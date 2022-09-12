ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian Barker Debuts Vitamin Brand Lemme

By Layla Ilchi
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fvfQP_0hs23Pzo00
17 Photos

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is expanding her presence in the wellness category with a new brand.

On Monday, the reality TV star and entrepreneur announced she is releasing her latest brand, called Lemme, on Sept. 27. The brand specializes in vitamins and supplements, first launching with three products.

“After years of struggling to find the right supplements, I embarked on a journey to create science-backed products that you would legitimately look forward to taking every day,” Kardashian Barker said in a statement.

Lemme is launching with the Lemme Matcha, a gummy supplement infused with vitamin B12 that’s said to support cellular energy; the Lemme Chill, a gummy supplement blended with Ashwagandha meant to reduce stress and promote healthy cortisol levels; and the Lemme Focus, a gummy supplement that’s meant to support focus, concentration and attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUtDv_0hs23Pzo00

The brand’s packaging uses 100 percent post-consumer recycled materials for its bottles and caps and recyclable material for its shipping materials. Lemme is partnering with Carbonfund and One Tree Planted in the effort to plant thousands of trees each year.

Lemme is Kardashian Barker’s second brand. In 2019, she launched her lifestyle website Poosh, which offers articles on health, fitness, motherhood and more. Kardashian expanded the website into festivals, hosting both virtual and in-person events over the last three years.

Lemme has been five years in the making. Kardashian Barker worked closely with Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who is on the Lemme Medical Advisory Board, to help create the products.

The brand’s products are all priced at $30 and will be available on Sept. 27 on Lemmelive.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo. The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.More from WWDTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Mourn Queen Elizabeth II With Pearl Jewelry

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state until Monday, the day of her funeral. King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry followed the coffin on foot as it made its journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where other senior members of the royal family met them, including Camilla, Queen Consort; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
WORLD
thebrag.com

“A new level of delusion”: Kim Kardashian slammed for photoshopping her neck

Kim Kardashian has come under fire for yet another photoshop fail – this time, for editing the trapezius muscle out of her neck. A TikToker named Caroline Ross who also works as a commercial photographer has uploaded a video showing where Kardashian altered her poolside pic used to promote her new collaboration with Beats, and what she believes the unedited version would actually look like.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
RadarOnline

Shoeless & Jittery: Cara Delevingne Boards Jay-Z's Private Jet In Dirty Socks, Leaves Airport After Displaying Worrisome Behavior

Is Cara Delevingne okay? That's what her fans want to know after weeks of the supermodel acting erratically and looking worse for wear. Delevingne continued her worrisome behavior this week while trying to board Jay-Z's private jet, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 30-year-old runway vixen was photographed without shoes at the Van Nuys airport on Monday. Delevingne walked around impulsively in a pair of colorful socks that turned black from the dirty ground. She held her cell phone to her face and dropped it repeatedly.Delevingne looked disheveled, sporting messy hair and a Britney Spears t-shirt while chain-smoking on an airport bench....
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Vitamin A#Maternity#Ashwagandha#Poosh
People

Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline

Art imitated life when Idris Elba met Sabrina Dhowre at a jazz bar one Sunday night in Vancouver, Canada, in 2017. The actor was in town filming The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet when he saw the Somali-Canadian model and fell in love "at first sight." The film centers...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father

Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy