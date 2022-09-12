Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio Man Sentenced For Trying to Kill His Mother at Grandparents’ Grave
David Shuler, 20, has been sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison for the attempted murder of his own mother. According to testimony, Shuler shot his mother four times after convincing her to go to Salem Center Cemetery. Her grandparents are reported to have been buried there. This story...
WDTV
West Union woman was drunk while driving child to school, authorities say
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Union woman was arrested after driving her child to school while she was drunk, authorities said. Court documents show the 42-year-old was charged with felony child neglect creating risk of injury. Deputies wrote in a criminal complaint that the woman was seen by the...
Ohio delivery driver helps stop attempted child abduction
An Ohio delivery driver is being hailed a hero after his quick thinking may have stopped an attempted abduction.
West Virginia mother allegedly fatally shoots 48-year-old bedridden son and self
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old mother reportedly shot her 48-year-old bedridden son and then herself in an alleged murder-suicide earlier this week. According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Sept. 12, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Prenter Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found two deceased adults.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre trial day five: Witness testimony to continue
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The biggest and most complex murder trial in Ohio history will head into its fifth day Friday. George Wagner IV is on trial for his alleged role in the Pike County massacre, where eight members of the same family were brutally killed. On Thursday, we...
WLWT 5
2 charged with endangering child after toddler admitted to hospital in Pierce Township
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people have been charged with endangering a child after a toddler was hospitalized in Pierce Township, police said. According to court records, on Sept. 6 just before 10 p.m. Pierce Township officers conducted a welfare check on Hunter Court after someone reported the child’s injuries.
Ohio County police officer still on duty after appearing in court for multiple misdemeanors
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bethlehem Police Officer Rusty Jewell was arraigned Wednesday in front of Magistrate Patricia Murphy. He was served a summons, which means he appeared in court by his own accord. Jewell was formally charged with three misdemeanors: duty upon striking a fixture upon a highway, driving too fast for road conditions […]
Man accused of shooting Officer Burton extradited to Indiana
On August 10, police said that 47-year-old Phillip Lee shot Richmond police officer Seara Burton during a drug-related traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition and injuring others. Officers returned fire, injuring Lee who fled the scene. He was quickly caught by the pursuing officers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Man found competent to stand trial in deadly Walmart shooting
HAMILTON, Ohio — The man accused of the deadly Walmart shooting in Fairfield Township faced a judge Tuesday to determine his competency to stand trial. For the second time, Anthony Brown was found competent. Brown, 32, is accused of shooting and killing a shopper and injuring a Walmart worker.
WKRC
Indiana grandfather reacts to daughter's arrest for granddaughter's death
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CNN Newsource/WRTV/WKRC) - After three years an arrest has finally been made in the case of a missing baby in Indiana. It is the girl's mother, and her grandfather says if she is responsible, she should pay the price. It is a mixed bag of emotions for Chuck...
Ohio man charged with threatening West Virginia hospital staff with knife
A Steubenville, Ohio, man was charged and arrested after allegedly holding a knife to a nurse at Weirton Medical Center. The man, Ricky D. Barnett, 54, who was being treated at the hospital, was charged with assault. Court records show a nurse responded to a patient alert in Barnett’s room, where Barnett was lying in […]
Nurse allegedly held at knifepoint at Weirton Medical Center
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) A Steubenville man has been charged and arrested after allegedly holding a knife to a nurse at Weirton Medical Center. Weirton Police responded to WMC for a call of an unruly patient. Ricky Barnett was being treated at the hospital at the time of the incident. Court records show a nurse responded […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Virginia prison guard convicted of lying about inmate abuse
A federal correctional officer in West Virginia has been convicted of lying to an investigator about inmate abuse. A jury in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg found William Lewis guilty on Tuesday of two counts of making a false statement to a federal agent. Lewis was a correctional officer at the U.S. Penitentiary at Hazelton. […]
wchstv.com
Indiana mother pleads guilty to abandoning her 5-year-old son in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Indiana mother admitted in court Monday to deserting her child back in February. 33-year old former nursing assistant Heather Adkins accepted a plea deal, months after abandoning her then-five-year-old son, who has autism. She pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Prosecutors dropped the felony kidnapping charge, which...
Woman arrested after enlisting help from 14-year-old to create fake Facebook accounts
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Vinton County woman accused of harassing someone through Facebook was arrested by the Hocking County Sheriff's Office last week on three separate charges. Donna Hamler, 46, from McArthur, enlisted help from a 14-year-old relative to create more than eight fake Facebook accounts which were used to send death threats and inappropriate photos to an individual. The victim filed a report against the Facebook user and requested help in seeking a protection order from the sheriff's victim advocate.
NYS trooper arrested for attempting to scam Walmart with bogus return
A New York State Police trooper was arrested on Tuesday for trying to return a newly-purchased children’s toy after replacing the contents of the box with an older and heavily-used model.
WTOV 9
Suspect involved in Steubenville stabbing apprehended
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Police have apprehended a suspect involving in a stabbing in Steubenville. The incident took place Tuesday afternoon on Market Street. Details are limited but stay with NEWS9 on all platforms as we learn more.
McMechen Police Chief Don Dewitt steps down, Chief Robert Shilling to fill the post
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – There is a new police chief in McMechen. Chief Don Dewitt stepped down from the post he held tonight after 4.5 years. Dewitt tells us that he will miss the comradery, seeing the kids in the morning at the bus stops, but he also says he won’t miss how ugly […]
Ohio chief defends officer who shot dog: ‘I’m sorry it happened’
"You got a split second to make a decision, the dogs closing in on you what are you going to do? At this point the information I have I'm not seeing where the officer did anything wrong or out of the ordinary," said Chief Ingram.
Police confirm drowning of toddler in Salem
SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
Comments / 5