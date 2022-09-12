Read full article on original website
Reintroducing "Brownie the Elf": The 76-Year Old Cleveland Browns Mascot Who Will be Their Midfield Logo
You can't mention the Cleveland Browns without first mentioning dropping them off at the Super Bowl. Next in line, however, is Brownie the Elf. If you don't know who I'm talking about, think if Red Forman from "That 70s Show" was a Keebler elf doing a Derrick Henry impression. Yeah, we're talking stiff arm. We're talking a secure hold on the football. We're talking a "Get the hell out of my way" scowl that's sure to make his fellow elves tremble in The North Pole employee flag football game.
After An Offseason of Doubters, the Kansas City Chiefs Remind Everyone Who Runs the AFC West
In a league inundated with question marks, the Kansas City Chiefs came out Week 1 on a mission to remind the world who they are and why you'd be foolish to underestimate them this year. Despite the commentators, pundits, and NFL fans chatter over where they thought KC would likely finish this season *cough* fourth in the AFC West (are you kidding me?), Chiefs Kingdom knew that the gains made in the offseason made them more dangerous than ever.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Sparks Awkward Moment With Longtime Co-Host
A simple question got the ESPN analyst into some trouble.
Dak Prescott's Broken Thumb Creates Chaos for the Cowboys
Wave the white flag, Jerry Jones. The single-game start Cooper Rush ain't your answer and you know it. Though he did *get swaggy* for one primetime game (while surrounded with no shortage of stars), Rush isn't in the same position to excel this time around. Dak Prescott's diagnosis will have him out until about Week 10 with a broken thumb, meaning that the Dallas Cowboys will have to figure out eight games without their most important player.
Which Fantasty Stars Left Us Stunned, and Who Fell Off Our Radar After Week 1?
Week 1 in the NFL is in the books. From a fantasy perspective, there were definitely some highs and lows. Expectations were matched and exceeded for some, while others left a big old goose egg on the board. It's hard to really know what to expect going into a given week. You may think you have a sure 20-plus points based on a particular matchup and end up with next to nothing.
Mike McCarthy criticizes Cowboys OC Kellen Moore: 'We've got to be smarter'
After scoring three points and struggling mightily on offense in their opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said his team needs to be better calling plays on offense. He specifically cited some shortcomings from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. McCarthy wasn’t eschewing what Moore knows...
Grading the NFC's Newest QB1s After Their Impressive (or Lackluster) Week 1 Efforts
Nine teams started this season with new QB1s on their depth charts. These new quarterbacks hold the hopes and dreams of their fan bases in their hands each time they take the snap. After their first game, I graded all nine quarterbacks in new locations. So let's take a deep dive to see if these new QBs have what it takes to make a real change for their franchises.
Thursday Night Best Bets: The Chargers Visit the Deafening Arrowhead Stadium to Battle the Chiefs
Well, the NFL season is kicking into high gear sooner than expected, with a marquee matchup in Week 2 between two of the most exciting quarterbacks in the AFC. If you thought Week 1's battle between the Rams and Bills was something, wait until Patrick Mahomes leads his Chiefs into an Arrowhead Stadium showdown with Justin Herbert and the Chargers.
The WNBA is Setting Itself Up for a Viewership Disaster
The WNBA has had a banger season. Viewership is up, way way up, so much so that the regular season had the highest viewership numbers for the league since 2008. According to the Atlantic, "The overall viewership, combined between CBS and Disney networks, averaged 379,000 viewers -- the highest in the league's 14-year history with its television partners." The final regular season matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm, who later went on to give the fans a championship caliber semi finals series, drew a whopping 1.1 million viewers. So with viewership skyrocketing and playoff match-ups delivering explosive, edge of your seat basketball, why is the WNBA scheduling championship deciding games up against Goliath NFL?
