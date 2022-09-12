ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, WI

Whitehall man dies after being pinned under vehicle

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man died after being pinned under a vehicle he was working on, authorities say.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office:

A 911 call was made at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, because Garthe R. Duxbury, 64, was doing mechanical work on a vehicle and got pinned underneath at W12198 Highway P in the town of Pigeon.

Deputies and EMS personnel arrived and attempted to remove Duxbury from under the vehicle. It was determined Duxbury was already deceased because of the injuries sustained from the incident.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Pigeon Falls Fire Department, Pigeon Falls First Responders and the Tri County Ambulance Service.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Driver suffers minor injuries, narrowly avoids head-on collision in Trempealeau County rollover crash

TOWN OF SUMNER, Wis. (WKBT) — A driver suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash while trying to avoid a head-on collision in Trempealeau County Monday. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Jeramiah Parson of Strum tried to pass another vehicle travelling west on US HWY 10/53 near Tracey Valley Road. This was a no-passing zone, according to authorities. Parson left the road to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle and rolled his car.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Two semi’s crash in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Minor injuries are reported after a crash on Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County. The Wisconsin State Patrol says it happened just before 11 am, south of Foster. Two semis and another vehicle were involved in the crash, which affected both east and westbound lanes.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist killed in Olmsted County crash

ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A motorcyclists was killed along Highway 52 in Olmsted County Saturday evening.The crash happened near mile marker 36, in Orion Township.Police say the motorcycle collided with a Chevrolet Traverse heading in the opposite direction.The driver of the motorcycle -- identified by the State Patrol as 36-year-old Rick Jay Hutton -- was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.The State Patrol also reported that they're investigating whether the driver of the Chevrolet, a 57-year-old from Chatfield, was under the influence of alcohol.Neither that driver, nor his passenger, were injured in the crash.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passes away

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Sheriff Ron Cramer. Below is the full statement from the sheriff’s office. “It is with great sadness that the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office announces the unexpected death of Sheriff Ron Cramer. Sheriff Cramer was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County in 1996. He started with the Sheriff’s Office in 1975 and served the people of Eau Claire County proudly as a Reserve Deputy, Jailer, Patrol Deputy, Civil Process, and Detective. Sheriff Cramer was also proud of his work with the West Central Drug Task Force, where he served as an investigator, then Project Director, and his graduation from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia in 1999. Sheriff Cramer truly loved his work and it showed in his passion for helping the people of Eau Claire County. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to serve the citizens of Eau Claire County with the professionalism and respect Sheriff Cramer expected of us all. Please respect the family’s wishes for privacy in this difficult time, arrangements are pending.”
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitehall, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WEAU-TV 13

Police: Missing Hayward man found dead

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ems#Duxbury#The Sheriff S Office
winonaradio.com

Suspect Remains At Large After Robbing a Local Shop in Downtown Area

(KWNO)- Yesterday at 10:00 a.m. the Winona Police Department responded to a reported robbery on the 400 block of E 2nd Street in downtown Winona. An employee working at the store left the register for merely one min and returned to find a man behind the counter, digging in the register, says WPD.
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse man indicted on federal drug, gun charges

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man is indicted on several federal drug and gun charges Wednesday. 26-year-old Jade Deeny was charged with distributing cocaine, possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute, possessing 50 grams or more of meth with the intent to distribute, and using and maintaining a place for the distribution of cocaine.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Mosinee man gets life without parole in Cassandra Ayon’s death

A 42-year-old Mosinee man will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering the mother of his child and hiding her body, and will not be considered for early release. Jesus Contreras Perez was sentenced Monday in Clark County Circuit Court after he was convicted by a jury of first-degree intentional homicide, stalking and hiding a corpse. Police say he repeatedly stalked and threatened the victim, Cassandra Ayon, before her death.
MOSINEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Tomah business owner indicted after allegedly posing as service-disabled veteran for federal funds

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A federal grand jury issued a 12-count indictment of a Tomah man Wednesday on charges of wire fraud and false statements. The indictment alleges that 44-year-old Jonathan Walker, owner of Walker Investment Properties, LLC (WIP) in Tomah, sought and received federal contracts for his company by claiming it was a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business between 2015 and 2019. Walker is neither a veteran, nor was he disabled in the line of duty, according to the indictment.
TOMAH, WI
KAAL-TV

Rushford man pleads guilty to drug possession

(ABC 6 News) – A Rushford man who turned himself in to police after a long drug investigation pleaded guilty Monday to an amended charge of 3rd-degree drug possession. Beau William Block, 40, was accused of 1st- and 2nd-degree drug possession after Fillmore County law enforcement seized 48 grams of suspected methamphetamine in late 2020.
RUSHFORD, MN
cwbradio.com

Simplicity Credit Union in Neillsville Moving to New Location

Simplicity Credit Union in Neillsville will be moving to a new location down the street. I spoke with Nick Faber, President and CEO of Simplicity and he discussed the new location and how the move came to be in more detail. Riley: "Where is the new location and what brought...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
395
Followers
4K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy