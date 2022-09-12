ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, TN

‘Armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect captured in Franklin County

By Brittney Baird
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have captured a homicide suspect who was on the run in Franklin County Monday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported Steven Brian Henley AKA Petey Henley was wanted for his alleged involvement in the death of 36-year-old Quentin Nathaniel Stacy.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJj5v_0hs22xmB00
Steven Brian Henley (Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Stacy was shot and killed Monday around 4:15 a.m. at a property on Norwood Creek Road. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported Stacy had an active order of protection against Henley.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Henley was considered armed and dangerous, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen on foot with a handgun in the area of Norwood Creek Road. He was also suspected to be in the Coffee County area.

He was captured at a house in Cowan, to the southeast of Winchester.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
WSMV

Murfreesboro city employee arrested on sealed indictment

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro city employee who hit two middle school students in August was arrested Thursday. We don’t know what charges Ellen Drake faces, but we’re working to figure that out. The charges are under a sealed indictment. Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary report said on...
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Cowan, TN
County
Franklin County, TN
City
Winchester, TN
Franklin County, TN
Crime & Safety
WKRN

Tennessee murder suspect arrested after multi-county manhunt

After an extensive multi-county manhunt 57-year-old Steven "Petey" Henley is behind bars in Franklin County. Tennessee murder suspect arrested after multi-county …. Steve Keel search team leaving Alaska, ends efforts. Fugitive from justice charge. Teacher injured breaking up fight at McGavock. MNPS makes huge achievement gains. Woman charged with assault...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Storage Unit Thefts in Winchester

The Winchester Police Department is investigating some burglaries of storage units that have occurred in the past week. The vehicle above was allegedly used in connection to the burglaries. If you know the identity of the individual that the vehicle may belong to please contact Detective Ryan Fuller at 931-967-3840. You may also report anonymously to Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO (4636).
WINCHESTER, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armed And Dangerous#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WSMV

Driver in fatal Murfreesboro crash charged with vehicular homicide

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – The driver of a car that crashed Sept. 5 in Murfreesboro, killing a former Cumberland University football player and injuring others, has been arrested. Jamir Johnson, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault. Johnson was treated for injuries at Vanderbilt...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WDEF

New charges against man in Hixson fentanyl overdose case

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators now have a new list of charges against a man from Lake View, Alabama. About two weeks ago, they issued warrants for the arrest of Christopher Clay Garrison in connection with a fentanyl overdose death of a local mother in 2021. The 36...
LAKE VIEW, AL
wgnsradio.com

Scam Artist Attempts to use Debit Card Belonging to Texas Woman to Withdraw Cash at a Murfreesboro Bank

A woman who lives in El Paso, Texas called the Murfreesboro Police Department after she was notified by Chase Bank about fraudulent activity on her account that reportedly took place in Rutherford County. The woman told the MPD that Chase Bank advised her they had video footage of an unidentified subject walking into their Memorial Boulevard branch to make a cash withdrawal.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgnsradio.com

Stolen Car Recovered; Teen Arrested after Crash in Rutherford County

Nashville Metro Police officers this past Friday morning responded to a report of at least three young men breaking into vehicles in the 1700 block of Hobson Pike. As officers arrived during the early morning hours, they saw a red Nissan Sentra leave the area at a high rate of speed. The license plate did not match the car. The officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop but the driver fled, crashing later in LaVergne.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Preliminary report on Marion Co. helicopter crash

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released their preliminary report on the I-24 helicopter crash that killed a Marion County detective and a Highway Patrol Pilot. The report confirms that Matt Blansett and Lee Russell were taking part in a marijuana observation flight. They also...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Tractor-trailer fire causes hazardous spill on I-24 in Rutherford Co.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple agencies responded to a tractor-trailer fire in Rutherford County on Tuesday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Murfreesboro Fire and Rutherford County Sheriff deputies were at the scene on I-24 West for a semi-truck on fire. The trailer caught fire while in motion, forcing the driver to pull off the interstate and onto the Old Fort Parkway offramp.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department searching for stolen truck

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department officials are asking for help locating a stolen ford pickup. According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, a 2011 Ford F250 was taken in the past two weeks. It is two-toned in color, king cab pickup. See photo above. Anyone with information please notify investigator...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy