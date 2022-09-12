Read full article on original website
SOS Scanlan: ‘N.H. Knows How To Do Elections’
CONCORD – As the polls were closing at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 2022 Primary Elections, Secretary of State David Scanlan was still at the office after a day of touring polling places around the state. “It was a routine election,” Scanlan said. “New Hampshire knows how to do...
Granite Staters Get Involved in Reproductive Rights Movement in Record Numbers
CONCORD, NH – The dangerous and chilling Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade continues to be felt across the country and here in northern New England. New attempts to restrict or ban abortion are happening nearly every day, making it extremely challenging to keep up with the current legality of abortion in any given state. Today, one in three women live in a state where abortion is banned.
N.H. Primary Elections With Monitors and Audits
InDepthNH.org will have the results of the 2022 New Hampshire State Primary Election on Wednesday. People were still voting when this story was written Tuesday. There were some noteworthy additions to the 2022 New Hampshire State Primary Election on this rainy Tuesday. Besides the usual bake sales and outdoor campaigning...
Funding for New Behavioral Hospital Approved, Plus other ARPA Projects
CONCORD – The state moved closer to the construction of a new behavioral health hospital in south-central New Hampshire when the legislative Fiscal Committee voted unanimously Friday to use $15 million in federal funds in a deal with SolutionHealth, a partnership of the Elliot and Southern New Hampshire hospitals.
Pro Trump Candidates Take Top GOP Posts in N.H. Primary
CONCORD — Three solid Trump supporters won the Republican nominations for the three federal offices in Tuesday’s primary election, while two candidates endorsed by Gov. Chris Sununu failed to win their party’s nominations. Sununu cruised to victory easily defeating his five opponents and will face Democrat Dr....
Data for 150,000 People Potentially Exposed in Medical Facility Leaks in N.H.
Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
Lawmakers Uphold All Eight of Gov. Sununu’s Vetoes
CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu Thursday had a perfect record as the legislature sustained all eight of his vetoes including one that would have enhanced regulations for siting landfills that was overridden in the House. The bills ranged from landfill siting to masks in public schools and redrawing the...
N.H. To Get $8.5M in E-Cigarette Firm Settlement
Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announced today a $438.5 million agreement in principle between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories resolving a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. In addition to the financial terms, the settlement would force JUUL to comply with a series of strict injunctive terms severely limiting their marketing and sales practices.
Dr. Tom Sherman Releases First Two Ads of Campaign
Today, Dr. Tom Sherman’s campaign for governor began airing its first two ads of the cycle on broadcast and cable statewide. Gov. Chris Sununu’s spokesman didn’t respond when asked about the new ads. “Crumbled” shows that Granite Staters cannot trust Chris Sununu to protect their freedoms after...
Touring Mount Washington Observatory, Talk Turns To State Park Master Plan
SARGENT’S PURCHASE – Checking out meteorological instruments and climbing ladders to the top of the observation deck at the very summit of the highest peak in the Northeast, Gov. Chris Sununu and the state’s five-member Executive Council got a chance to tour the Mount Washington Observatory this week.
Updated COVID-19 Omicron Boosters Expected Next Week in N.H.
CONCORD – The updated COVID-19 Omicron boosters are expected to be available next week in New Hampshire, but it is unknown how many doses the state will receive, according to Jake Leon, spokesman for the state Department of Health and Human Services. The boosters can be given once the...
Op-Ed: Choice is on the Ballot Like Never Before
On Tuesday, Granite Staters will vote in the state Primary to select their political party nominees to face opponents in the General Election on November 8. For voters in Executive Council District 2, abortion rights are on the ballot both times because the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means state politicians now control the future of reproductive rights.
Radio Free New Hampshire: Big Lies That Linger and The Opposite of Hate
The primaries are coming up: a good time for our Republican friends to repudiate the big lie once and for all. Democrats have their own favorite lies, of course, but right now the sins of the donkey seem small in comparison. Put simply, Democrats aren’t burning down government buildings these days, nor are they striving to overturn valid election results.
State Tries To Keep Witness from Testifying in YDC Abuse Lawsuit
The state does not want a former guard at the Sununu Youth Services Center, also called YDC in Manchester, being prosecuted for allegedly raping children incarcerated there to testify in the civil lawsuit representing victims, claiming he is too frail to talk. Frank Davis, 80, of Hopkinton, was arrested last...
Education Freedom Account Program Needs More Honesty
It is time for a little honesty about the state’s new Education Freedom Account program and who is benefitting from the use of the state’s tax dollars. The program was sold as a way to provide the best education model for individual students outside the public school system.
Matt Towne Announces Candidacy for Strafford District 4
Send candidate announcements to nancywestnews@gmail.com. I am announcing my candidacy for Representative of Strafford County, District 4. As representative for Strafford 4, I will strive towards a common-sense approach to governing. I believe in bringing respect and common sense back to a government that has been too starkly divided by ideological rigidity for too long. NH deserves better and I want to serve my constituents with the type of sound, professional and humanistic governance that they deserve.
AG Formella Reaches $40.5M Settlement with Johnson & Johnson To Settle Opioid Claims
CONCORD – Attorney General John M. Formella announces a settlement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals/Johnson & Johnson to settle the state’s opioid claims against the company. The company has agreed to pay $40.5 million, of which $31.5 million will be used for opioid abatement purposes. Under the terms of the...
Groups Raise Objections To N.H. Solid Waste Plan
CONCORD — Working on Waste, a citizens’ initiative focusing on safe alternatives to incinerators and landfills, has added its voice to groups who say the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services’ draft solid waste plan is not aggressive enough in embracing change. “The 25% diversion goal per...
Key Challenges Facing Granite State Workers Amid the COVID-19 Economic Recovery
Despite a strong economic recovery from the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than two years later, many Granite Staters face challenges that make affording everyday needs difficult. Job growth in the last two years has been much faster than originally expected, mirroring other rebounding indicators of a strong...
New Hampshire Attorney General Fights to Protect Airline Customers
Attorney General John M. Formella has joined a multi-state coalition asking Congress to allow attorneys general to enforce state and federal consumer protections for airline travelers. This request comes after attorneys general have received thousands of complaints from outraged passengers, claiming airlines have failed in their service responsibilities, causing significant...
