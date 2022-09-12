ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Red Sox DFA pitcher right after he blows game vs Yankees

The Boston Red Sox lost 7-6 to the New York Yankees in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Fenway Park (in a game that featured home runs No. 56 and 57 from Aaron Judge). The Yankees scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning before the Red Sox came up just short — scoring two runs — in the bottom half of the inning.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros close to clinching

The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Thursday night. NL WEST. The Los...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Pujols
Yardbarker

Mark McGwire: Aaron Judge Will Pass Roger Maris, Challenge Barry Bonds

As Aaron Judge chases Roger Maris’ American League and Yankees record for most home runs in a season, one notorious ex-slugger believes No. 99 should set his sights higher. Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa surpassed Maris’ 61 home runs in 1998, with McGwire ultimately resetting the bar at 70 longballs. Another bopper synonymous with baseball’s steroid era, Barry Bonds, toppled that total with 73 dingers in 2001.
MLB
Yardbarker

Ozzie Albies inches towards return with monster performance

Admittedly, I’ve started to feel a little uneasy about Ozzie Albies making a return this season. Entering play tonight, he only had 18 at-bats in Gwinnett with three hits and had barely played in the field at all. However, after tonight, I feel much better. The Braves All-Star second...
MLB
FOX Sports

The Mariners turned over most of their bullpen. Los Bomberos are thriving

Last month in Detroit, several members of the Mariners bullpen went out to dinner. For right-hander Paul Sewald, it was familiar in one sense, as a group of Seattle relievers had gathered for dinner about 14 months earlier during the annual trip to the Motor City. But then Sewald realized something.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson has come full circle after hitting 'rock bottom'

Every day, at one point or another, it hits Trayce Thompson how grateful he is. Not just to be with the Dodgers again, and not just to be playing the way he is now — hitting 40% better than league average — but also to the people who believed in him, the ones who helped him see the light at the end of the tunnel when a promising start to his career got derailed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Yankees#Mlb Power Rankings#Fox Sports Mlb#The New York Mets#The Atlanta Braves#Toronto Blue Jays#Major League Baseball#Dodgers
Yardbarker

Ian Anderson’s disappointing season ends with an injury

Ian Anderson‘s 2022 has been one to forget. Despite the Braves giving him plenty of opportunities to work out the kinks at the major-league level, he was unable, leading to a demotion to Gwinnett, where his struggles continued. In four starts for the Stripers, Anderson posted a 5.40 ERA,...
MLB
FOX Sports

FOX Bet Super 6: $100,000 of Terry's money up for grabs in NFL Week 2

I love the NFL more than Drake loves sitting courtside. But when it comes to the FOX Bet Super 6 NFL Sunday Challenge with $100,000 at stake, I love that even more. Football. Super 6. Count me in forever and always. I have a sneaking suspicion a lot of you...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy