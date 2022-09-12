Cadott woman dies in Chippewa County crash

A 74-year-old Cadott woman died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Cadott.

Bonnie J. Tripp was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office:

The crash was reported at 9:39 a.m. at Highway X and 67th Avenue.

A pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old female was westbound on Highway X approaching the intersection with 67th Avenue.

A car driven by Tripp was eastbound on 67th Avenue when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said an autopsy will be done to verify that the crash was the cause of Tripp's death.

The crash is under investigation by the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Cadott Fire Department, Cadott and Chippewa Falls EMS, and the Chippewa County coroner.