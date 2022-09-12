ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Flint judge one step closer to statewide judicial seat

FLINT, MI – A Genesee County circuit judge is one step closer to a state judicial position. The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in July advanced the nomination of Judge F. Kay Behm by a bipartisan vote, furthering her chances at becoming a U.S. District Court judge for the Eastern District of Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Education
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
East Lansing, MI
The Flint Journal

Paraprofessionals demand higher wages at Flint Board of Education meeting

FLINT, MI -- A group of nearly 20 paraprofessionals that work with Flint Community Schools attended the Board of Education’s Sept. 14 meeting to demand higher wages. After comments from multiple paraprofessionals and Carmella Johnson, SEIU Local 517M Paraprofessional Unit president, board member Laura MacIntyre made a motion at the beginning of the meeting to reopen wage and contract discussions with the union.
FLINT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Engler
Person
Dan Olsen
Person
Dianne Byrum
Person
Larry Nassar
The Flint Journal

Flint deputy clerk appointed to interim role after clerk’s retirement; will run Nov. 8 election

FLINT, MI -- The Flint City Clerk’s second-in-command was voted to take over for Inez Brown after she retires at the end of this month. Flint City Council voted to appoint Davina Donahue, formerly deputy clerk, to take over for Brown in an interim role to carry out Brown’s term, which ends at the end of this year. The vote took place at city council’s Sept. 12 meeting.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Pizza vending machine offers fresh pies in 3 minutes at Mott Community College

FLINT, MI -- Five touches, a contactless payment and a three-minute wait is all you need at Mott Community College to have yourself a fresh artisan-style pizza. PizzaForno, a 24/7 fully-automated artisan pizzeria in vending machine format, installed the company’s 13th machine in the United States at Mott Community College before classes started for the 2022-23 academic year.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stony Brook University#Linus College#Stanley And#Msu Board Of Trustees
The Flint Journal

Pfeiffer voted as new Flint City Council president until November

FLINT, MI -- Flint City Council appointed 8th Ward Councilman Dennis Pfeiffer to be its new president after the council has worked since mid-April without a leader. First Ward Councilman Eric Mays was removed from his position after five months on the job for a lack of decorum during meetings. He took the position in November 2021 by a 5-4 vote from council.
FLINT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan companies fined $10M for selling diesel ‘defeat devices’

WATERFORD, MI — Two Oakland County companies have been fined $10 million for selling aftermarket parts designed to bypass automobile emissions controls. Diesel Ops LLC and Orion Diesel LLC, both owned by Nicholas Piccolo of Waterford Township, were fined last month in Detroit federal district court as part of a national U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) crackdown on so-called diesel emissions “defeat devices.”
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy