Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MSU president defends Title IX reporting as board members call for his retirement
EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley defended his process of reviewing university Title IX reports while alleging that some Board of Trustees members may not have complied with their part of the state’s requirement. Stanley’s remarks during an MSU Faculty Senate meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13,...
Flint judge one step closer to statewide judicial seat
FLINT, MI – A Genesee County circuit judge is one step closer to a state judicial position. The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in July advanced the nomination of Judge F. Kay Behm by a bipartisan vote, furthering her chances at becoming a U.S. District Court judge for the Eastern District of Michigan.
UM-Flint shows 6% decrease in total enrollment, increases in first-year students, transfers
FLINT, MI -- The University of Michigan-Flint went down in total enrollment, but increased in multiple key areas like first-year students and transfer students in the 2022 fall semester. University enrollment dropped from 6,418 last year to 5,985 -- about a 6% decrease in total students, according to the official...
Flint school board president attempts to throw out two members from heated meeting
FLINT, MI – New Flint Board of Education President Carol McIntosh attempted to have two board trustees removed by police Wednesday night after they appealed one her of rulings. Neither member, Joyce Ellis-McNeal or Laura MacIntyre, were forced to leave the meeting after it came to a vote when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paraprofessionals demand higher wages at Flint Board of Education meeting
FLINT, MI -- A group of nearly 20 paraprofessionals that work with Flint Community Schools attended the Board of Education’s Sept. 14 meeting to demand higher wages. After comments from multiple paraprofessionals and Carmella Johnson, SEIU Local 517M Paraprofessional Unit president, board member Laura MacIntyre made a motion at the beginning of the meeting to reopen wage and contract discussions with the union.
Flint schools receives bids on 8 of 13 vacant properties for sale
FLINT, MI – Flint Community Schools has received bids on eight of its 13 vacant properties that were listed for sale. Thrun Law Firm, who is managing the sale process for the district, made a presentation to the Flint Board of Education at its Wednesday, Sept. 14 meeting. The...
Tickets to see the Michigan Wolverines against Connecticut are under $30
ANN ARBOR, MI - You can find tickets for pretty cheap to see the 4th ranked Michigan Wolverines football team play the Connecticut Huskies this weekend. The game is at The Big House at Noon on Saturday, September 17. We found some tickets for under $30 at these sites:. The...
Genesee County elected officials, advocates ask for new round of clean car standards
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Elected officials and advocates on Thursday asked for a new round of clean car standards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for model years 2027-2035 to help protect public health, bolster the economy and reduce costs. State Rep. Tim Sneller, Genesee County Board Chairman Domonique...
RELATED PEOPLE
Michigan State fans traveling to Washington can find tickets for under $50
SEATTLE, WA - Michigan State fans traveling out west this weekend have plenty of ticket options. The 11th ranked Spartans take on the Washington Huskies on Saturday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET. We found some tickets for under $50 at these sites:. The Spartans are 2-0 to start the...
Your A to Z guide for Michigan football’s home game against Connecticut
ANN ARBOR, MI - Another Saturday in Ann Arbor, another blowout on tap?. No. 4 Michigan (2-0) football remains undefeated and unchallenged after a 56-10 win over Hawaii under the lights last weekend at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are heavily favored once again this weekend as they close out the nonconference schedule on Saturday, Sept. 17, against Connecticut.
Flint deputy clerk appointed to interim role after clerk’s retirement; will run Nov. 8 election
FLINT, MI -- The Flint City Clerk’s second-in-command was voted to take over for Inez Brown after she retires at the end of this month. Flint City Council voted to appoint Davina Donahue, formerly deputy clerk, to take over for Brown in an interim role to carry out Brown’s term, which ends at the end of this year. The vote took place at city council’s Sept. 12 meeting.
Pizza vending machine offers fresh pies in 3 minutes at Mott Community College
FLINT, MI -- Five touches, a contactless payment and a three-minute wait is all you need at Mott Community College to have yourself a fresh artisan-style pizza. PizzaForno, a 24/7 fully-automated artisan pizzeria in vending machine format, installed the company’s 13th machine in the United States at Mott Community College before classes started for the 2022-23 academic year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Longtime Flint pastor remembered for community impact, activism
FLINT, MI - Dr. Lewis Randolph always put the Flint community first throughout his life. On Saturday, Sept. 10, Randolph died at age 76, and the community he loved has banded together to express its gratitude. His son, Marcus Adolphus Randolph, said his father will always be remembered by those...
Michigan marijuana grows ask state to slow corporate ‘green rush’
Michigan marijuana prices are plummeting, striking fear into small growers who’ve invested nearly everything to join the state’s young and volatile market that some say is being consumed by big corporate business in a “race to the bottom.”. They cited the deep-pocket capabilities of large, multi-state corporate...
Pfeiffer voted as new Flint City Council president until November
FLINT, MI -- Flint City Council appointed 8th Ward Councilman Dennis Pfeiffer to be its new president after the council has worked since mid-April without a leader. First Ward Councilman Eric Mays was removed from his position after five months on the job for a lack of decorum during meetings. He took the position in November 2021 by a 5-4 vote from council.
Michigan companies fined $10M for selling diesel ‘defeat devices’
WATERFORD, MI — Two Oakland County companies have been fined $10 million for selling aftermarket parts designed to bypass automobile emissions controls. Diesel Ops LLC and Orion Diesel LLC, both owned by Nicholas Piccolo of Waterford Township, were fined last month in Detroit federal district court as part of a national U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) crackdown on so-called diesel emissions “defeat devices.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Veterans Stand Down’ event in Davison area will host guest speakers, veterans resources
DAVISON TWP, MI -- A Veterans Stand Down event at the Lake Callis Recreation Complex in Davison Township will host entertainment and support services for Genesee County veterans this weekend. The event, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lake Callis, 1152 N....
The Flint-area has several great football stadium but one stands out above all others
FLINT – It seems like every time I visit Atwood Stadium I say to nobody in particular how nice it looks since Kettering University took control of it from the City of Flint in 2013. Let’s be honest, it was a mess back then.
Vote for your favorite Flint-area football stadium
FLINT – MLive sports writers around the state shared their favorite local football stadiums this morning. Now it’s you’re turn.
The Savage Forecast: Predicting Flint-area football games for Week 4
FLINT – Well, that was more like it. After stumbling in Week 2 and incorrectly predicting nine of 24 games, things got back on track last week with only three incorrect picks.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 1