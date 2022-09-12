Read full article on original website
How to Watch: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU
The No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) welcome their first ranked opponent at Autzen Stadium in four years in No. 12 BYU (2-0), as the Ducks look to rebound from an early season loss to No. 1 Georgia and prove their competitiveness with another ranked team. Oregon heads into the game...
BYU Climbs Up In Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll
SALT LAKE CITY – We’re two weeks into the college football season and are starting to get a slightly clearer picture of who the real contenders are in the Big 12 and the PAC-12 conferences. As they do every week, Ben Anderson, Jake Scott, and Jake Hatch rank...
BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Top 25 Clash With Oregon
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has three key players on the injury report heading into Saturday’s game against Oregon. We’ll start with wide receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua. Both star pass catchers missed last week’s double-overtime win over Baylor. Nacua did not participate in pregame...
Week 3: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Week 3 of the college football season is here and the locals contests include a ranked game as well as one in-state matchup. No. 12 BYU Cougars (2-0) vs. No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) Where: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. When: Saturday, September 17...
Oregon Football Releases Uniform They Will Wear Against BYU
EUGENE, Ore. – Whenever facing Oregon football, one of the big storylines is always, what will the Ducks wear?. With No. 25 Oregon facing No. 12 BYU, folks locally were interested in what the Ducks would sport this week. Even BYU football players like Malik Moore were wondering what...
Utah Basketball Reveals 2022-2023 Pac-12 Schedule
SALT LAKE CITY- The 2022-2023 Utah Basketball team finally learned their Pac-12 fate for their upcoming second season under head coach Craig Smith. Utah had a rough start in Smith’s debut last season which was not unexpected. The Utes have been working hard this off-season to be better both on and off the court with hopes high it will be enough to improve their 11-20 from the year before.
Utes Ice 19 Straight Seasons With A Pick Six
SALT LAKE CITY- One of the highlights from last Saturday’s game against Southern Utah was safety RJ Hubert’s pick six. While having your defense snag a pass and take it in the opposite direction for a score is always fun, the play had added meaning helping to extend a streak that goes back to 2003. For those counting on their fingers and toes at home, that’s 19 straight seasons the Utes have had a pick six which leads the country.
BYU Women’s Basketball Finds Replacement For Canceled South Carolina Game
PROVO, Utah – The first BYU women’s basketball non-conference schedule of the Amber Whiting era is out. One game, in particular, was noticeably absent from the schedule. That was the original season-opener against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. On September 2, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley...
Tale Of The Mascot Tape: BYU’s Cosmo Vs. Oregon’s Duck
EUGENE, Ore. – Saturday’s BYU/Oregon matchup is among the best on the week three college football slate. Two Top 25 teams seeking a huge win. But the battle on the gridiron might need to take a back seat to the matchup on the Autzen Stadium sidelines. That matchup...
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks recent Oregon visit, timeframe for decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei took an unofficial visit to Oregon over the weekend while he and his Brave teammates were in town to play Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic. The Braves always play a national schedule, partly for the players to experience getting out on the road...
Devin Kaufusi Says San Diego State Is A Revenge Game for Utah
SALT LAKE CITY – This time last year the University of Utah football team was struggling with a loss to BYU and on the verge of walking into Carson, California, to face a San Diego State team that would end up a heartbreaking triple-overtime loss. The Utah team and...
BYU Taking Big Payday To Play Oregon At Autzen Stadium
PROVO, Utah – It’s not often BYU football takes on a “money game,” but Saturday’s tilt against No. 25 Oregon is one of those rare instances. For the first time since 2015, BYU is playing a true road game against an opponent that won’t be making any return visits to Provo.
Peyton Woodyard, 5-star safety, has 'great' Oregon Ducks trip; USC Trojans visit up next
After thumping back-to-back Oregon 6A state champion Central Catholic 49-0 on Friday night at Autzen Stadium, some of the top St. John Bosco (California) football prospects remained in Eugene for unofficial visits. One of those top athletes was class of 2024 five-star safety Peyton Woodyard, who ...
BYU Football Receives Commitment From Heralded OT Ethan Thomason
PROVO, Utah – The latest boost to the BYU football recruiting class comes courtesy of Ethan Thomason. Thomason, a 6-foot-8, 325-pound offensive tackle from Fort Collins, Colorado, was a top priority in BYU’s 2023 recruiting class efforts. On Wednesday morning, during NBC affiliate 9News in Denver’s morning news broadcast, Thomason announced his commitment to the Cougs.
BYU Football Victory Over Baylor Drew Huge Late-Night TV Ratings
PROVO, Utah – The Big 12 Conference has to be excited about the tv ratings from the BYU football win over Baylor. On Tuesday, ESPN announced that the Top 25 clash between the two future Big 12 foes delivered an audience of 2.4 million viewers. That was ESPN’s largest...
A Coach’s Journey: BYU Defensive Coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki’s favorite thing about his job is watching his players grow. He talked about the best and worst parts of coaching with KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen. Tuiaki started to love football when his family moved to the United...
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Week 6 Picks
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team made their picks ahead of a very entertaining Week 6 of the high school football season in the state of Utah. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their picks for key Week 6 matchups. Provo vs....
Cam Rising, Dalton Kincaid Looking For Statement Against Aztecs
SALT LAKE CITY- Last season, Utah’s game against San Diego State was a bit of a turning point for the team. Coming off a loss to rival BYU for the first time in over a decade, the Utes were out of sorts and it continued through most of the game against the Aztecs in Carson, California. In fact, the game was all but lost when initial starter Charlie Brewer was pulled for Cam Rising.
Utah’s Offensive Line Off To A Good Start, Strength Is Depth
SALT LAKE CITY- A big part of what did the Utes in early in 2021 was poor offensive line play to start the year. Throughout spring and fall camp of 2022, head coach Kyle Whittingham, along with offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig and position coach Jim Harding said the goal was to come out of the gate faster.
Real Salt Lake Travels East For Penultimate Road Test
SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake will embark on a mighty challenge on the road against Austin FC this upcoming Wednesday evening in the penultimate road test of the season. RSL currently finds itself in the final playoff position with just four regular season games remaining while Austin boasts the second-best record in the West and is poised to host a playoff game in 2022.
