Susan Krasnow, lifelong learner, family woman, grandmother
Susan Krasnow, 73, died Tuesday, September 13th at the Vermont Respite House in Colchester. She fought hard against the disease of ovarian cancer, treating each day as another day to live with her family and friends. Susan was born on April 22, 1949 to Howard and Frankie Lass in New...
Ellen Kaye and Rachel Wallace-Brodeur: Our union fought to lift UVM staff out of poverty. UVM admin is sending our lowest paid staff back into financial insecurity.
$130,000 in overpayments is being taken back from staff. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ellen Kaye and Rachel Wallace-Brodeur: Our union fought to lift UVM staff out of poverty. UVM admin is sending our lowest paid staff back into financial insecurity..
President pushes back on allegations of antisemitism at University of Vermont
UVM President Suresh Garimella rebutted claims that the university failed to address antisemitic behavior on the university’s Burlington campus. Read the story on VTDigger here: President pushes back on allegations of antisemitism at University of Vermont.
Feds launch civil rights investigation into antisemitism allegations at UVM
A complaint details alleged vandalism of UVM’s Hillel building, online harassment of Jewish students by an unnamed teaching assistant and exclusion of Jewish students supporting Israel from a sexual assault survivors’ group. Read the story on VTDigger here: Feds launch civil rights investigation into antisemitism allegations at UVM .
Online ordering system created for Vermonters facing food insecurity
People who have trouble accessing nutritious, affordable food in Franklin, Grand Isle, Chittenden and Addison counties will be able to choose the food they want and have it delivered to their home or available for pickup. Read the story on VTDigger here: Online ordering system created for Vermonters facing food insecurity.
Interim aviation director Nic Longo is Weinberger’s pick to lead Burlington airport
Longo’s appointment must be confirmed by the Burlington City Council. Read the story on VTDigger here: Interim aviation director Nic Longo is Weinberger’s pick to lead Burlington airport.
Vermont Arts Council opens new $9 Million grant program for state’s creative sector
MONTPELIER, VT—Creative Futures Grants, with $9 million in funding from Vermont’s last legislative session, will be available beginning Thursday, Sept. 15, to help the creative sector recover from economic losses due to the pandemic. Grants of up to $200,000 will be available to creative sector non-profits and for-profit...
Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses
The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
Franklin County Democrats back write-in bid for sheriff in 3-way race
While county Democrats and Republicans have coalesced behind Mark Lauer, another write-in candidate could complicate the attempt to keep John Grismore out of the seat. Read the story on VTDigger here: Franklin County Democrats back write-in bid for sheriff in 3-way race.
Vermont businesses and nonprofits eligible for more pandemic loans
Some businesses are still recovering from near-total losses in 2020 and 2021. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont businesses and nonprofits eligible for more pandemic loans.
Carol Frenier: Prop 5/Article 22 is a question of liberty
As birth givers, women are the natural defenders of the bodies of our unborn children. Read the story on VTDigger here: Carol Frenier: Prop 5/Article 22 is a question of liberty.
Jack Hanson resigns Burlington City Council seat to pursue job with electric department
The position, a “net zero project & equity analyst,” was created by the council in June. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jack Hanson resigns Burlington City Council seat to pursue job with electric department.
Ex-Williston police officer’s certification permanently revoked, though details remain under wraps
The Vermont Criminal Justice Council voted Tuesday to accept a “stipulation” banning Travis Trybulski from working as a law enforcement officer in Vermont. He had previously been the subject of a Brady letter stating that he had shown a “clear pattern of profiling and bias.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Ex-Williston police officer’s certification permanently revoked, though details remain under wraps.
4 caregivers for vulnerable adults charged with abuse and neglect
An investigation by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office led to felony and misdemeanor charges including abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults, according to court records. Read the story on VTDigger here: 4 caregivers for vulnerable adults charged with abuse and neglect.
Burlington considers extending ranked choice voting to mayoral elections
The city has long debated whether to use ranked choice voting and, if so, in which races. Now, voters may again weigh in on whether to use the system in mayoral elections. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington considers extending ranked choice voting to mayoral elections.
