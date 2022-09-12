FLINT, MI -- The Flint City Clerk’s second-in-command was voted to take over for Inez Brown after she retires at the end of this month. Flint City Council voted to appoint Davina Donahue, formerly deputy clerk, to take over for Brown in an interim role to carry out Brown’s term, which ends at the end of this year. The vote took place at city council’s Sept. 12 meeting.

