ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Granite Staters Get Involved in Reproductive Rights Movement in Record Numbers

CONCORD, NH – The dangerous and chilling Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade continues to be felt across the country and here in northern New England. New attempts to restrict or ban abortion are happening nearly every day, making it extremely challenging to keep up with the current legality of abortion in any given state. Today, one in three women live in a state where abortion is banned.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Data for 150,000 People Potentially Exposed in Medical Facility Leaks in N.H.

Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
MANCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

N.H. To Get $8.5M in E-Cigarette Firm Settlement

Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announced today a $438.5 million agreement in principle between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories resolving a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. In addition to the financial terms, the settlement would force JUUL to comply with a series of strict injunctive terms severely limiting their marketing and sales practices.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Granite State#Booster#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health#Omicron
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Op-Ed: Choice is on the Ballot Like Never Before

On Tuesday, Granite Staters will vote in the state Primary to select their political party nominees to face opponents in the General Election on November 8. For voters in Executive Council District 2, abortion rights are on the ballot both times because the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means state politicians now control the future of reproductive rights.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Radio Free New Hampshire: Big Lies That Linger and The Opposite of Hate

The primaries are coming up: a good time for our Republican friends to repudiate the big lie once and for all. Democrats have their own favorite lies, of course, but right now the sins of the donkey seem small in comparison. Put simply, Democrats aren’t burning down government buildings these days, nor are they striving to overturn valid election results.
POLITICS
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Matt Towne Announces Candidacy for Strafford District 4

Send candidate announcements to nancywestnews@gmail.com. I am announcing my candidacy for Representative of Strafford County, District 4. As representative for Strafford 4, I will strive towards a common-sense approach to governing. I believe in bringing respect and common sense back to a government that has been too starkly divided by ideological rigidity for too long. NH deserves better and I want to serve my constituents with the type of sound, professional and humanistic governance that they deserve.
STRAFFORD COUNTY, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Attorney General Fights to Protect Airline Customers

Attorney General John M. Formella has joined a multi-state coalition asking Congress to allow attorneys general to enforce state and federal consumer protections for airline travelers. This request comes after attorneys general have received thousands of complaints from outraged passengers, claiming airlines have failed in their service responsibilities, causing significant...
U.S. POLITICS
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy