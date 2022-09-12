ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, OH

Man rescued from storm drain in Ohio

By Bailey Brautigan
 8 days ago

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A man is safe after being trapped in a storm drain in Fayette Township, Ohio.

The Fayette Township Fire Department said that on Sunday evening, they responded to a man who was trapped in a storm drain after trying to rescue an animal that had been hit by a car.

Courtesy: Fayette Township Fire Department

This happened at the intersection of US-52 and CR-120.

The fire department said they were able to use hydraulic extrication tools to free the man, and they were also able to rescue the injured animal.

