Whitehall man dies after being pinned under vehicle

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man died after being pinned under a vehicle he was working on, authorities say.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office:

A 911 call was made at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, because Garthe R. Duxbury, 64, was doing mechanical work on a vehicle and got pinned underneath at W12198 Highway P in the town of Pigeon.

Deputies and EMS personnel arrived and attempted to remove Duxbury from under the vehicle. It was determined Duxbury was already deceased because of the injuries sustained from the incident.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Pigeon Falls Fire Department, Pigeon Falls First Responders and the Tri County Ambulance Service.