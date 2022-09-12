COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Vinton County woman accused of harassing someone through Facebook was arrested by the Hocking County Sheriff's Office last week on three separate charges. Donna Hamler, 46, from McArthur, enlisted help from a 14-year-old relative to create more than eight fake Facebook accounts which were used to send death threats and inappropriate photos to an individual. The victim filed a report against the Facebook user and requested help in seeking a protection order from the sheriff's victim advocate.

HOCKING COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO