harbor question whether recent incidents could be...
Cops: Woman fatally shot, man injured in Clifton on Wednesday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A woman was found fatally shot and a man was wounded when gunfire erupted in Clifton on Wednesday morning, according to police. The incident was called at 5:55 a.m. at 260 Park Hill Avenue, according to preliminary information provided by a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
West Brighton home destroyed in overnight blaze had beloved history. Descendants, neighbors left reeling.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Decades ago, while on a stroll through the park, the late Evelyn and Robert Chase spotted a little tree that caught their fancy. The high school sweethearts took the sapling with them and replanted it in the front yard of their new house in West Brighton.
Security cameras coming to all NYC subway cars, including Staten Island Railway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Soon every subway car in New York City will be equipped with security cameras; even the ones that run aboveground on Staten Island. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that two security cameras will be installed in every MTA subway car over the next three years.
NYPD: Man, 53, allegedly brandished machete and threatened to kill woman during Prince’s Bay rampage
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 53-year-old man with an extensive criminal record brandished a machete and threatened to kill a woman during an alleged rampage in his Prince’s Bay neighborhood that prompted a large emergency response, authorities allege. Robert Thompson was hit with a host of charges in...
NYPD: Early-morning raid on Staten Island nets 7 pounds of weed, kitchen stocked with pills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police raid on a home in South Beach earlier this month netted more than $16,000 in cash, a large amount of marijuana in the living room and several types of narcotics stored in the kitchen, authorities allege. Dominick Mazzone, 28, and Trisha Pawlowski, 20,...
Port Richmond robbery leads to arrest of Staten Island man after overnight search by police
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A strong-armed robbery early Sunday morning in Port Richmond prompted a large emergency response that ended with one person arrested and two others still sought by police hours later. Michael Wellington, 22, of Port Richmond, was charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree robbery and obstructing governmental...
Assemblyman Fall helps collect 200 bags of trash in Port Richmond clean-up
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Assemblyman Charles D. Fall hosted and helped in a clean-up effort in Port Richmond alongside dozens of school faculty, community advocates, staff, and volunteers on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Over 50 volunteers of all ages participated in the event. With the help of the New...
The morning after: Photos capture extensive damage after fire engulfed Staten Island home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Photos taken Monday morning show a home that was charred and gutted by a two-alarm fire in West Brighton. The fire remains under investigation after six firefighters were injured in the blaze, which was reported at 10:43 p.m. Sunday at 208 Bement Ave., according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
Food that is art: Why the delightful Lebanese Eatery draws raves on Staten Island
Editor’s Note: This is the first part of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first: Staten Island’s best Lebanese eats.
Lawsuit alleges overcharging, racketeering at towing firm that services Staten Island highways
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – For the second time in three years, a lawsuit has been filed against Queens-based Runway Towing Corporation that services Staten Island highways alleging it has been overcharging customers for years, and that the company ran an illegal “racketeering enterprise.”. The class-action suit -- which...
‘This is the best day’: Hundreds of doughnut lovers line up for much-anticipated Krispy Kreme grand opening on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As Maria Capua waited in the drive-thru line at the newly opened Krispy Kreme in New Springville on Tuesday, she rolled down her window to let the delicate aroma of hot glazed doughnuts waft through her car. “My son begged me to come out for this;...
NYPD officers, civilian injured in Richmond Avenue crash; cops were responding to ‘cardiac arrest’ call
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A crash involving an NYPD vehicle Sunday morning in Bulls Head left three people injured and resulted in damage to public property, according to city officials and a witness at the scene. Emergency medical personnel responded just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a...
