Bluffton, SC

Tanger Outlets Hilton Head Celebrates TangerKids Day

 4 days ago

Tanger Outlets Hilton Head celebrates its first ever TangerKids Day on Sept. 14, canvassing the community to award area schools chosen as this year’s TangerKids Grant recipients. Festivities continue throughout the weekend from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18 with special deals from retailers including Under Armour and Banana Republic. On Saturday, September 17th guests can shop the center-wide sidewalk sale and from 11am to 2pm, families are invited to visit the Tanger Tent at the courtyard in Tanger 2 for free frozen treats, giveaways and enter a drawing to win a $100 Tanger Gift Card!

TangerKids Grants support the education and future of local youth by funding programs designed to enhance learning at neighborhood schools. The 2022 program includes the introduction of member choice awards, which allow customers to steer a portion of this year’s grants to causes that matter most to them. Through Aug. 28, active TangerClub members can log 2022 shopping receipts for a chance to vote on the top five grant recipients to be awarded an additional $1,000.

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Hilton Head celebrates local schools with TangerKids Day

TangerKids Grant winners announced in the community with free treats & giveaway and enjoy a center-wide sidewalk sale and special deals continuing through the weekend.

WHEN: Sept. 17, 2022

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlet Hilton Head

1414 Fording Island Road

Bluffton, SC 29910

HOW: This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about Tanger Outlets Hilton Head, visit https://www.tangeroutlet.com/hiltonhead and follow the center on Facebook and Instagram.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAV News 3

Free vaccine, microchip clinic to be held in Pooler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — If your dog needs a rabies vaccine or microchip, you’re in luck. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA), Chatham County Animal Services, Chatham County Parks & Recreation, and Renegade Paws Rescue have partnered to offer a free rabies vaccine and microchip clinic next week. On Sept. 21 from 3 to […]
POOLER, GA
WJCL

Savannah Police: Person hit by car in downtown Savannah Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A pedestrian-involved crash shutdown a part of Bay Street in downtown Savannah Thursday night, into Friday morning. Savannah police tell us someone was hit by a car around midnight, but did not share how seriously they were hurt. It happened on Bay Street near the intersection...
SAVANNAH, GA
abcnews4.com

Vehicle of missing Hilton Head Island woman found, deputies say

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Beaufort County deputies reported the car of a missing woman on Hilton Head Island has been found. The investigation into her disappearance continues. Deputies say Brenda Carman, 59, has been missing since August. Carman’s family members reported not hearing from her since August...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WJCL

New chicken tender restaurant, Huey Magoo’s now open in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” – has opened its newest franchise store in Hinesville, Georgia. Huey Magoo’s Hinesville is the 34th restaurant opening system-wide, spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states.
HINESVILLE, GA
yourislandnews.com

A forensic first for SC

New county autopsy facility will help families, law enforcement with quicker turnaround. Last week’s official opening of a forensic autopsy suite in Beaufort County is expected to have benefits for law enforcement and for families waiting for information about the death of a loved one by cutting the time required to complete a forensic autopsy.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Online map problems impacting residents in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Troubles with some online mapping services like Google maps are affecting day to day life for some residents in Beaufort County. ”There’s people that won’t even send me packages for gifts and stuff like that because they don’t believe the packages will ever get delivered,” said Beaufort resident Lance Silver.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
