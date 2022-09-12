ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanitation worker seriously injured in grisly Staten Island incident involving garbage truck: Witness

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A city Sanitation Department (DSNY) worker suffered a grisly injury Tuesday morning after a garbage truck rolled over his leg, witnesses said. Police cordoned off a section of Duncan Street, between Rome and Sparkhill avenues, as the incident was investigated. A city Sanitation Department garbage truck was observed on scene within the NYPD’s caution tape.
The Staten Island Advance

Marine’s uniforms are missing: Police found his car, stolen on Staten Island, without them still inside

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man had his United States Marine Corps uniforms swiped from his car that was stolen in Castleton Corners last week. Michael Ariza, who served between 2016 and 2020, said uniforms issued to him throughout his armed forces career — including his dress blues and other uniforms that bear his name — were in the trunk of his car on Sept. 12, when someone entered the vehicle.
The Staten Island Advance

Cops seek tips in burglary in Stapleton

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD reached out for tips on social media to locate an individual sought for questioning in connection with a burglary in Stapleton. A photo posted on the 120th Precinct Twitter feed shows an individual near an open door to a truck on Prospect Street on Sept. 12 around 11:40 a.m.
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: 12 pounds of marijuana found in luxury car during Staten Island traffic stop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that more than 12 pounds of marijuana was found in the trunk of a luxury car driven by a 25-year-old man in his Clifton community. Julius McGill was driving a blue, 2022 Mercedes-Benz without a valid driver’s license on Aug. 20 around 8:10 p.m. at the corner of Park Hill Avenue and Sobel Court, according to the criminal complaint and police.
The Staten Island Advance

Food that is art: Why the delightful Lebanese Eatery draws raves on Staten Island

Editor’s Note: This is the first part of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first: Staten Island’s best Lebanese eats.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

