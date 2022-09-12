ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Park Circle shots fired suspects charged

By By Chris Mertes
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 4 days ago

Two Sun Prairie men were charged by the Dane County District Attorney’s Office in connection with a shots fired incident at Park Circle on Sept. 7.

Tavion Davis was charged with attempting to flee an officer and obstructing an officer, while Christopher Webster was charged with obstructing an officer in connection with the incident which was followed by both men fleeing to the Village of Windsor.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a gun call at Park Circle and West Main Street, where the caller heard one gunshot and fighting from a parking lot at Park Circle.

Callers also saw occupants in two vehicles shooting at each other and that the vehicles were still in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

One responding officer proceeding east on Main Street, approaching Park Circle, observed two male subjects walking from west of the 1500 building of Park Circle south towards Main Street.

One of the male subjects was a larger Black male wearing sweatpants and a black sweatshirt, with some red on the sleeves, wearing a black ski mask. A second male suspect was a Black male with a slender build, who appeared to have all black on, with a hood up who also wore a black ski mask.

The two males walked toward the Zimbrick Dealership at the southeast corner of Main Street and O’Keeffe Avenue. As the officer pulled into the parking lot of Zimbrick Auto, both suspects were seen in a parked maroon Chevrolet Impala.

When the vehicle began driving westbound out of the parking lot the officer activated her emergency lights, and the vehicle continued out of the lot towards O’Keeffe Avenue. The light was red on northbound O’Keeffe Avenue to Main Street, and the operator of the suspect vehicle, who was later verbally identified as Davis, went through the red lights, and he began traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Main Street.

Sun Prairie officers and Dane County deputies pursued the vehicle into Madison on East Washington Avenue, Portage Road, Highway 19, Vinburn Road, Windsor Road, and then back to Portage Road, where the vehicle entered a corn field.

Due to the high corn stalks, the occupants of the suspect vehicle were not seen leaving the vehicle. A K-9 track began at 8:59 p.m. and the passenger in the suspect vehicle, who was verbally identified as Webster, was located at 9:24 p.m. Officers searched Webster and found a black ski mask in his sweatshirt pocket. Webster told officers that people shot at him, so he fled on foot because he just got out of jail and he did not want to get arrested again.

At 10:32 p.m., officers and deputies contacted Davis on Windsor Road. After he was transported to the police department, Davis told police that Webster — who had been seated in the front passenger seat of the Impala that he was driving, had been together two times throughout the day and that at 7:30 p.m., Webster called him requesting that he come to the Zimbrick dealership on Main Street.

Davis told police he went to the Zimbrick dealership and picked up Webster and as he was pulling out, he noticed a police patrol squad car behind him. When the officer activated the vehicle’s emergency lights and siren, Davis said he became scared and decided to drive away from the officer.

If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law, Davis will receive 3 years and nine months imprisonment, be fined $20,000 and lose his vehicle operating privileges for six months, while Webster will get nine months imprisonment and be fined $10,000.

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
