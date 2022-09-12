Effective: 2022-09-16 07:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-16 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS AND HEAVY RAINS EXPECTED TO REACH THE LEEWARD ISLANDS LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands, Vieques, and Western Interior * STORM INFORMATION: - About 510 miles east-southeast of San Juan PR or about 420 miles east-southeast of Saint Croix VI - 15.8N 58.8W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement West or 270 degrees at 15 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Tropical storm conditions are possible as early as Saturday morning. At 8 AM AST (12 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Fiona was located about 175 miles east of Guadalupe. The current forecast track still brings the center of Fiona just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday. The main threat with this system remains the rainfall, with totals in excess of 8 inches expected for some portions of the local islands. This amount of rainfall will result in life-threatening flash and urban flooding, as well as mudslides or rockfalls and river flooding. The greatest threat for these dangerous flooding conditions is Saturday through at least Monday. Marine and coastal conditions are also forecast to deteriorate, starting as early as today. Seas building to around 12 feet are forecast, continuing through the weekend. Maximum sustained winds to near 50 mph with higher gusts are expected for portions of the forecast area. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across eastern and southern sections of Puerto Rico. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across eastern sections of Puerto Rico. * WIND: Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Potential impacts in this area include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * SURGE: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a waterspouts having possible limited impacts across the local waters of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated waterspouts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or safe destination. If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to check your emergency plan and take necessary actions to secure your home or business. Deliberate efforts should be underway to protect life and property. Ensure that your Emergency Supplies Kit is stocked and ready. When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties which must be taken into account. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of others. Visitors to the area should become familiar with nearby surroundings. If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which you are located and where it is relative to current watches and warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially pertaining to area visitors. Closely monitor NOAA Weather Radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 11 AM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO