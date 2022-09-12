ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Eppley Airfield alerts travelers to parking crunch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve been to Eppley Airfield recently, you know it’s been tough to find a parking spot. Eppley blames it on high travel demand, tweeting about the issue on Wednesday morning:. In its short statement on social media, the airport authority warned flyers about...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Agreement with tech company will allow Omaha to charge for using loading zones

OMAHA -- Despite hitting a bureaucratic speed bump last month, the City of Omaha has finalized a partnership with a tech company to track, analyze and generate revenue from the city’s curbside traffic. Under an agreement between the city and Automotus, the city will charge participating fleets and drivers...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Streetcar Authority releases recommended route

OMAHA, Neb. — Days before its September meeting, the Omaha Street Car Authority has released its route recommendations for the soon-to-be-built downtown streetcar. The design differs from the original concept. According to a draft proposal, west of 10th Street would utilize Farnam Street between 42nd Street and Turner Boulevard...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha homeowner catches intruder breaking-in, fights them off

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a home break-in that ended with the burglar being attacked. The incident happened Wednesday morning near 48th and U streets. The homeowner Nicholas Beckman said a quick trip to pick up breakfast ended with him finding someone breaking into his home. "I...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
KETV.com

Omaha nonprofit denied 17 times for funding, foundations explain process

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha nonprofit said it might have to close its doors unless it gets the funding it needs. The executive director said most of their applications were denied. Bills are piling up at The East African Development Association of Nebraska, or EADAN. "We get some notes...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police officers, teenager injured during confrontations

OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after a confrontation with Omaha police, but officers say he attacked them two days in a row. Police say the teen fought back when they tried to move him to the Douglas County Youth Center Monday. Then, the...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Airport Security#Ketv#Checked Baggage#Luggage#Ketv Newswatch 7#Ct
KETV.com

Ground Floor Guitar owner thanks community, OPD after robbery

OMAHA, Neb. — John Svatos was held at gunpoint and forced into the basement of the building that houses Ground Floor Guitar in July, along with store customers. Over two months have gone by since the robbery and Svatos has a fully-stocked store and there's one man in custody.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Council Bluffs dad shot with an arrow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bow-and-arrow accident left Jeremy Clingenpeel and his family in shock. “I just seen the look on his face and the sound in his voice, and like no, I’ve got to get out there. It was terrifying,” said his wife, Tracy Clingenpeel. WARNING: Video...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
1011now.com

LPD officer ‘removed from service’ amid domestic allegations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police officer who had been with the department for just seven months has had his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic-related investigation. Late Tuesday, the Lincoln Police Department says it was made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protection Orders and...
LINCOLN, NE
Ask Omaha

What do people not like about living in Omaha, Nebraska?

I have lived here my whole life and I always thought Omaha was really boring. When you are sitting around with friends at 9:00 at night, trying to think of something to do, there are few options. Pick one of the 100′s of bars, maybe go to movie if it is the weekend, go get Taco bell or fast food because most dine in restaurants close at 10:00 or go shopping at a 24 hour Walmart because it is one of the only stores open. —— Christie Kaiser.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Caught on camera: Verbal argument leads to gunfire

Gunfire outside an Omaha laundromat was caught on camera and now investigators are looking for the gunman. The shooting happened about one in the morning of Aug. 11. It began with a verbal exchange in the parking lot near 46th and Cuming and store cameras picked up the exchange. “What's...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police respond to North High School; no threat found

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police response at Omaha North High School on Thursday afternoon prompted school officials to issue a written response to staff and families. As indicated in the letter from Principal Collette Nero, Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that a call had come in — from an out-of-town area code — alleging a threatening situation was unfolding at the school, located near 37th Street and Ames Avenue in north Omaha.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy