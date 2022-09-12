ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Watertown News

19 Watertown Residents Joining Jimmy Fund Walk, Teen Serving as “Walk Hero”

Nineteen residents from Watertown will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. David Morris, Garry Nolan, Cheryl Ramhorst, Anna Nolan, Michelle Sloan, Evelyn Krache Morris, Catherine Durkee, Thomas Opar, Lisa Soo Hoo, Rosina Lucibello, and nine Watertown residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history.
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Schools See Influx of Students at Elementary, High School Levels

More students arrived at the Watertown Public Schools than expected this fall, requiring the addition of some new classes, teachers and support staff. Superintendent Dede Galdston told the School Committee on Monday that she believes the district’s new schools are part of the draw. The 2022-23 school year is...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Residents Have Two Chances to Help Shape the Future of Watertown

The first of two opportunities for the public to help shape the future of Watertown takes place Tuesday night at Watertown Middle School. The interactive workshop about Watertown’s Comprehensive Plan Update will be held on Sept. 20, 2022 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Middle School, 68 Waverley Ave. A second meeting will be held on Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Free Public Library (in the Watertown Savings Bank Room).
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Eight Watertown Homes Were Sold This Week

A variety of properties were sold this week in town. 93 Channing Road #93, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom 1,502 sq. ft. Townhouse, Sold: $685,000. 314 Lexington St. #314, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,157 sq. ft. Townhouse, Sold: $470,000. 8 Oakland St., 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom 1,616 sq. ft. Single Family,...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Photographer’s Images from Cuba on Display at Watertown Library

Photos that Elizabeth Scully took in Cuba will be on display through Sept. 30 at the Watertown Free Public Library, 123 Main St. Scully travelled to Cuba in March 2015, and had the following account on her website. “In 2014, I decided to take a photo workshop in Havana, Cuba...
WATERTOWN, MA

