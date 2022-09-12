Tanger Outlets Hilton Head Celebrates TangerKids Day

Tanger Outlets HHI Tanger Outlets

Tanger Outlets Hilton Head celebrates its first ever TangerKids Day on Sept. 14, canvassing the community to award area schools chosen as this year’s TangerKids Grant recipients. Festivities continue throughout the weekend from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18 with special deals from retailers including Under Armour and Banana Republic. On Saturday, September 17th guests can shop the center-wide sidewalk sale and from 11am to 2pm, families are invited to visit the Tanger Tent at the courtyard in Tanger 2 for free frozen treats, giveaways and enter a drawing to win a $100 Tanger Gift Card!

TangerKids Grants support the education and future of local youth by funding programs designed to enhance learning at neighborhood schools. The 2022 program includes the introduction of member choice awards, which allow customers to steer a portion of this year’s grants to causes that matter most to them. Through Aug. 28, active TangerClub members can log 2022 shopping receipts for a chance to vote on the top five grant recipients to be awarded an additional $1,000.

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Hilton Head celebrates local schools with TangerKids Day

TangerKids Grant winners announced in the community with free treats & giveaway and enjoy a center-wide sidewalk sale and special deals continuing through the weekend.

WHEN: Sept. 17, 2022

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlet Hilton Head

1414 Fording Island Road

Bluffton, SC 29910

HOW: This event is free and open to the public.