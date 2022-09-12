ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VTDigger

Susan Krasnow, lifelong learner, family woman, grandmother

Susan Krasnow, 73, died Tuesday, September 13th at the Vermont Respite House in Colchester. She fought hard against the disease of ovarian cancer, treating each day as another day to live with her family and friends. Susan was born on April 22, 1949 to Howard and Frankie Lass in New...
VTDigger

Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses

The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
VTDigger

Ex-Williston police officer’s certification permanently revoked, though details remain under wraps

The Vermont Criminal Justice Council voted Tuesday to accept a “stipulation” banning Travis Trybulski from working as a law enforcement officer in Vermont. He had previously been the subject of a Brady letter stating that he had shown a “clear pattern of profiling and bias.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Ex-Williston police officer’s certification permanently revoked, though details remain under wraps.
