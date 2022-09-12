‘Armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect captured in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have captured a homicide suspect who was on the run in Franklin County Monday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported Steven Brian Henley AKA Petey Henley was wanted for his alleged involvement in the death of 36-year-old Quentin Nathaniel Stacy.

Steven Brian Henley (Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Stacy was shot and killed Monday around 4:15 a.m. at a property on Norwood Creek Road. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported Stacy had an active order of protection against Henley.

Henley was considered armed and dangerous, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen on foot with a handgun in the area of Norwood Creek Road. He was also suspected to be in the Coffee County area.

He was captured at a house in Cowan, to the southeast of Winchester.

