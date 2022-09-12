Thousands of Fordham alumni, students, family, and friends will gather at Rose Hill on Saturday, Sept. 17, for the annual Homecoming game and celebrations. This year’s events come as the Fordham football team is off to its hottest start in nearly a decade—and as the University prepares to celebrate the inauguration of its new president, Tania Tetlow, who will be on hand to welcome alumni and families back to the Bronx campus.

