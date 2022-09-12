ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Poverty report: These Ohioans are paying half their income on housing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s poverty rate narrowly dropped this year, but the woes continue in multiple categories for some 11 million people considered low-income in the state. One thing has also remained the same since 2016: Ohio’s poverty rate is higher than the national average. The state sits at 12.7%, lagging behind the 11.9% […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Possible strike looms over Columbus-area Krogers’ contract vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A strike could be on the horizon at central Ohio Kroger stores if an agreement is not reached between the grocery store chain and its union-represented employees. Kroger union workers in the Columbus division are voting this week on the chain’s most recent tentative contract agreement after they rejected two previous […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Marysville, OH
Government
Marysville, OH
Society
City
Marysville, OH
Ironton Tribune

State warns of scam mail

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is warning business owners about a mailer claiming that the can get a hard copy of their Ohio Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) filings for the low, low price of just 90 bucks. The thing is that the form is available for free on the...
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Plain City Moves Forward On Treatment Plant

The Plain City Village Council moved closer to expanding and upgrading the village’s sewer treatment plant as it voted Monday to issue bonds totaling just over $11.2 million in order to raise funds for the sewer plant expansion. There are actually two bonds, one for $10 million and the...
PLAIN CITY, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio Department of Health launches investigation into Troy Fire Department's baby box

TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Troy Fire Department is calling on the Ohio Department of Health for a face-to-face meeting. This follows a citizen complaint, that the fire department's Safe Haven Baby Box, is not in compliance with the Ohio Department of Health, The Ohio Revised Code, and The Ohio Administrative Code. Although, according to documents Dayton 24/7 Now obtained, ODH already deemed the newborn baby incubator operational, June 27 of this year.
TROY, OH
lara-mom.com

I’ve lived in Ohio for 25 years

There was a time when I considered myself a New Yorker. I was born and raised on Long Island, went to university in upstate New York and spent the first six years of my career in Manhattan. But as of this month, I’ve lived in Ohio for 25 years and...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Norris
unioncountydailydigital.com

Memorial Health Outlines Plans To Commission

The Union County Board of Commissioners today conducted a public hearing to consider the proposed issuance by the county for revenue bonds in the principal amount of $20 million to assist Memorial Ohio Properties, LLC, with financing the acquisition of two medical office buildings, one located at 1958 E. U.S. Highway 36 in Urbana, and the second a portion of the medical office building located at 140 Coleman’s Crossing Blvd. in Marysville.
UNION COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Protest#Seiu 1199 Union#Drc#State#Orw#Ohioans
unioncountydailydigital.com

Creekview Students Up For A Challenge

MARYSVILLE – Always on the lookout for new talent, Honda of America, Mfg. will be conducting its annual Challenge Day at Creekview Intermediate School, 2000 Creekview Dr., with the fifth graders getting together Friday and sixth graders scheduled to put their heads together at the school September 30 to solve an engineering problem designed by Honda.
MARYSVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Lancaster man sentenced on federal weapons charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Lancaster man was sentenced in U.S. District Court today to 18 months in prison for illegally possessing firearms after being convicted of a felony offense. David Scott Scofield, 58, was also sentenced to serve three years of supervised release and pay a $15,000 fine. In...
LANCASTER, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Vote Early, Vote Often, Vote Local

Yes, Light Ohio Blue (lightohioblue.org) has an annual contest where first responders from around the state send in photos of their tricked-out rigs and let the general public – this means you – choose the coolest pic of them all. Yes, Marysville Ohio Firefighters Local 3032 entered a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
unioncountydailydigital.com

MEVSD Board of Education Meeting Slated For Sept. 15

The Marysville Board of Education has scheduled their regular meeting for Thursday September 15, 2022, at 6:00 P.M at Bunsold Middle School, 14198 SR 4, Marysville, Ohio. There will be an Executive Session at 5:30 PM and the purpose of the meeting is ORC 121.22 G #1 and #5:. (1)...
MARYSVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest of Athens Co. man

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — A drug trafficking investigation led to the arrest of a man, police say, was transported drugs from Columbus to Athens County. According to the Nelsonville Police Department, on Wednesday, law enforcement agents searched a residence on Grover Street after an investigation led to Nicholas Charles. A spokesperson for the department said Charles had been temporarily staying with his mother.
NELSONVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Delaware Commission Announces 0.5 Mill Property Tax Rollback For One Year

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners recently announced the county will institute a 0.5 mill property tax rollback for one year that will provide nearly $5 million in tax savings for property owners in the county. According to a release from the Delaware County Board of Commissioners, Commissioner and Board...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy