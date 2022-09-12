Read full article on original website
Homegrown 1965 Mustang War Horse
There are some pretty impressive hand-built vehicles out there that you might not expect to have come from an enthusiast rather than a shop. Showing off this passionate display of dedication is one very recognizable 1965 Ford Mustang. Lets just say, to call this car original would be a disservice to the hard work that went into every little detail of the build process. Clearly this was a car built with love and as the engine roars like a lion for its kill we can also notice the great performance that lies beneath the hood.
