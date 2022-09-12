Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin-Simmons University Theatre Announces Pops at the Pond!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Big Country Hymn Sing Sept. 23Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
You're Invited to HSU Family Weekend Sept. 23-24Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Leadership Announcement!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU's speakLIFE Campaign Enters Promotion PhaseHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
Get Ready for the 10th Annual Buddy Walk Set for Saturday, September 17th
Get your best walking shoes ready. The 10th Annual Buddy Walk is coming to Abilene on September 17th conducted by The Upside Down Club. The Upside Down Club was started as a reach out to those families who have a loved one with Downs syndrome. Its mission is to promote awareness and acceptance of those in our community with Downs syndrome. Monthly get-togethers and events are held with one such being the annual Buddy Walk each September.
The Kiwanis Club of Abilene Pancake Day for 2022 is Back September 24th
The Kiwanis Club of Abilene is hosting its annual feeding feast known as the "Pancake Day and Auction." This year the Kiwanis Club of Abilene will be having their Pancake Day and Auction on Saturday, September 24th, beginning at 8 AM. Yep, the Kiwanis Pancake Day and Auction is back...
Abilene’s Big Brothers Big Sisters Annual Mac & Cheese Cook-Off is Back
While macaroni and cheese is not my personal favorite it's been a staple and a life-or-death favorite with all my eight children for the last 45 years at my house. So, it's not surprising to me that there is a macaroni and cheese cook-off that takes place right here in Abilene every year.
Peppa Pig’s Exciting Adventure Is Coming to Abilene This Holiday Season
Moms, Dads get ready because the kids are gonna be asking about going to see Peppa Pig Live. Peppa pig is bringing her holiday adventure to the Big Country at the Abilene Convention Center. The adventure begins on Thursday, November 17th, and tickets for this family-friendly musical experience go on sale Friday, September 16th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Keep Up With Abilene Area High School Football Scores Right Here
Here in Texas, there's nothing more exciting than high school football, but we know it's tough to keep up with all the scores - so we're doing the work for you all season long. So just bookmark this page and keep coming back to keep up to date with the...
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
Coming Soon To the Paramount Theatre in Abilene New Bigger Better Seats
Americans have grown since the 1900s, in both population size and in the sheer size of the human body. Elife.org aka eLife Digest reports that the human body has grown considerably from 1920 to 2020 both in height and in circumference. And I personally will attest that within the last...
Enjoy a Blizzard Today and Help Children’s Miracle Network with Acts of Sweetness
I'll be honest. As a father, one of the many things I enjoy about living here in Abilene is the fact that we're fortunate enough to have a children's hospital right in the city. Hendrick Children's Hospital. An amazing team of doctors and nurses doing amazing work. Children's Miracle Network is a big part of the hospital. From training to equipment, the Children's Miracle Network is a very important part.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nothing Bundt Cakes in Abilene Giving Away Free Bundtlets On September 1st
Nothing Bundt Cakes has been in business for 25 years, and they have decided to have a sweet celebration by hooking up customers with free bundtlets on Thursday, September 1st. Plus they're giving you a chance to win a $25,000 party planned by a celebrity party planner. First of all,...
2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is September 8th Through the 17th
The 2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is September 8th through the 17th at the Taylor County Expo Center. This year Rochelle Johnson, General Manager of the Taylor County Expo Center says that you can expect more food, more music, more entertainment, and definitely more fun. Sneak-A-Peek kicks things off...
The Department of Public Safety Issues a Labor Day Safety Message
Earlier this year my friend, DPS trooper, and PIO for the DPS Fred Biddle retired, that's when I got to meet Sergeant Marc Couch the new PIO for the Department of Public Safety here in Abilene and West Texas. Sergeant Couch reached out to me and asked if we could...
Big Country Beware of the Shady Contractor Advance Fees Scam
It never fails you start working on your house it gets to be too much so you call your friendly local contractor. So far, so good until you find out that the contractor you've known and trusted for years is too busy and can't get to your project immediately. I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Abilene Police Need Your Help to Find These Wanted People
Do You recognize any of these people in the photographs below? If you do, you can make up to $1,000 cash. The Abilene Crime Stoppers program has been arresting criminals with your help since 1981 (as you'll see in the video below). Crime Stoppers' mission is to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene and the Big Country.
The Alice in Wonderland Experience is Coming to Abilene for One Day Only
Admit it or not, most of us have grown up watching Disney movies. Disney classics attract a large number of people from all over the world. No matter whether you're young or old. Growing up with two younger sisters, I certainly saw my share. You just can't go wrong with...
100.7 KOOL FM
Abilene, TX
694
Followers
2K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 KOOL FM plays the best classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://koolfmabilene.com/
Comments / 0