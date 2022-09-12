Get your best walking shoes ready. The 10th Annual Buddy Walk is coming to Abilene on September 17th conducted by The Upside Down Club. The Upside Down Club was started as a reach out to those families who have a loved one with Downs syndrome. Its mission is to promote awareness and acceptance of those in our community with Downs syndrome. Monthly get-togethers and events are held with one such being the annual Buddy Walk each September.

