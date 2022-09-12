Read full article on original website
Related
fordham.edu
New Energy, Timeless Traditions to Enliven This Year’s Fordham Homecoming
Thousands of Fordham alumni, students, family, and friends will gather at Rose Hill on Saturday, Sept. 17, for the annual Homecoming game and celebrations. This year’s events come as the Fordham football team is off to its hottest start in nearly a decade—and as the University prepares to celebrate the inauguration of its new president, Tania Tetlow, who will be on hand to welcome alumni and families back to the Bronx campus.
fordham.edu
On Fordham Night at Yankee Stadium, Ram Spirit Runs High
The Fordham alumni who attended the September 8 Yankees game in the Bronx didn’t get to see a win for the home team, but at least they had a lot of fellow Rams around to commiserate with as the first-place Yanks’ once-impressive division lead continued to shrink. More...
Comments / 0