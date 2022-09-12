Read full article on original website
pdx pdx pdx
4d ago
No amount of security cameras or loss prevention is going to stop this unless you catch and prosecute these people. Most stores have a hands off policy and the thieves know this.
Reply
17
LiveFreeDieOld
4d ago
We are experiencing the fall of western civilization... where only the sword will respected as we will gladly hand over our freedom for security. This part of the playbook to imprison all of us!
Reply
13
deanna lightner
4d ago
That's really sad. People (thieves) don't understand its always someone else that PAYS for their selfishness. Those costs are added onto rising prices. Just more privileged people thinking their WANTS is justified for stealing. Get a job!
Reply
14
Related
kptv.com
North Portland business pleads with city after massive encampment grows
Pandemic restrictions still preventing some Portland offenders from being arrested, officials say. ‘Malnourished’ livestock rescued from illegal marijuana grow operation near Oregon City. Washington County deputies using bait packages to catch thieves. Deputies in Washington County are trying to catch thieves in the act, as much as possible. Oregon's...
kptv.com
‘Malnourished’ livestock rescued from illegal marijuana grow operation near Oregon City
Pandemic restrictions still preventing some Portland offenders from being arrested, officials say. Washington County deputies using bait packages to catch thieves. Deputies in Washington County are trying to catch thieves in the act, as much as possible. Oregon's last coal-fired power plant is no more. Portland police investigating deadly stabbing...
Longtime Portland business says it's losing customers due to large homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Off North Columbia Boulevard sits a junk yard-turned RV storage facility that's been in the White family since the '70s. It’s now being overrun by a nearby homeless camp, according to the family. Walking through the yard on Wednesday, Jeffrey White pointed out different RVs...
kptv.com
NE Portland woman finds stranger hiding inside of son’s bed
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland resident says more needs to be done about growing problems in the city after a stranger walked into her home and fell asleep on her son’s bed. On Monday, Kelsey Smith says she was out on her back deck talking to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Pandemic restrictions still preventing some Portland offenders from being arrested, officials say
‘Malnourished’ livestock rescued from illegal marijuana grow operation near Oregon City. Washington County deputies using bait packages to catch thieves. Deputies in Washington County are trying to catch thieves in the act, as much as possible. Oregon's last coal-fired power plant is no more. Portland police investigating deadly stabbing...
Officials name man found stabbed to death in NE Portland driveway
Authorities have publicly identified the man stabbed to death in a Northeast Portland driveway on Monday.
‘It’s terrible’: Portland restaurant owner frustrated after burglary
Break-ins and vandalism in Portland have led to frustration among local business owners.
kptv.com
Illegally built wall on North Portland bike path taken down
A local police department is working toward justice for businesses impacted by shoplifting. Mayor McEnerny-Ogle told FOX 12 she believes the arson was politically motivated. Masala Lab in NE Portland puts an Indian spin on brunch. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. A familiar face in the Portland food scene is...
KATU.com
Transit Police arrest 15 people, issue 31 citations during mission in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Transit police deputies arrested 15 people, seized weapons and drugs, and issued 31 warnings last Thursday during a public safety mission near the 122nd Avenue MAX Station. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division said the area near the intersection of 122nd Avenue and East...
WWEEK
City Map Shows The Places In Portland Where You’re Most Likely To Be Injured by Gunfire
For this week’s cover story examining the encroaching crime alongside Dawson Park—a park that’s long been an important place for the Black community in North Portland—the city’s Community Safety Division provided a map to WW of the places in Portland where gunfire injuries are most likely to occur.
Portland woman finds home intruder curled up on 10-year-old's empty bed
PORTLAND, Ore. — Kelsey Smith often leaves the door to her northeast Portland home unlocked when she's at home during the day. Right now, she's got a lot of people coming and going, like contractors doing some work on the house. However, she did not expect a woman to...
31 residents face eviction from Portland transitional housing complex
Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the Summer, and the funding along with it is drying up.
‘Squatter’ house in SE Portland officially has a new owner
The house near 52nd and SE Flavel has been sold, and the squatters are out.
kptv.com
Washington County deputies using bait packages to catch thieves
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - If you steal a package in Washington County, the sheriff’s office might come knocking. You may have heard of the department’s popular ‘bait program’ where deputies put GPS tracking devices on decoy packages around the county. The goal is to entice...
kptv.com
Tigard police’s unique unit dedicated business crime
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department just might have the biggest property crime unit in the region, thanks to its unique funding source. It’s called the Commercial Crime Unit; the team consists of three detectives and one sergeant who are dedicated to fighting crime for local businesses. If you own a business in Tigard, some of your business license fees fund the positions.
kptv.com
Multiple cars hit by a man throwing rocks from his bike in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -The Sunnyside Neighborhood in Southeast Portland is demanding Portland police do something about a man, who has allegedly thrown rocks at multiple cars while riding his bike. One of the incidents was caught on a dash camera by Steven Magnuson. He said he was driving near Southeast...
‘I’m not an animal’: Homeless people along NE 33rd Drive left hopeless after city clears vehicle camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cars sped past dozens of RVs, trucks and trailers parked along Northeast 33rd Drive Thursday morning. Inside the parked vehicles lining the roadway were people with no other home than wheeled ones they occupied. Many who live there say it’s a community that’s grown over the...
KXL
PDX Constructing Massive Nine Acre Wooden Roof
PORTLAND, Ore. – Members of the media were invited to see the progress on the latest construction project at PDX. A massive nine acre wooden roof is finally being moved in sections from the construction area to the Portland International Airport terminal three-quarters of a mile away. Each 600...
kptv.com
Police reports show retail crime nearly double in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Reports of retail crime in Vancouver have nearly doubled in the last year, according to police. Department data shows officers took nearly twice as many shoplifting reports so far this year, compared to 2021. Vancouver police spokeswoman Kim Kapp recently told FOX 12 that thieves are...
Yes, Fred Meyer is carding all customers for alcohol purchases — and scanning driver license barcodes
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Fred Meyer customer recently reached out to KGW about his experience with the grocery chain's new carding policy for alcohol purchases. He went to buy beer at a Fred Meyer in Beaverton and was asked to show his ID. That part wasn't too unusual, he said, but what came next was a surprise.
Comments / 29