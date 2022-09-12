ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colerain, OH

West Virginia mother allegedly fatally shoots 48-year-old bedridden son and self

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old mother reportedly shot her 48-year-old bedridden son and then herself in an alleged murder-suicide earlier this week. According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Sept. 12, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Prenter Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found two deceased adults.
WLWT 5

Man found competent to stand trial in deadly Walmart shooting

HAMILTON, Ohio — The man accused of the deadly Walmart shooting in Fairfield Township faced a judge Tuesday to determine his competency to stand trial. For the second time, Anthony Brown was found competent. Brown, 32, is accused of shooting and killing a shopper and injuring a Walmart worker.
WTRF- 7News

Nurse allegedly held at knifepoint at Weirton Medical Center

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) A Steubenville man has been charged and arrested after allegedly holding a knife to a nurse at Weirton Medical Center. Weirton Police responded to WMC for a call of an unruly patient. Ricky Barnett was being treated at the hospital at the time of the incident. Court records show a nurse responded […]
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia prison guard convicted of lying about inmate abuse

A federal correctional officer in West Virginia has been convicted of lying to an investigator about inmate abuse. A jury in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg found William Lewis guilty on Tuesday of two counts of making a false statement to a federal agent. Lewis was a correctional officer at the U.S. Penitentiary at Hazelton. […]
10TV

Woman arrested after enlisting help from 14-year-old to create fake Facebook accounts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Vinton County woman accused of harassing someone through Facebook was arrested by the Hocking County Sheriff's Office last week on three separate charges. Donna Hamler, 46, from McArthur, enlisted help from a 14-year-old relative to create more than eight fake Facebook accounts which were used to send death threats and inappropriate photos to an individual. The victim filed a report against the Facebook user and requested help in seeking a protection order from the sheriff's victim advocate.
WVNS

Police confirm drowning of toddler in Salem

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
