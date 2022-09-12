ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Ready for the 10th Annual Buddy Walk Set for Saturday, September 17th

Get your best walking shoes ready. The 10th Annual Buddy Walk is coming to Abilene on September 17th conducted by The Upside Down Club. The Upside Down Club was started as a reach out to those families who have a loved one with Downs syndrome. Its mission is to promote awareness and acceptance of those in our community with Downs syndrome. Monthly get-togethers and events are held with one such being the annual Buddy Walk each September.
Enjoy a Blizzard Today and Help Children’s Miracle Network with Acts of Sweetness

I'll be honest. As a father, one of the many things I enjoy about living here in Abilene is the fact that we're fortunate enough to have a children's hospital right in the city. Hendrick Children's Hospital. An amazing team of doctors and nurses doing amazing work. Children's Miracle Network is a big part of the hospital. From training to equipment, the Children's Miracle Network is a very important part.
Abilene Police Need Your Help to Find These Wanted People

Do You recognize any of these people in the photographs below? If you do, you can make up to $1,000 cash. The Abilene Crime Stoppers program has been arresting criminals with your help since 1981 (as you'll see in the video below). Crime Stoppers' mission is to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene and the Big Country.
100.7 KOOL FM plays the best classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

