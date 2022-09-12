Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Active military, veteran students share experiences with The Fletcher School’s online master’s programThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond talks Green New Deal, environmental justice work in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Related
Here’s when parts of the Red Line will close next month
Parts of the Red Line will be replaced by shuttle buses early next month. With the Orange Line shutdown expected to soon come to a close, the MBTA is teeing up the Red Line for some repairs and replacements which will cause service disruptions. The first closure will happen Oct....
WCVB
Man rescued from tracks of MBTA Red Line station
BOSTON — A man was taken to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from the tracks at a Red Line MBTA station. The incident happened around 7 p.m. at the Andrew MBTA station. Boston firefighters rescued the man from the tracks. We're told that man touched the third...
whdh.com
MBTA: Shuttle buses to replace Green Line D Branch service
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced shuttle buses will replace service on the Green Line D Branch later this month just as Orange Line service is set to resume on Monday after weeks of renovations. Shuttles are set to replace service for the D Branch of the Green Line from...
whdh.com
MBTA: 82% of Orange Line work complete, future shutdowns on the table
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA leadership said they are optimistic Orange Line service will resume on Monday, Sept. 19, when the rail line’s 30-day shutdown comes to an end. The project has gone so smoothly, in fact, that future shutdowns are on the table. General Manager Steve Poftak gave an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
MBTA workers tell oversight committee transit system leaders are ignoring issues on the T
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA workers told a state oversight committee Wednesday that the transit system’s leaders are ignoring issues on the T, saying they’ve raised concerns but felt nothing was done. Bus driver Toni Hobbs said she and her co-workers often have suggestions to make the MBTA better...
NECN
With Orange Line Work 82% Done, MBTA ‘in a Great Position to Finish Strong,' GM Says
The end of the Orange Line shutdown is in sight and the MBTA's general manager is feeling optimistic. "We are in a great position to finish strong and finish on time," MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said from the track in Charlestown Tuesday, Day 25 of the shutdown. He said...
WCVB
Driver crashes into MBTA bus, car while being pursued by police in Boston
BOSTON — A man is in custody after he crashed a car into an MBTA bus and another vehicle while being pursued by Boston police in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the incident happened shortly before 2:20 p.m. Monday on Dudley Street, near the intersection of Winslow Street.
whdh.com
Large water main break floods parts of Chinatown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Fire said local businesses might be impacted by a large water main break in one of the busiest intersections in Chinatown this morning. Water has been gushing out since early this morning, flooding the area of Washington Street and LaGrange Street. The street and sidewalk on Washington Street buckled around 8 a.m. as water continues to flow out. Officials said they plan on fixing the damage once the water stops coming out. The flooding has impacted several areas including portions of Washington Street, LaGrange Street and Kneeland Street. Boston Water was still working to clear the water with a pump by 9 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car crashes into MBTA bus in Roxbury
A car crashed into an MBTA bus in Roxbury Monday. The Dudley Street crash left the front left-hand side of the black car battered and dented. Boston Police have not stated whether they had the driver in custody or if anyone was hurt. This is a developing story. Check back...
Boston Globe
Here’s how readers feel about more marijuana dispensaries in Boston
"We should make it easier for local entrepreneurs to open businesses." There are already more than a dozen marijuana dispensaries in Boston, but many readers think there should be more, and they support municipal changes to make that possible. Mayor Michelle Wu supports a push to streamline the licensing rules...
whdh.com
Cleanup begins in Chinatown after water main break floods street
BOSTON (WHDH) - After a water main broke in Chinatown during the morning commute, dumping about a foot of water on the city streets, a messy cleanup began. Water flowed like a river down Washington Street, leaving residents to navigate around the mess. “I’ve never seen anything like this. This...
whdh.com
Boston to host roller skating party on the Greenway
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dust off your roller blades, Boston!. The City of Boston’s Boston Together Again Initiative is inviting the public to a free two-day roller skating party on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, at the corner of Atlantic Ave. and High Street. The party, featuring a local DJ, will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 and 2-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
nbcboston.com
Bear Spotted Wandering Around Peabody Neighborhood
Environmental authorities in Massachusetts are tracking a black bear that was spotted Wednesday in Peabody, Massachusetts. The bear was seen on a bike path and in residential neighborhoods. "Super quiet. If I had not looked up, I never would've seen him," said Erin MacGilvray, who recorded footage of the animal...
Snag flights for as low as $39 during JetBlue’s flash sale
The deal is for travel between Sept. 20 and Nov. 16. Travelers can leave Boston behind this fall for less money by taking advantage of JetBlue’s fall flash sale. During JetBlue’s three-day “Fall in Love” sale, travelers can snag one-way flights good for travel between Sept. 20 and Nov. 16 for as low as $39. Customers must book by Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
WBUR
Drought, supply chain woes and toxic chemicals create a 'perfect storm' for Mass. water systems
Every day, roughly a million gallons of water flow through a big red barn in Concord. This is one of the town’s water treatment facilities. Inside, giant tanks sit in orderly lines, and colorful pipes wind through the space. But these days, there’s something new: pallets stacked with bags of dry chemicals.
FBI visits Medford home following Northeastern package scare
Medford/Boston - The FBI and Boston Police have cleared the scene at Northeastern University as the plot from Tuesday night’s package scare thickens. A 45-year-old Northeastern employee at the school’s virtual reality lab said he suffered a hand injury after opening a Pelican-style case. Law enforcement sources said...
whdh.com
Assault reported on Norwegian cruise ship docked in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - State Troopers are responding to an assault that occurred on a Norwegian Cruise Lines shit docked at the Flynn Terminal in Boston, according to State Police. Troopers have boarded the ship to conduct their investigation and are still on scene, a State Police spokesperson said. This is...
What to know about Boston’s new diversity and equity rules for developers
“This new policy is about ensuring success is spread across our communities, while incentivizing sustainable growth and creating more transparent processes.”. Thanks to the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s new diversity, equity and inclusion policy, developers of certain projects will have to get specific about their plans for fostering participation by women and monitories before they put a shovel in the ground.
nbcboston.com
Person Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Boston
A person was critically injured in a daytime shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of 1215 Blue Hill Avenue. A person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Boston police said. The...
Comments / 1